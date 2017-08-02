Millennials Unearth an Amazing Hack to Get Free TV: the Antenna (wsj.com) 123
From a report on WSJ: Dan Sisco has discovered a technology that allows him to access half a dozen major TV channels, completely free. "I was just kind of surprised that this is technology that exists (alternative source)," says Mr. Sisco, 28 years old. "It's been awesome. It doesn't log out and it doesn't skip." Let's hear a round of applause for TV antennas, often called "rabbit ears," a technology invented roughly seven decades ago, long before there was even a cord to be cut, which had been consigned to the technology trash can along with cassette tapes and VCRs. The antenna is mounting a quiet comeback, propelled by a generation that never knew life before cable television, and who primarily watch Netflix , Hulu and HBO via the internet. Antenna sales in the U.S. are projected to rise 7 percent in 2017 to nearly 8 million units, according to the Consumer Technology Association, a trade group. Mr. Sisco, an M.B.A. student in Provo, Utah, made his discovery after inviting friends over to watch the Super Bowl in 2014. The online stream he found to watch the game didn't have regular commercials -- disappointing half of his guests who were only interested in the ads. "An antenna was not even on my radar," he says. He went online and discovered he could buy one for $20 and watch major networks like ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS free.
Free TV? Who knew? (Score:1)
I wonder how many TV show execs have forgotten about over-the-air broadcasting and will be surprised to hear this.
On the other hand, you need to be in a good location to receive a view-able signal. While we still have an antenna on the roof of our house, we located in a marginal area for reception. With analog broadcasting, just meant a little random "snow" in the image. Now that broadcasting has gone all digital, we get a lot of freezes and "pixel blocking", making the image unview-able. (I still try the a
But does it have layers?
Lunch is over, time for a parfait.
If you color the tip of the antenna with a (Score:3, Funny)
Can you explain the joke for those of us who didn't grow up with antennas?
Can you explain the joke for those of us who didn't grow up with antennas?
The joke is about CDs (compact discs) and coloring the edge of the CD to improve sound quality.
http://www.snopes.com/music/me... [snopes.com]
This hack only works for Bruce Banner.
Article is Paywalled. Alternate Source?
I grew up using an antenna for all of my TV needs. Now I have a TiVo Roamio OTA with a lifetime subscription (which I got a for a couple hundred dollars) for all of my DVR and app (Netflix, Hulu, etc) needs.
Same here, although I found the Tivo interface with Amazon Prime, Netflix somewhat clunky and sloooooww.
I only use the Tivo OTA Roamio to DVR my over the air stations, and I also have Tivo Minis that connect to it for each room with a TV.
I use an Amazon FireTV for my streaming....much better for Netf
I recommend folks looking to cut the cord and stream, to look into getting a business connection.
Assuming one has an ISP willing to provide business service to residential areas.
Next up, Millennials will "discover" an amazing hack to reading the news -- buying a printed newspaper from a newspaper stand! More at 11!
"There's no batteries to run out!", they exclaimed.
What the fuck.
For real.
"We interviewed some dumbshit kid and he said some dumbshit things! Millenails are turning society on it's head!"
But it's about those wacky millenials!
Yea Millenials... For the most part it isn't that they found a new discovery, it is just with the Antenna they can watch local show, and use streaming services for the rest.
The way it was written made it seem like it was really a new thing... However there are few things about the newer technology that we should realize.
1. Most New TVs do not come built in with an Antenna.
2. Old TVs with Antenna normally will not support our current digital standards.
Both 1 and 2 means the person will need to make a conscio
I wish i had mod points for this!
Re:Using a TV antenna to watch TV (Score:5, Funny)
Or are people really stupid enough to not know about broadcast fucking TV?
an M.B.A student
Oh, nevermind.
Or are people really stupid enough to not know about broadcast [expletive] TV?
