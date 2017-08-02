Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Millennials Unearth an Amazing Hack to Get Free TV: the Antenna (wsj.com) 123

Posted by msmash from the eureka dept.
From a report on WSJ: Dan Sisco has discovered a technology that allows him to access half a dozen major TV channels, completely free. "I was just kind of surprised that this is technology that exists (alternative source)," says Mr. Sisco, 28 years old. "It's been awesome. It doesn't log out and it doesn't skip." Let's hear a round of applause for TV antennas, often called "rabbit ears," a technology invented roughly seven decades ago, long before there was even a cord to be cut, which had been consigned to the technology trash can along with cassette tapes and VCRs. The antenna is mounting a quiet comeback, propelled by a generation that never knew life before cable television, and who primarily watch Netflix , Hulu and HBO via the internet. Antenna sales in the U.S. are projected to rise 7 percent in 2017 to nearly 8 million units, according to the Consumer Technology Association, a trade group. Mr. Sisco, an M.B.A. student in Provo, Utah, made his discovery after inviting friends over to watch the Super Bowl in 2014. The online stream he found to watch the game didn't have regular commercials -- disappointing half of his guests who were only interested in the ads. "An antenna was not even on my radar," he says. He went online and discovered he could buy one for $20 and watch major networks like ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS free.

  • The anecdotes in this article are quite funny.

    • I wonder how many TV show execs have forgotten about over-the-air broadcasting and will be surprised to hear this.

      On the other hand, you need to be in a good location to receive a view-able signal. While we still have an antenna on the roof of our house, we located in a marginal area for reception. With analog broadcasting, just meant a little random "snow" in the image. Now that broadcasting has gone all digital, we get a lot of freezes and "pixel blocking", making the image unview-able. (I still try the a

  • If you color the tip of the antenna with a (Score:3, Funny)

    by thinkwaitfast ( 4150389 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @12:45PM (#54926427)
    green marker, it greatly improves the picture quality.

  • Paywalled (Score:3)

    by nicholasjay ( 921044 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @12:46PM (#54926431)

    Article is Paywalled. Alternate Source?

    I grew up using an antenna for all of my TV needs. Now I have a TiVo Roamio OTA with a lifetime subscription (which I got a for a couple hundred dollars) for all of my DVR and app (Netflix, Hulu, etc) needs.

    • I grew up using an antenna for all of my TV needs. Now I have a TiVo Roamio OTA with a lifetime subscription (which I got a for a couple hundred dollars) for all of my DVR and app (Netflix, Hulu, etc) needs.

      Same here, although I found the Tivo interface with Amazon Prime, Netflix somewhat clunky and sloooooww.

      I only use the Tivo OTA Roamio to DVR my over the air stations, and I also have Tivo Minis that connect to it for each room with a TV.

      I use an Amazon FireTV for my streaming....much better for Netf

      • I recommend folks looking to cut the cord and stream, to look into getting a business connection.

        Assuming one has an ISP willing to provide business service to residential areas.

    • Next up, Millennials will "discover" an amazing hack to reading the news -- buying a printed newspaper from a newspaper stand! More at 11!

      • Next up, Millennials will "discover" an amazing hack to reading the news -- buying a printed newspaper from a newspaper stand! More at 11!

        "There's no batteries to run out!", they exclaimed.

      • In a few more years they're likely to "discover" a hack on their smartphone that allows them to actually talk to people rather than text them. As a bonus they'll realize that they don't have to pay anything extra for it either.

  • What the fuck.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      For real.

      "We interviewed some dumbshit kid and he said some dumbshit things! Millenails are turning society on it's head!"

    • But it's about those wacky millenials!

      • Yea Millenials... For the most part it isn't that they found a new discovery, it is just with the Antenna they can watch local show, and use streaming services for the rest.

        The way it was written made it seem like it was really a new thing... However there are few things about the newer technology that we should realize.
        1. Most New TVs do not come built in with an Antenna.
        2. Old TVs with Antenna normally will not support our current digital standards.
        Both 1 and 2 means the person will need to make a conscio

  • Using a TV antenna to watch TV (Score:5, Funny)

    by scourfish ( 573542 ) <scourfish@yaho[ ]om ['o.c' in gap]> on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @12:46PM (#54926437)
    And they said that MBA's were useless. Sure showed them.

