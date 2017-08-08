David Letterman Returning to TV With Netflix Talk Show

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Lesley Goldberg, writing for The Hollywood Reporter: Two years after signing off CBS' The Late Show, David Letterman is returning to the small screen. The longest-serving host in U.S. late-night TV history is set to topline a new talk show for Netflix. The untitled six-episode series will premiere in 2018. Unlike The Late Show, each hourlong episode of the Netflix series will be prerecorded and feature Letterman conducting longform conversations with a singular guest as well as exploring topics on his own -- outside of the studio. A guest list has not yet been revealed. "I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix. Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely," Letterman said.

  • What? (Score:3)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Tuesday August 08, 2017 @01:17PM (#54966483)

    David Letterman is returning to the small screen.

    I have a 2000" TV, you insensitive clod!

    Signed,
    Frank.

  • ...has been overheard plotting ways to outmaneuver him and grab the slot.

  • "if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first."

  • Actress Lauren Hutton had a one-on-one show in the mid-90's called "Lauren Hutton And..." [imdb.com], and it was very good. It was more like a casual conversation without contrived softball questions, similar maybe to "Fresh Air" by Terry Gross. Unfortunately, I was one of only a few who liked it so it only lasted one season.

  • Content like this would be more compelling with live streams. You can always go back and watch earlier aired content but there is something compelling about watching events like this as they happen.
  • Who never found Letterman funny? I tried and tried to see what my friends saw in him (they all thought he was the be all and end all of comedy), but for whatever reason I never 'got it'. Maybe it was just his style of humor, but other than his top ten lists (which I admit were funny most of the time) most of his jokes just fell flat with me. It always seemed like he would make a random statement, look over to Paul (who would mumble something unintelligible), then Letterman would laugh like he just told t

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mcmonkey ( 96054 )

      Who never found Letterman funny?

      Yes.

      Also, your experiment to start a sentence in the subject and finish it in the comment isn't working.

      On the less snarky side, what Letterman did was about half parody of a talk show host (in the same vein as Steve Martin's stage comedy was a parody of stand-up comedians) and about half homage to/theft of old Ernie Kovacs routines.

      If you don't know who Ernie Kovacs is, then it's understandable that you might not get the joke.