It's quite easy to not know about a technology from before your time. It's not like kids are born knowing how to wash clothes on a washboard either. Some of them don't even know how to wash clothes with modern technology by the time they go to college. I've known brilliant people who didn't know how to use a mop because nobody had ever taught them.
I get it, but this guy isn't that much younger than me. Maybe if it was a 15 year old kid or something...I know what a telegraph is even though I've never even seen a telegram let alone used the equipment!
In this day and age, with information literally at one's fingertips, there is no excuse for not being informed on a multitude of subjects. If you don't know something, you look it up.
There are many things I didn't know how to do, but guess what, I learned on my own, either by asking someone who was doing the thing I wanted to know, or read a book (pre internet) or now, DuckDuckGo it.
Perhaps if people such as the one in the a
It's quite easy to not know about a technology from before your time.
In this day and age, with information literally at one's fingertips, there is no excuse for not being informed on a multitude of subjects. If you don't know something, you look it up..
In order to look something up you have to know it exists.
A few years ago, an acquaintance was between jobs, controlling his budget, and had dropped his cable subscription. He knew about broadcast TV, but the thought of getting an exterior antenna (more money), mounting it on a roof, wiring it, aiming, etc. was daunting. I told him that where I lived, a plain old FM dipole antenna was sufficient to pull in all of the major local channels, since FM radio is close to TV channel 6. I could get sufficient signal for testing a new TV, say, just by pinning the dipole
Or are people really stupid enough to not know about broadcast fucking TV?
Sadly, this is a real phenomenon, and it isn't limited to Millennials.
My folks had a couple in their mid-40s over for dinner a few years back (2014ish, I think). At some point during the conversation it came up that my parents used an antenna to watch TV, rather than subscribing to cable. The wife insisted that TV channels aren't available for free, so no matter what my parents called it, what they were really doing was stealing TV from the cable companies. It took my parents and her husband a good 20 minut
Seriously, this whole "article" has to be some sort of joke.
...Mr. Sisco, an M.B.A. student in Provo, Utah, made his discovery after inviting friends over to watch the Super Bowl in 2014. The online stream he found to watch the game didn't have regular commercials -- disappointing half of his guests who were only interested in the ads.
That's 4 jokes in one right there. I'm actually disappointed that this WASN'T an Onion story.
Get a HDHomeRun [silicondust.com] and you can watch broadcast TV from pretty much any modern device. Each one has two tuners, and they can be split across devices. Want to record? Connect a cheap NAS. Want more than two channels at once? Just get another one -- they work in tandem.
Been using these for about a decade now and couldn't be happier. The quality is even better than basic cable because you don't need to deal with their re-encoding antics.
I actually look into this, and found that the cost to buy a computer and put something like MythTV on it or whatever, to get DVR capability along with the HDHomerun (I used to use these awhile back)....was GREATER and more of a h
Re: (Score:3)
The advantage of the HDHomeRun solution, at least with Plex (if not with its own software) is that you get unencrypted feeds recorded on your hard disk. You can do what you want with them - you can generate DVDs or Blu-Ray discs from them, stream them, put them on a flash drive and share them... it's not trapped inside your box.
Very valid point!!
I did like having that capability back when I was running HDHomerun with MythTV back in the day.
I found, however, that I rarely if ever had any need or want to c
I've been using a HDHomeRun dual-tuner since 2007 with mythtv on my home linux server, a schedules direct subscription (since 2010) for guide information, and basically just using VLC and MPC-HC for playback via "Direct Download" URLs from mythweb interface. The setup has worked out very well for me.
I picked up one of these tuners about a year ago, but without the added option of recording. Nobody in my house cares enough about TV to record, so it wasn't an issue. Most of our content is either PBS or available on Amazon Prime or some other streaming service. We mainly wanted it for live broadcasts (such as local sports or news)
With a rooftop mounded antenna, surprisingly, my house is currently picking up 56 stations. The absolute minimum cost for cable in my neighborhood right now is $20/mo, which is e
Yes, if you want to sit through 18 minutes of advertisements (average) per 60 minutes of programming, sure, use broadcast television. If you work out the amount of television / streaming content the average person consumes versus the cost of fully-paid streaming, then your "savings" put the value of your time at far less than that of a fourth-world sweatshop worker. But whatever floats your boat.