  • Is this sarcasm? (Score:5, Funny)

    by clonehappy ( 655530 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @12:46PM (#54926439)

    Or are people really stupid enough to not know about broadcast fucking TV?

    an M.B.A student

    Oh, nevermind.

    • Re:Is this sarcasm? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by SeattleLawGuy ( 4561077 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @12:52PM (#54926509)

      Or are people really stupid enough to not know about broadcast [expletive] TV?

      It's quite easy to not know about a technology from before your time. It's not like kids are born knowing how to wash clothes on a washboard either. Some of them don't even know how to wash clothes with modern technology by the time they go to college. I've known brilliant people who didn't know how to use a mop because nobody had ever taught them.

      • I get it, but this guy isn't that much younger than me. Maybe if it was a 15 year old kid or something...I know what a telegraph is even though I've never even seen a telegram let alone used the equipment!

      • It's quite easy to not know about a technology from before your time.

        In this day and age, with information literally at one's fingertips, there is no excuse for not being informed on a multitude of subjects. If you don't know something, you look it up.

        There are many things I didn't know how to do, but guess what, I learned on my own, either by asking someone who was doing the thing I wanted to know, or read a book (pre internet) or now, DuckDuckGo it.

        Perhaps if people such as the one in the a

        • It's quite easy to not know about a technology from before your time.
          In this day and age, with information literally at one's fingertips, there is no excuse for not being informed on a multitude of subjects. If you don't know something, you look it up..

          In order to look something up you have to know it exists.

      • This isn't "before" anybody's time. Broadcast TV has been available continuously for the guy's entire life.

      • A few years ago, an acquaintance was between jobs, controlling his budget, and had dropped his cable subscription. He knew about broadcast TV, but the thought of getting an exterior antenna (more money), mounting it on a roof, wiring it, aiming, etc. was daunting. I told him that where I lived, a plain old FM dipole antenna was sufficient to pull in all of the major local channels, since FM radio is close to TV channel 6. I could get sufficient signal for testing a new TV, say, just by pinning the dipole

    • Or are people really stupid enough to not know about broadcast fucking TV?

      Sadly, this is a real phenomenon, and it isn't limited to Millennials.

      My folks had a couple in their mid-40s over for dinner a few years back (2014ish, I think). At some point during the conversation it came up that my parents used an antenna to watch TV, rather than subscribing to cable. The wife insisted that TV channels aren't available for free, so no matter what my parents called it, what they were really doing was stealing TV from the cable companies. It took my parents and her husband a good 20 minut

      • So... how long did you wait to start mailing her invoices for the radio subscription in her car?

  • April Fools Was 4 Months Ago (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Seriously, this whole "article" has to be some sort of joke.

    • I couldn't help but triple take when I saw that it was a Wall Street Journal link. From reading the summary I was certain it had to be from the Onion. I mean...this piece of gold:

      ...Mr. Sisco, an M.B.A. student in Provo, Utah, made his discovery after inviting friends over to watch the Super Bowl in 2014. The online stream he found to watch the game didn't have regular commercials -- disappointing half of his guests who were only interested in the ads.

      That's 4 jokes in one right there. I'm actually disappointed that this WASN'T an Onion story.

  • Seriously? Look at SiliconDust (Score:5, Informative)

    by PhrostyMcByte ( 589271 ) <phrosty@gmail.com> on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @12:47PM (#54926449) Homepage

    Get a HDHomeRun [silicondust.com] and you can watch broadcast TV from pretty much any modern device. Each one has two tuners, and they can be split across devices. Want to record? Connect a cheap NAS. Want more than two channels at once? Just get another one -- they work in tandem.

    Been using these for about a decade now and couldn't be happier. The quality is even better than basic cable because you don't need to deal with their re-encoding antics.

    • Get a HDHomeRun [silicondust.com] and you can watch broadcast TV from pretty much any modern device. Each one has two tuners, and they can be split across devices. Want to record? Connect a cheap NAS. Want more than two channels at once? Just get another one -- they work in tandem.

      I actually look into this, and found that the cost to buy a computer and put something like MythTV on it or whatever, to get DVR capability along with the HDHomerun (I used to use these awhile back)....was GREATER and more of a h

      • The advantage of the HDHomeRun solution, at least with Plex (if not with its own software) is that you get unencrypted feeds recorded on your hard disk. You can do what you want with them - you can generate DVDs or Blu-Ray discs from them, stream them, put them on a flash drive and share them... it's not trapped inside your box.

