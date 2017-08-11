Netflix Discussing Keeping Streaming Rights To Disney's Marvel, Star Wars Films (reuters.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: Netflix is in "active discussions" with Disney about keeping Marvel and "Star Wars" films after 2019, when new Disney and Pixar movies will stop appearing on the streaming service, a senior executive said late on Thursday. Disney announced on Tuesday that it was pulling new Disney and Pixar films from Netflix, starting with new releases in 2019. It will start putting the movies on a new Disney-branded online service that year. Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger told analysts the company had not yet decided where it would distribute superhero films from Marvel Studios and movies from "Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm, which the company owns, at that time. Netflix is still in discussions with Disney about retaining rights to stream Marvel and Lucasfilm releases after 2019, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Reuters.
Disney makes great movies but there's no way I'm going to buy another subscription and install another app just to watch a couple Disney movies. I guess that means I'll just have to pirate Disney movies again.
The sad thing is, I think we may be heading back into the same situation that Amazon and Netflix are trying to free us from... Cable/Pay TV companies.
There are now so many different streaming services that its starting to make sense to combine them and sell them as a package. The problem is that this will bring back the old rot of trying to force people to buy packages they dont want just to get one damn show.
You know what is skulking in the back of this, net neutrality. Disney will continue to supply content to Netflix if net neutrality remains in place and Disney will stop supplying Netflix if net neutrality goes. Disney and the other 5 corporations, will collude with the telecoms to use cabal powers to cut off Netflix, raise it's internet costs to bankruptcy rates and divide the business amongst themselves using anti-competitive collusion to inflate prices and reduce access. This same model to be used to target and eliminate self publishers, either pay corporations a 30% content tax or be finnacially excluded from the internet. Hmm, look at who owns the the 6 US mains stream media corporations and who owns the incumbent telecoms. They know exactly what they are doing in order to force a 30% corporate tax on anyone who tries to distribute content. Corporate taxes are from God and government taxes are from the Devil (just ask any Republican or Corporate Democrat).
Great observation. It'll take something like that for the general public to "get" Net Neutrality