It's 2017. Who watches anything in real time?
I skip the ads, and I usually speed up the playback to 1.5X, so a "60 minute" program usually takes well under 30 minutes to watch.
You do know that those breaks are good times to go to the bathroom, wash the dishes, make the bed, start a load of laundry, etc.
Also that a PVR works with it.
There's nothing wrong with streaming per se. I love Netflix, big Stranger Things fan, but the argument that I'm "saving" something by skipping ads I feel is quite silly to me. It was time that I originally planned to be non-productive. I planned on that time to yield nothing. So getting back the 18 minutes that I would have spent in ads still yields me $0 since that's the value I placed on that time originally. I just don't get this notion that every second of someone's life has some dollar and cents a
"Commercials" are called "Designated Piss Breaks" - learn to use your time more effectively!
The antenna is just great for picking up network stations for local news broadcasts, the local PBS stations for the kids and occasional documentary (Frontline, etc.), and the occasional surfing across the nostalgia channels (MeTV, Heroes, JusticeTV, etc.) And for that rare, can't miss broadca
Yes, if you want to sit through 18 minutes of advertisements (average) per 60 minutes of programming, sure, use broadcast television.
I hooked up one of our TVs to an antenna recently to get the local channels. Wish I hadn't have bothered. After a decade of living commercial free, I couldn't go back to watching TV that had commercials on them. It was so horrible. I can't believe that I used to watch shows like that.
I'd rather just not watch TV than watch a show filled with commercials every few minutes.
This is digital. HDTV is
... digital.
And you can still get old format analog too.
50 miles west of Chicago, I get about 40 digital channels, most with perfect pictures from my attic antenna.
Free, but some channels are in Spanish and Polish !
The transition to digital was painless and good,
more channels, better picture.
I wouldn't exactly call it "painless", but probably overall a good thing.
I still feel like certain channel frequencies should have been left operational if only for public safety and emergency purposes. You do not need transistors to wire up a black-and-white analog signal television receiver.
Holy crap! Did you know you can get basically Pandora for free? And more than likely your car already has the equipment for it!! I usually plug the iPhone in before I start the car up, but one day I totally left it in the cup holder forgetting to plug it up. I thought that the silence would have been a cue for me to plug it in but boom! Music was playing when the car turned on. I looked at my phone, looked at the console of the car, back at the phone, back at the console. I just couldn't understand w
Dude, you won't believe it but there's another music streaming device built into your car: push on the AM/FM button! Just make sure to open ports 540 to 1600 on your car router.
The only problem with OTA HDTV in Silicon Valley is that all the clear channels are in foreign languages. English channels are whitewashed in static.
Just turn on SAP n00b. Secondary Audio Programming. It's a setting on your TV menu. Guess what SAP on a Spanish or Japanese channel is
... wait for it ... it's English!!!
So use your genius-level brain and learn that foreign language.
Why? I haven't watched TV in 20+ years. Heck, my 48" HDTV doesn't even have an OTA TV turner.
Re: (Score:1, Funny)
Maybe the headline for the next article will be "Millennials get butthurt whenever you mention them"
(Note: I am not a millennial according to most definitions, but as a general rule I despise most "generational" research.)
Err..I have no problems saying anything about any group if it is true.
Geez, you get too politically correct, and there becomes a real danger of anything being actually said.
There are observable differences between groups of people on this earth, and there is nothing wrong with pointing it out.
Antennas are cool and all, but did the headline have to be sarcastic and condescending to millennials?
When the level of ignorance exceeds a certain threshold, the end result is often sarcasm.
That concept is way older than antennas or Millennials.
The antennas haven't changed. Only the contents of the signals have changed.