        • The advantage of the HDHomeRun solution, at least with Plex (if not with its own software) is that you get unencrypted feeds recorded on your hard disk. You can do what you want with them - you can generate DVDs or Blu-Ray discs from them, stream them, put them on a flash drive and share them... it's not trapped inside your box.

          Very valid point!!

          I did like having that capability back when I was running HDHomerun with MythTV back in the day.

          I found, however, that I rarely if ever had any need or want to c

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TypoNAM ( 695420 )

      I've been using a HDHomeRun dual-tuner since 2007 with mythtv on my home linux server, a schedules direct subscription (since 2010) for guide information, and basically just using VLC and MPC-HC for playback via "Direct Download" URLs from mythweb interface. The setup has worked out very well for me.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by darkain ( 749283 )

      I picked up one of these tuners about a year ago, but without the added option of recording. Nobody in my house cares enough about TV to record, so it wasn't an issue. Most of our content is either PBS or available on Amazon Prime or some other streaming service. We mainly wanted it for live broadcasts (such as local sports or news)

      With a rooftop mounded antenna, surprisingly, my house is currently picking up 56 stations. The absolute minimum cost for cable in my neighborhood right now is $20/mo, which is e

  • Yes, if you want to sit through 18 minutes of advertisements (average) per 60 minutes of programming, sure, use broadcast television. If you work out the amount of television / streaming content the average person consumes versus the cost of fully-paid streaming, then your "savings" put the value of your time at far less than that of a fourth-world sweatshop worker. But whatever floats your boat.

    • It's 2017. Who watches anything in real time?

      I skip the ads, and I usually speed up the playback to 1.5X, so a "60 minute" program usually takes well under 30 minutes to watch.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by msauve ( 701917 )
        Yep. A cheap Roku TV (<$150) and a 16G USB stick, and you can pause OTA TV [roku.com] for up to 90 minutes. Start your show, pause it, go off and do other things for 30 minutes, then come back and FF through the commercials.
      • Most people watch sports in real time, but that's about it. True sports fans hate watching a game that's been recorded, because it's too easy to find out who won.

    • You do know that those breaks are good times to go to the bathroom, wash the dishes, make the bed, start a load of laundry, etc.

      Also that a PVR works with it.

    • There's nothing wrong with streaming per se. I love Netflix, big Stranger Things fan, but the argument that I'm "saving" something by skipping ads I feel is quite silly to me. It was time that I originally planned to be non-productive. I planned on that time to yield nothing. So getting back the 18 minutes that I would have spent in ads still yields me $0 since that's the value I placed on that time originally. I just don't get this notion that every second of someone's life has some dollar and cents a

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by darkain ( 749283 )

      "Commercials" are called "Designated Piss Breaks" - learn to use your time more effectively!

    • I 100% agree on time savings, but many of us don't use the antenna for watching the commercial-laden network TV shows (I pay for Hulu Plus for the no commercial versions for the 2 or 3 network shows I actually watch).

      The antenna is just great for picking up network stations for local news broadcasts, the local PBS stations for the kids and occasional documentary (Frontline, etc.), and the occasional surfing across the nostalgia channels (MeTV, Heroes, JusticeTV, etc.) And for that rare, can't miss broadca

    • Yes, if you want to sit through 18 minutes of advertisements (average) per 60 minutes of programming, sure, use broadcast television.

      I hooked up one of our TVs to an antenna recently to get the local channels. Wish I hadn't have bothered. After a decade of living commercial free, I couldn't go back to watching TV that had commercials on them. It was so horrible. I can't believe that I used to watch shows like that.

      I'd rather just not watch TV than watch a show filled with commercials every few minutes.

  • this is hilarious! what is old is new again. Now think back to something that's fallen out of favor and capitalize on it!

    • Holy crap! Did you know you can get basically Pandora for free? And more than likely your car already has the equipment for it!! I usually plug the iPhone in before I start the car up, but one day I totally left it in the cup holder forgetting to plug it up. I thought that the silence would have been a cue for me to plug it in but boom! Music was playing when the car turned on. I looked at my phone, looked at the console of the car, back at the phone, back at the console. I just couldn't understand w

      • Dude, you won't believe it but there's another music streaming device built into your car: push on the AM/FM button! Just make sure to open ports 540 to 1600 on your car router.

