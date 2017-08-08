David Letterman Returning to TV With Netflix Talk Show (hollywoodreporter.com) 22
Lesley Goldberg, writing for The Hollywood Reporter: Two years after signing off CBS' The Late Show, David Letterman is returning to the small screen. The longest-serving host in U.S. late-night TV history is set to topline a new talk show for Netflix. The untitled six-episode series will premiere in 2018. Unlike The Late Show, each hourlong episode of the Netflix series will be prerecorded and feature Letterman conducting longform conversations with a singular guest as well as exploring topics on his own -- outside of the studio. A guest list has not yet been revealed. "I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix. Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely," Letterman said.
Actress Lauren Hutton had a one-on-one show in the mid-90's called "Lauren Hutton And..." [imdb.com], and it was very good. It was more like a casual conversation without contrived softball questions, similar maybe to "Fresh Air" by Terry Gross. Unfortunately, I was one of only a few who liked it so it only lasted one season.
On the less snarky side, what Letterman did was about half parody of a talk show host (in the same vein as Steve Martin's stage comedy was a parody of stand-up comedians) and about half homage to/theft of old Ernie Kovacs routines.
If you don't know who Ernie Kovacs is, then it's understandable that you might not get the joke.