In fact, old analog antennas still make great TV antennas, as long as your channels haven't shifted from VHF to UHF (as has happened in some markets). Even then the old antenna will still probably work well enough in many circumstances.
In the UK, "digital terrestrial broadcasting" still requires the use of an antenna, which is usually mounted somewhere on the roof. Although it's called "Freeview", you still have to pay an annual TV license (and almost all non-BBC channels have adverts). You get a selection of HD channels and even more SD channels, but if it's even more free channels you're after, something like a sat dish is probably the way to go in the UK.
I've cut back all the extra cable channels I never watch, and it even gives me songs and anime in Spanish and Mandarin and Japanese.
It's super cool. Who knew that your local PBS station broadcasts on three frequencies, or that all the soccer games are on Telemundo in higher quality (1080p) instead of the lower definition 1080i you get from Comcast? And then you turn on SAP on the Spanish soccer game and you hear English!!
It totally rocks!
Add Crunchyroll Premium to that and you're a winner!
You don't talk on your iPhone silly. You talk into your Apple Watch!
Actually... that would spiffy if there were a show where a person talked to their watch to communicate. Apple should patent that because no one EVER would have thought of that!!!
They make OTA DVRs, you know, so you can record your programming and watch it afterwards, skipping through the ads.
I count 36 OTA channels in my current lineup. That's about as many as I got on my first cable service in the 1980s. Admittedly, most of the channels are crap, but so are most of the channels on cable.
My favorite way to set it up is to get one of those huge outdoor antennas and just throw it on top of the fiberglass in the attic, generally pointed at the transmitters. I've always gotten flawless reception that way (much better than rabbit ears), without having an ugly lightning magnet on the outside of the house.
The plans [blogspot.com]
Re: (Score:2)
The corresponding UHF antenna is a "bow ties" (and often just a loop).
Network broadcast stations were on both VHF and UHF.
they will discover "radio" and forsake the AUX in jack they all live by...
You might be shocked about someone discovering OTA programming in the year 2017.
I'm more shocked over the fact that he didn't know about a free product, which is a clear violation of the Millennial Manifesto.
I strongly recommend the bow-tie type of antenna. Works very well and doesn't break the bank (I think it's about $35 on amazon).
If you get a smallish one, be sure to be aware of where your local broadcast towers are and point it towards those.
This was posted here on slashdot years ago... I followed the instructions and it worked EXTREMELY well. When I hooked it up, it picked up 30-40 stations around the Phoenix metro area without a glitch. I used a scrap piece of 2x4, so I put the ugly thing up in the attic, and my entire house can hook into it. Less than $10 out of pocket (needed some washers, screws, and a UHF/VHF transformer from Radio Shack.)
Coat Hanger HDTV Antenna [youtube.com]
My girlfriend is 42 and was raised with cable TV and she never knew about using an antenna until she met me. The commercials suck but that's what the mute button is for.
The only down side I've found is that if you have spotty reception, it's choppy (kind of like buffering). Whereas pre-DTV spotty reception was static but tolerable.
Too bad the FCC just held an auction for a lot of the spectrum that these TV stations use. In many markets, half of the stations you can get over the air with "bunny ears" will go dark or cable-only within the next year. The spectrum is being sold off to the cell phone companies.
How big a CPU do you need for this new "Rabbit Eye" technology?
My dad talks about old TV from back in the day. Next you'll be telling me we can still get radio in our cars!
[Personally I think it was all downhill once they took the build requirement out of the ham radio license exam.]
CRT monitors have better quality still compared to lcd's
We still use CRT's for graphic design since you get true black and higher resolution.
CRT have no "native resoution" grab a
.24 or .22 pitch crt and crank that resolution as high as your card can go.
you'll fry your video card before you'll out do the resolution on a crt
In my area we have all of the big networks (ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW, 7 P
My favorite part of this story is that they're doing it so they can see the commercials. Cable company execs are probably losing their minds over this.