  • The only problem with OTA HDTV in Silicon Valley is that all the clear channels are in foreign languages. English channels are whitewashed in static.

    • The only problem with OTA HDTV in Silicon Valley is that all the clear channels are in foreign languages. English channels are whitewashed in static.

      Just turn on SAP n00b. Secondary Audio Programming. It's a setting on your TV menu. Guess what SAP on a Spanish or Japanese channel is ... wait for it ... it's English!!!

  • Antennas are cool and all, but did the headline have to be sarcastic and condescending to millennials?

    • Re: (Score:1, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Maybe the headline for the next article will be "Millennials get butthurt whenever you mention them"

    • I agree! We wouldn't put up with the same comment being made about a religious, ethnic, or gender group, so why is it okay to say it about an age group?
      (Note: I am not a millennial according to most definitions, but as a general rule I despise most "generational" research.)

      • We wouldn't put up with the same comment being made about a religious, ethnic, or gender group, so why is it okay to say it about an age group?

        Err..I have no problems saying anything about any group if it is true.

        Geez, you get too politically correct, and there becomes a real danger of anything being actually said.

        There are observable differences between groups of people on this earth, and there is nothing wrong with pointing it out.

    • Antennas are cool and all, but did the headline have to be sarcastic and condescending to millennials?

      When the level of ignorance exceeds a certain threshold, the end result is often sarcasm.

      That concept is way older than antennas or Millennials.

  • In the UK, "digital terrestrial broadcasting" still requires the use of an antenna, which is usually mounted somewhere on the roof. Although it's called "Freeview", you still have to pay an annual TV license (and almost all non-BBC channels have adverts). You get a selection of HD channels and even more SD channels, but if it's even more free channels you're after, something like a sat dish is probably the way to go in the UK.

  • I've cut back all the extra cable channels I never watch, and it even gives me songs and anime in Spanish and Mandarin and Japanese.

    It's super cool. Who knew that your local PBS station broadcasts on three frequencies, or that all the soccer games are on Telemundo in higher quality (1080p) instead of the lower definition 1080i you get from Comcast? And then you turn on SAP on the Spanish soccer game and you hear English!!

    It totally rocks!

    Add Crunchyroll Premium to that and you're a winner!

  • You can use a toothbrush to clean your teeth, and there's a thing called a comb which is very handy for arranging your hair.... This story belongs on the Onion. I'd mod it for sarcasm, but I'm commenting...
  • Enjoy the ads, which take up half your viewing time and assume you are an idiot. I would not say I am "grateful" for our online marketing overlords, per se, but at least there's a slim chance that streaming ads are relevant.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      Enjoy the ads, which take up half your viewing time and assume you are an idiot. I would not say I am "grateful" for our online marketing overlords, per se, but at least there's a slim chance that streaming ads are relevant.

      They make OTA DVRs, you know, so you can record your programming and watch it afterwards, skipping through the ads.

  • More than half a dozen (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Waffle Iron ( 339739 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @12:52PM (#54926507)

    I count 36 OTA channels in my current lineup. That's about as many as I got on my first cable service in the 1980s. Admittedly, most of the channels are crap, but so are most of the channels on cable.

    My favorite way to set it up is to get one of those huge outdoor antennas and just throw it on top of the fiberglass in the attic, generally pointed at the transmitters. I've always gotten flawless reception that way (much better than rabbit ears), without having an ugly lightning magnet on the outside of the house.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jandrese ( 485 )
      I built my own antenna and bolted it to some supports in the roof. It works gangbusters for pulling in channels 40+ miles away and only cost me about $20 in materials, plus a couple of hours to put it together and get it mounted. Mostly of the cost was the spool of aluminum grounding wire (intended for lightning rods).

      The plans [blogspot.com]
  • I feel like this is an onion story that WSJ picked up accidentally.
  • The Wall Street Journal article still managed to screw it up. Antennas known as rabbit ears were for receiving UHF channels. The antennas that pick up network broadcasts were never called that.
    • Umm, no. Early televisions had dual telescoping antennas in a dipole configuration, for reception of VHF signals (channels 2-13). What you're thinking of is the 'bowtie' configuration that was used for UHF - that came later. The early dipoles were called 'rabbit ears' because you adjusted them at various angles to improve reception. Now, get off my lawn!
    • Close. Rabbit ears were for VHF, and that round / bow tie antenna was for UHF

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      No, rabbit ears are VHF dipoles, made with 2 telescopic elements. Turn them to point them, adjust the length for the frequency.

