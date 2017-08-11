HBO Hacker Leaks Message From HBO Offering $250,000 'Bounty Payment' (variety.com) 4
The HBO hacker has struck yet again. From a report: Variety has obtained a copy of another message released Thursday by the anonymous hacker to select journalists in which HBO is apparently responding to the initial video letter that was sent informing the Time Warner-owned company of the massive data breach. The message from HBO, dated July 27, features the network's offer to make a "bounty payment" of $250,000 as part of a program in which "white hat IT professionals" are rewarded for "bringing these types of things to our attention." While the message takes a curiously non-confrontational tone in response to a hacker out to damage HBO, a source close to the investigation who confirmed the veracity of the email explained it was worded that way to stall for time while the company attempted to assess the serious situation.
That's not what WSJ/Fox News is saying... (Score:2)
I was going to submit the WSJ/Fox News article under my alias when the Variety story popped up, which has more insight on what HBO is doing.
When the hackers came forward late last month, an HBO technology-department employee sent them a letter offering $250,000 to participate in the company's "bug bounty" program, in which technology professionals are compensated for finding vulnerabilities, according to a person familiar with the matter.
HBO was buying time with that response and isn't in negotiations with the hackers, the person said. The hacker has demanded a ransom of around $6 million.
The network has also been working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law-enforcement agencies and cybersecurity firms to address the matter, people familiar with the matter say.
WSJ (paywalled): https://www.wsj.com/articles/hbos-hack-hollywood-is-under-siege-1502443802 [wsj.com]
Fox News: http://www.foxbusiness.com/features/2017/08/11/hbos-hack-hollywood-is-under-siege.html [foxbusiness.com]
Lesson for HBO: Pay for good IT people (Score:2)
I've been working in IT for over 20 years, and the thing I've seen over and over again is that organizations that cheap out on IT get stung by things like these more frequently. I've been through multi-hour company-wide outages because someone said there was no reason to keep a core application in more than one data center. We constantly see companies where "IT is not our core competency" getting breached when their lowest-bidder contractors leave an open hole exposed, or when the entire company is run on a