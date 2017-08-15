Netflix Co-Founder's Crazy Plan: Pay $10 a Month, Go to the Movies All You Want (bloomberg.com) 80
Mitch Lowe, a founder of Netflix, has a crazy idea. Through his new startup MoviePass, he wants to subsidize our film habit, letting us go to the theater once a day for about the price of a single ticket. From a report: Lowe, an early Netflix executive who now runs a startup called MoviePass, plans to drop the price of the company's movie ticket subscriptions on Tuesday to $9.95. The fee will let customers get in to one showing every day at any theater in the U.S. that accepts debit cards. MoviePass will pay theaters the full price of each ticket used by subscribers, excluding 3D or Imax screens. MoviePass could lose a lot of money subsidizing people's movie habits. So the company also raised cash on Tuesday by selling a majority stake to Helios and Matheson Analytics, a small, publicly traded data firm in New York. [...] Theater operators should certainly welcome any effort to increase sales. The top four cinema operators, led by AMC Entertainment, lost $1.3 billion in market value early this month after a disappointing summer.
Nah. Fuck the cinema (Score:2)
No, you're not. $9.95 is a great price point.
Well it could work. This could lead to greater attendance at the cinema, I expect for this to work, it would probably need to be for movies that are a week old, so we are going to the cinema for under capacity shows.
We may like this, as we can go to the movies, without having to worry so much about budgeting.
Cinema would like this as there will be more people in the cinema, more people buying concessions.
Key problems that I see, would be the number of people you can bring with such a service. Normally peopl
For me this isn't worth it (Score:1)
There isn't $120 in movies worth seeing. Even at $20 a ticket I would save $40 a year paying full price for my tickets.
Comic book movies, movies about fucking wizards, remakes of shit that was a bad idea the first time around. Tome Cruise/Hanks, Adam Sandler etc. Its an endless stream of utter shit and piss.
So, in conclusion, fuck the cinema.
I don't see many movies in theaters either, but if I had this service then I'd damn well make sure I got my money's worth. Someone out there is going to literally see a movie every day of the year just to do it.
I don't see how the business model is sustainable without making deals with the theaters.
Ten years too late? (Score:2)
Not sure I have a "visit theatre" habit anymore. I thought about going to see a couple of movies this summer but the cost/hassle/commute wasn't worth it, so I'd have to say the last time I set foot in the theatre was for Star Wars commando movie, and even then it was the full 3D experience (because otherwise why bother).
Why Drive-In Theaters Are Making A Comeback - The Odyssey Online
https://www.theodysseyonline.c... [theodysseyonline.com]
Sep 27, 2016 - Drive In Theaters are making a comeback as teenagers and families are beginning to return to the screens under the stars.
Drive-In And Chill: The Unlikely Comeback Of The Drive-In Movie
uproxx.com/movies/drive-in-revival-comeback/
May 30, 2017 - The Franklin, West Virginia theater had been in operation for 62 years, built during the drive-in boom of
Yeah, all my memories of drive-ins are from when I was a fairly young child, but they're not fond. When I finally went to an "indoor" theater after the drive-in in my town closed, it was a MUCH better experience.
Granted, I guess the drive in is more "private", but if you're just wanting to get it on with your significant other just staying at home seems to be a better option - why bother even going to a movie you're not gonna watch?
Like, I've always liked drive-ins, but I never found myself going to them routinely. It's nice to chill in your car and watch a movie. I get why they aren't as big as in the past though.
Drive ins can be fun (Score:2)
I personally don't understand the appeal of a drive-in, maybe its because I'm slightly tall @ 6'1" but cars aren't relaxing to sit in and the windshield doesn't provide great vertical visibility.
My car is more comfortable to sit in than most movie theater seats. Plus at a drive in you're less likely to be disturbed by your annoying neighbor and his noisy spawn. Vertical visibility doesn't matter unless you are sitting right under the screen. As long as you can see the entire screen who cares if you can't see above it?
That said, the same is true for the theatre, no leg room and rarely can you get one of the good seats in the middle of the theatre.
