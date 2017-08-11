HBO Hacker Leaks Message From HBO Offering $250,000 'Bounty Payment' (variety.com) 14
The HBO hacker has struck yet again. From a report: Variety has obtained a copy of another message released Thursday by the anonymous hacker to select journalists in which HBO is apparently responding to the initial video letter that was sent informing the Time Warner-owned company of the massive data breach. The message from HBO, dated July 27, features the network's offer to make a "bounty payment" of $250,000 as part of a program in which "white hat IT professionals" are rewarded for "bringing these types of things to our attention." While the message takes a curiously non-confrontational tone in response to a hacker out to damage HBO, a source close to the investigation who confirmed the veracity of the email explained it was worded that way to stall for time while the company attempted to assess the serious situation.
That's not what WSJ/Fox News is saying... (Score:2)
I was going to submit the WSJ/Fox News article under my alias when the Variety story popped up, which has more insight on what HBO is doing.
When the hackers came forward late last month, an HBO technology-department employee sent them a letter offering $250,000 to participate in the company's "bug bounty" program, in which technology professionals are compensated for finding vulnerabilities, according to a person familiar with the matter.
HBO was buying time with that response and isn't in negotiations with the hackers, the person said. The hacker has demanded a ransom of around $6 million.
The network has also been working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law-enforcement agencies and cybersecurity firms to address the matter, people familiar with the matter say.
WSJ (paywalled): https://www.wsj.com/articles/hbos-hack-hollywood-is-under-siege-1502443802 [wsj.com]
Fox News: http://www.foxbusiness.com/features/2017/08/11/hbos-hack-hollywood-is-under-siege.html [foxbusiness.com]
Lesson for HBO: Pay for good IT people (Score:2)
I've been working in IT for over 20 years, and the thing I've seen over and over again is that organizations that cheap out on IT get stung by things like these more frequently. I've been through multi-hour company-wide outages because someone said there was no reason to keep a core application in more than one data center. We constantly see companies where "IT is not our core competency" getting breached when their lowest-bidder contractors leave an open hole exposed, or when the entire company is run on a
>I've been working in IT for over 20 years, and the thing I've seen over and over again is
Let's generalize a bit. You've seen that corporations collect knowledge but not wisdom, so they keep repeating the fundamental mistakes while avoiding repeating the exact circumstances of them.
Outsourcing vs. in-house. Cubical farms vs. offices. Part time vs. full time. Exploiting vs. 'partnering' with employees. It all goes in cycles of about half a career-span, as new people take over and experience is lost.
It will never happen until regulations demand it, or at least there is real accountability and real penalties to the careers of the executives responsible.
The fundamental problem is that people are horrible at assessing risk.
Then add in that the people who end up being decision makers over IT often don't have a clue about the things they are making decisions about.. and of course it ends in disaster.
IT decision-makers end up being finance guys rather than tech guys at most non-tech organizations. Their bonu
Protect your family jewels (Score:2)
Or lose them.
How any system, internal or external, has access to the systems where "valuable" information/data/media content exists without multiple levels of authentication, encryption and access controls seems to be something HBO shareholders should be seriously investigating.
dont bullshit the hangman. (Score:3)
There isnt a CISSP section on stalling for time by bullshitting people who are clearly far more intelligent than you. If anything, you've just hardened their resolve to leak more out of sheer animosity.