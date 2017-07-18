Negative Free Cash Flow Will Be an Indicator of Enormous Success For Netflix, Says CEO (barrons.com) 33
During Netflix's quarterly earnings call, in which it noted it had added more than five million subscribers in the last three months, CEO Red Hastings was also asked about the millions of dollars it burns every quarter. Hastings said that burning cash is a sign of success, in a way. Here's the money quote: Look, when we produce an amazing show like Stranger Things, that's a lot of capital up front, and then you get a payout over many years. And seeing the positive returns on that for the business as a whole is what makes us comfortable that we should continue to invest and integrate to basically self-develop many more properties as Ted (the content head) can find the appropriate ones. And then there's comfort with being able to finance it, and of course, our debt-to-market cap is incredibly low and conservative, so we've got lots of room there. And I think that combination that it's spent well and we can raise it is what makes us very excited. And the irony is the faster that we grow and the faster we grow the owned originals, the more drawn on free cash flow that we'll be. So in some senses, negative free cash flow will be an indicator of enormous success. On Monday, Netflix updated its estimate for negative free cash flow for 2017. While previously the company had said it would be $2 billion, Netflix now says it will be $2 to $2.5 billion (versus $1.7 billion in 2016).
I think he's saying that spending money developing new shows is better than resting on their laurels and collecting cash.
Basically taking the long view.. it's no different than investing in a factory that increases output over the next 30 years, despite the current quarter's balance sheet taking a hit. (exactly the opposite what the fucking MBA culture seems to suggest.)
If so he is saying very wrong. Investing in the future is a great way to ensure success in the future but it is by no means an indication or guarantee of success in the present or future. It's entirely possible to invest heavily and be an utter failure e.g. if they invested in shows which were complete flops. The fact that their CEO equates investment in the future to automatic success is not a healthy sign since it suggests they have not planned for what happens if the investments go awry.
That might be what he meant to say, but that's not what he said. He should have said, "we anticipate a reduction in cash as we make substantial investment in our in house programming. We expect a substantial return on this investment in the future."
Instead, he basically said, "High cost structure is an indicator of a successful business." Which is the opposite of true.
Everyone that has ever made money on a long view will tell you that cash-flow is king. While I understand the reasoning, from the outside looking in I wouldn't touch it. They are taking huge risks on IP, not hard assets like factories and they appear to be doing it unwisely.
That'll be the 5 million new subscribers referenced in the summary then.
That statement makes no sense. He's saying his cash flow will be negative because they will be investing in new products. However, new products are not an indicator for success. Sales is!
It's nicer than saying, "We're reinvesting our earnings into the long term growth of netflix rather than pushing net cashflow that can be paid out as investor dividends because I care more about the longevity of Netflix more than your capital gains" to your shareholders.
But shareholders don't want to hear about long term growth or longevity, they want quarterly stock gains and dividends at the expense of all else - which is why our economy is so skewed.
That statement makes no sense.
It makes perfect sense.
He's saying his cash flow will be negative because they will be investing in new products.
And that those products will lead to money in the long-term: "that's a lot of capital up front, and then you get a payout over many years"
However, new products are not an indicator for success. Sales is!
"During Netflix's quarterly earnings call, in which it noted it had added more than five million subscribers in the last three months..." Those are the sales, right? Ideally the new subscribers are going to stay with netflix and keep paying them for a long time.
Netflix would also have the option of syndicating and selling rights to play its original content on traditional networks if desired or needed for income down the road.
I think the point is that while that can make sense for 'starting up', at *some* point you have to point and say 'here's where revenue will exceed investment'.
The problem is the statement on its face doesn't imply that the investment will stop.
If their investment outstrips subscription revenue by 2.5 billion annually, well you need to be able to find 2.5 billion worth of new subscribers. That's actually better than reality, as some analysts have noted that license costs grow with subscriber count for shows
I think the point is that while that can make sense for 'starting up', at *some* point you have to point and say 'here's where revenue will exceed investment'.
Agreed.
The problem is the statement on its face doesn't imply that the investment will stop.
Not agreed. It just means you need a critical mass of subscribers to support the continued investment.
If their investment outstrips subscription revenue by 2.5 billion annually, well you need to be able to find 2.5 billion worth of new subscribers.
Netflix costs more than $1 / year per subscriber. At the minimum of $8/month, it means they would need an additional ~26 million subscribers, and they got 5 million in the past 3 months. That's without considering the people paying $10 for hd streaming and $12 for 4k streaming, or excluding future price increases once they think they have enough content to keep subscribers with said increase.
"During Netflix's quarterly earnings call, in which it noted it had added more than five million subscribers in the last three months..." Those are the sales, right? Ideally the new subscribers are going to stay with netflix and keep paying them for a long time.
This needs to be quantified: 5,000,000 x $10/month = $50,000,000 per month. So Netflix revenues went up $50m per month, in just one quarter. Those are sales indeed.
Why Not? (Score:3)
Works for Amazon.
This is the world's new business model, for better or worse. If you don't run a business this way, you can't compete (with the likes of Amazon & Netflix) and they will crush you. And if you do run a business this way, you might [spectacularly] fail, but if you are able to survive, then you'll be the only player. It's like running a monopoly before it's officially a monopoly (the way Standard Oil used to undercut competitors until they went out of business). You can use debt, equity and VC funding to do this today instead of a monopolist's war chest.
As a major plus to those who make these decisions--the board, the CEO, and the rest of the executive team--they don't care. They get paid handsomely win or lose, and if everything goes bust, they can just spin up the next one while coasting on their ludicrous money from the last job.
While content may be investing in the future like R&D, its pretty misleading to say that negative cash flow is an indicator of success is misleading. Its entirely possible for them to be burning cash creating content that subscribers aren't interested in watching (and from my subjective opinion that is the case).
I suspect at some point they're going to be forced to disclose some numbers at least in aggregate to show investors that the content is popular and worth the money relative to other content.
It is not the case (Score:2)
Its entirely possible for them to be burning cash creating content that subscribers aren't interested in watching (and from my subjective opinion that is the case).
While even lots of it may be content few really are about watching, do you truly deny that they have SOME content that subscribers are very interested in watching?
Even if you left off Stranger things, they still have a pretty decent number of exclusive Marvel shows that have all been pretty popular. And then they have more artistic stuff that ca
"Profits are so 90's, believe me. Losing is winning, and I win by losing bigly! I know more about losing than losers you never hear about. Ya never hear about em', right? They lose wrong, so sad. But everyone knows ME because I do the best losing, beautiful losing!"
pay once, reap forever (Score:3)
ok, and? (Score:2, Insightful)
the only people who don't like the idea of spending X amount of money to make Y amount in returns over a few years time are idiot MBAs that continually screw us over for meaningless quarterly results. The Harvard Business School mentality is like some kind of plague on capitalism.
MBAs must have been a Communist plot to destroy the West. They make absolutely no sense otherwise.
oblig (Score:2)
"We lose money on every sale, but make up for it in volume !"
"We lose money on every user, but make it up in volume."
Yes, it is always true. (Score:3)
He is doing his job convincing people there is value created in all those properties. As long as the investors buy that story, it is all hunky-dory.
Wow, that is the new measure of low risk ?
Netflix has maxxed out its credit cards (Score:2)