      The corresponding UHF antenna is a "bow ties" (and often just a loop).

      Network broadcast stations were on both VHF and UHF.

  • In another 5 years (Score:3)

    by drewsup ( 990717 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @12:59PM (#54926575)

    they will discover "radio" and forsake the AUX in jack they all live by...

  • I would switch to a over the air antenna, but I live where the nearest broadcast tower is over 60 miles away and line of sight to that tower is blocked by hills. A neighbor down the block had a antenna hooked up to a TV in his garage, three channels (one major network, one PBS and one off brand) were watchable and it worked fairly well most of the time. He ran cable and a receiver into the garage and took down the antenna. Now he can watch what he wants. The downsides of living away from a major metropolit
  • Does this mean using TV antenna is a hipster thing now? Would that make all us old fuds hipsters before hipsters were cool? Or do you to be using the antenna ironically?

  • You might be shocked about someone discovering OTA programming in the year 2017.

    I'm more shocked over the fact that he didn't know about a free product, which is a clear violation of the Millennial Manifesto.

  • I strongly recommend the bow-tie type of antenna. Works very well and doesn't break the bank (I think it's about $35 on amazon).

    If you get a smallish one, be sure to be aware of where your local broadcast towers are and point it towards those.

    • This was posted here on slashdot years ago... I followed the instructions and it worked EXTREMELY well. When I hooked it up, it picked up 30-40 stations around the Phoenix metro area without a glitch. I used a scrap piece of 2x4, so I put the ugly thing up in the attic, and my entire house can hook into it. Less than $10 out of pocket (needed some washers, screws, and a UHF/VHF transformer from Radio Shack.)

      Coat Hanger HDTV Antenna [youtube.com]

  • My girlfriend is 42 and was raised with cable TV and she never knew about using an antenna until she met me. The commercials suck but that's what the mute button is for.

    The only down side I've found is that if you have spotty reception, it's choppy (kind of like buffering). Whereas pre-DTV spotty reception was static but tolerable.

  • Too bad the FCC just held an auction for a lot of the spectrum that these TV stations use. In many markets, half of the stations you can get over the air with "bunny ears" will go dark or cable-only within the next year. The spectrum is being sold off to the cell phone companies.

  • No way!?!?

    How big a CPU do you need for this new "Rabbit Eye" technology?
    My dad talks about old TV from back in the day. Next you'll be telling me we can still get radio in our cars!

    [Personally I think it was all downhill once they took the build requirement out of the ham radio license exam.]
  • Yes, yes they are. When I first saw this ad I had to rewatch it several times because I couldn't believe what I was seeing. "Thanks to a federal government mandate, broadcasters must broadcast their shows... for free!" (I have a DVR - which doesn't always play nicely with antennae if you need to adjust them to get a signal! Which is why I naven't completely cut the cord from cable myself yet!) https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
  • What's that, like 10 antennae?

  • CRT monitors have better quality still compared to lcd's

    We still use CRT's for graphic design since you get true black and higher resolution.

    CRT have no "native resoution" grab a .24 or .22 pitch crt and crank that resolution as high as your card can go.

    you'll fry your video card before you'll out do the resolution on a crt

  • Well at least millennials will get to experience the joys of constantly re-positioning an antenna to get a decent signal. The difference is they can tweet about it to the word instead of complaining about it to the people in the room.
  • OTA TV has gone through something of a resurgence after the switchover to digital. There are way more channels on the air today then there were 10 years ago. This happened at the same time cable started raising their prices unsustainably [huffingtonpost.com] so people are coming back and finding all sorts of channels that they would actually watch. Combine this with inexpensive online streaming options and Cable's $70+ monthly price point is a bad joke.

    In my area we have all of the big networks (ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW, 7 P

  • My favorite part of this story is that they're doing it so they can see the commercials. Cable company execs are probably losing their minds over this.

  • Anyone who is 'disappointed' not to see commercials on TV needs to re-evaluate her/his life. Or is this a new 'millenial' hipster trend?