I don't consider being in the middle of the theater consequential to it being a good seat. I just want a seat which is comfy, has adequate leg room, where I don't feel crowded or d
We have a drive in outside of Knoxville, and it's fantastic. If you don't want to sit in the car, then park facing backward and sit in the bed of your pickup, or bring those canvas fold-up chairs to sit in. Bring whatever snacks you want to from the outside world, or use the theater's snack bar, where a diner style cheeseburger costs $4.00 rather than spending $8.00 for popcorn at the regular theater that tells you you can't even bring your backpack in because you might have a bottle of water of some candy
perfect for holiday giving (Score:3)
Hollywood is dying (Score:2)
The problem is studios are formulaic about their stories, waaay lost in the jungle of fantasy, and getting very preachy about what political view they KNOW I should have.
I'm not paying for that. I'm not pirating that. I'm staying away.
Re:Hollywood is dying (Score:4, Interesting)
Actually, the issue is online entertainment is eating Hollywood's lunch. Netflix, AMC, et all, are out producing original content that is actually entertaining so you don't need to go to the movies anymore. It's the same issue broadcast TV is having.
That's not to say they are not putting out garbage. They are doing that too... I'm just saying that there is more to this issue.
what is the max they will cover? (Score:2)
the basic full price of each ticket can be $13-$14 before added costs.
How much do I pay... (Score:4, Interesting)
... to kick out all teenagers and people with small kids?
Near me, the premium for such movies is around $4/ticket.
... to kick out all teenagers and people with small kids?
1. Go to theaters that serve alcohol.
2 Pic odd times to see movies.
3. Don't go on release weekends
The last movie I saw in a theatre was Guardians 2 and there was maybe 6 other people in the theatre. That was a mid-week afternoon about 2 weeks after opening.
Theatre's that serve alcohol also have better seating, but the temptation is to buy food and drink and they will get you there.
1) there are a grand total of zero theatres in my city, or any surrounding city, that do this
2) the odd times are the ones more likely to attract kids
3) if you're willing to wait for a movie anyway, why go to the theatre? the viewing experience is far better at home.
Who goes to the movies daily? (Score:5, Insightful)
I bet the business model is to make money on the people who will rarely use this and hope the devil customers don't sign up in droves. Figure by next year they will start implementing limits like a lot of these crazy unlimited services do
Frankly I say I'm going for the newsreels to keep up on current events but I'm really there for the Looney Tunes shorts... I like Bugs Bunny.
No, places that have cheap passes usually end up being hang outs for teens and young adults. In my little town there is a skating rink, swimming pool, and the YMCA all you can buy passes to and all are teen hang outs with as many or more kids than our free community center that has indoor basketball courts, gym, and public computers with internet access. I dare to say even without a cheap passes our movie theater is one of the few evening hang outs for teens and is still always packed on Friday and Saturda
My local cinema offers a monthly pass for about $15. You can see as many movies as you like, the only stipulation being that you have to go outside peak times for popular films. Nothing in the first week of release for the biggest releases.
They fill otherwise empty seats I suppose.
I suspect the way they renegotiate this will be with the theaters rather than with the patrons.
Theater seats make money for the theater but they spend the majority of the 24 hour day vacant. Packing people into those seats could be a lot of additional revenue even if done at low prices. Heck, even sitting someone in the seat for $0.00 can be profitable with snacks and advertising, provided you don't have to pay a huge amount for the film you're screening (enter Netflix, producer of cheap original content.
I bet the business model is to make money on the people who will rarely use this and hope the devil customers don't sign up in droves. Figure by next year they will start implementing limits like a lot of these crazy unlimited services do
I can see it happening for something like a gym membership, even if you've hardly used it quitting is like officially recognizing you're not going to get in shape and building one more barrier between where you are and where you'd like to be. But a cinema card, are you going to just sign up for entertainment and let it collect dust without canceling it? I suppose they exist but I'd imagine most of those aren't looking to get bulk discounts on cinema screenings anyway. And best case you get $10/months for a
Going to a gym to lose weight does not work most of the time anyway.
Rather do some martial arts, like BJJ, Aikido, Karate or chineese stuff.
But I gather that Dojos are super expensive in the US, so a gym might be cheaper.
Doesn't seem realistic (Score:4, Interesting)
They're hoping to collect marketing data. I am skeptical that the marketing data is worth that but even so it strikes me as a bad deal for everyone.
I agree, although for somewhat different reasons.
I mean, Netflix keeps shedding third-party content - which is being made available after its theater run - because they say it's too expensive to license. If they can't even manage that for ten bucks a month, how is this new plan supposed to be even marginally realistic?
what about places like Hollywood Blvd that have 1 (Score:3)
what about places like Hollywood Blvd that have 1 food item minimum??
and if this takes off then what happens when that 1 food item minimum?? starts at $5-$6 for say an small popcorn or $4.50 for a coke?
Which theaters participate? (Score:4, Interesting)
Yeah, you get a 1-month trial just like Netflix did/does, but I'd still like to see in advance if it's even worth pursuing.
install their app and put in your zip code and it'll tell you what theaters near you participate, if you don't want to install then ask on the chat on their website. Their website alleges 91% of theaters nationwide
As a wild guess, I'm betting that the app requires all kinds of access to your phone/personal data that it probably doesn't need in order to tell you which theaters nearby are "in network".
We live in a subscription world... (Score:4, Insightful)
Recurring revenue is all companies can think about and it is destroying things
This isn't taking away the option to pay yourself, and honestly recurring revenue isn't always bad for the consumer because it's a very predictable item in a budget. For metered items sometimes you have to adjust how much you're spending on this (ie, I live in the south. During the summer I can pretty much just assume that my power bill is going to be $70-100 more per month than during the winter due to the air conditioner). If something is flat rate, I know exactly how much something is going to be and
recurring revenue isn't always bad for the consumer because it's a very predictable item in a budget. For metered items sometimes you have to adjust how much you're spending on this
That's true until you have to have 15 subscriptions for competing services to see the content you want to see. HBO for Game of Thrones, Neflix for Victoria, Disney for Star Wars, etc. This isn't what consumers are asking for.
It's not cheap enough (Score:1)
to deal with everyone else at the theatre.
No thanks and go to the 'cheap' theater instead (Score:2)
This just seems like a pre-brokered deal to sell end-user data at all costs from movies, to spending, to everything --- I love how it has to take 'credit/debit cards'; try not to be so obvious as to what you're doing. We all know our 'data' is worth mega bucks, so why make it look like a great deal to the end user by selling us an idea like a 5 year old who would do anything to get a cookie out of the cookie jar? No thank you.
Even if it was at face value of $10/month for endless movies with no data, I don
what possible data other than what movies you watch and at what time is there? There doesn't seem to be enough sellable data to make this worth it.
$$ POPCORN $$ (Score:3, Informative)
Remember folks, theaters make very little if nothing on ticket sales. Most of that goes directly to distributors & media companies, (and middlemen).
Where theaters really make their money is concessions. So hey, why not let in a bunch of people for basically free (nets the theater zero$), in the hopes you'll triple the amount of popcorn & sugar water sales!! To the average Joe they have just 'saved' thirty bucks on tickets & may drop the same into local establishment's fun-food instead. Really.
seeking in food is easy (Score:2)
seeking in food is easy
This much is known, but really, are my movie viewing habits worth enough money to anyone to pay for this? I highly doubt it. They'll pay pennies for that information, not dollars.
I don't see the point (Score:2)
$20 a month for a couple to have 4 "date nights" seems like a good deal but how is that any better than $10 for a month of Netflix and chill nights? Especially when your choices are far more limited and you have to deal with annoying crowds.
(full disclosure - I pay extra for IMAX)
Business Model Innovation (Score:1)
The gym membership model (Score:2)
good for theaters (Score:2)
My current understanding is that the theaters make the great majority of their revenue on concessions and almost nothing on the films. My recent experience is that for a family of three, tickets and refreshments are roughly the same cost. (Refreshments may be a little more depending on what we get.) A sharp reduction in ticket costs is very attractive.
Couple this with other recent changes observed in local theaters (not upscale spendy places that happen to show films, but regular everyday theaters) -- as