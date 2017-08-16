Why Does Hollywood Remain Out of Step With the Body-Positive Movement? (nytimes.com) 80
According to a report from The New York Times, Hollywood continues to praise average-sized actresses in knockout roles and then reduce them to bit parts about physical weight. Slashdot reader cdreimer shares an excerpt from the report: The first thing Danielle Macdonald did at the Cannes Film Festival in May was break into a cold sweat: The airline had lost her luggage. She was already nervous enough. Ms. Macdonald, 26, had been plucked from obscurity to play the lead role in "Patti Cake$," a drama about a rapper that was about to face the Cannes critics. Now she had to find something glamorous to wear -- pronto -- to the premiere. "As a bigger girl," Ms. Macdonald told me recently, "where was I meant to find something that would fit?" Her story then veered in an unexpected direction -- revealing her approach to Hollywood, which expects its lead actresses to be scarily skinny. "I gave myself a pep talk," she said. "This situation is what it is. Find a way to work around it." The red carpet crisis was resolved (another "Patti Cake$" star, Cathy Moriarty, lent her a black dress), but if the experiences of countless actresses before Ms. Macdonald are any indication, it will not be as easy to overcome the career obstacles that await her post-"Patti Cake$."
For women -- less so for men -- weight is perhaps the most stubborn of the entertainment industry's many biases. Have an average-sized body? Call us when you've starved yourself. In particular, Ms. Macdonald must avoid a cycle that plays out over and over in moviedom, one that some film agents coarsely call the fat flavor of the moment. A plus-size actress, almost always an unknown, lands the central role in a film and delivers a knockout performance. She is held up by producers and the entertainment news media as refreshing, long overdue evidence that Hollywood's insistence on microscopic waistlines is ending. And then she is slowly but surely pushed into bit parts, many of which are defined by weight.
For women -- less so for men -- weight is perhaps the most stubborn of the entertainment industry's many biases. Have an average-sized body? Call us when you've starved yourself. In particular, Ms. Macdonald must avoid a cycle that plays out over and over in moviedom, one that some film agents coarsely call the fat flavor of the moment. A plus-size actress, almost always an unknown, lands the central role in a film and delivers a knockout performance. She is held up by producers and the entertainment news media as refreshing, long overdue evidence that Hollywood's insistence on microscopic waistlines is ending. And then she is slowly but surely pushed into bit parts, many of which are defined by weight.
Mo ... (Score:2)
... ney.
Next question, please.
Re: (Score:2)
Next question, please.
Okay, here is the next question: Why is it always about women? Why does Hollywood only use buff guys in leading roles? Why are the male sex symbols never short near-sighted bald guys with beer bellies?
Re: (Score:2)
Money.
Next question, please.
Re:Mo ... (Score:4)
why is this topic on
/. ?
Re: (Score:2)
Slashdot news for SJWs
Stuff that doesn't matter in the slightest.
Re: (Score:1)
SPOT. FUCKING. ON.
Re: (Score:2)
And yet, here you are
...
Re: (Score:2)
Money.
Next question, please.
These are too easy.
Re: (Score:3)
Come on Bill, this article is not worth your comment.
Actually, for reasons I prefer not to disclose, I am very interested in how short near-sighted bald guys with beer bellies can become sex symbols.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Mo ... (Score:4, Funny)
Re: Mo ... (Score:2)
This isn't that complicated (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Hollywood is more tolerant of chubby or fat guys in dramatic roles than women: John Goodman, Alec Baldwin, Bryan Cox, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Brendan Gleeson, Tom Hanks, etc.... even Jonah Hill and Jack Black have been cast in serious roles as fat guys. For fat women, typically if they're in the film or television they are the comic relief and the humor revolves partly around their size.
As you said, Hollywood is interested in m
Re: (Score:2)
Hollywood is interested in making money. As long as people prefer to see a certain type of person movies will have more of those people because people will then buy more movie tickets. Most movie stars of both genders are people who are considered to be very good looking for the same reason. Unless you can change the culture, you need to threaten the bottom line. And the Fat Positive movement is still small enough that they are unlikely to be successful in that regard.
Indeed; the body-positive movement has never had anywhere near the support that other movements aimed at treating people on the content of their character have had over the last fifty years. Our comedians regularly ridicule overweight politicians for their looks when it is their political acts that we should care about. Discrimination against people whose weight or look may not fit within certain norms is found through much of our society, and is mostly stupid.
While there are certainly very skilled people w
Okay (Score:5, Insightful)
What the fuck am I doing at the TMZ website?! (Score:1)
What the fuck am I doing at the TMZ website?! I thought I was visiting Slashdot!
Howzabout "The airline lost my luggage" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
CSB Years ago my aunt died after a long illness, but sooner than expected. I quickly gave notice at work, booked airline tickets, rented a car. On the bed were piles of neatly folded clothes. Loaded up my suitcase, off to the airport.
Flew to St Louis, got my car, drove 2 hours to my Uncle's place. And found a problem. I had no shirts.
Turned out my wife
Answer: Attractiveness (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Customers spend more money on what they're attracted to. Stop trying to do "conversion therapy" on them like a 20th century Puritan who can't stand the thought of a gay man.
Or, directors and producers have convinced themselves that you should never hire a woman of below average attractiveness or above average weight.
Movies are supposed to be entertaining, and you know what's entertaining? Variety.
A world consisting of super-models is fairly dull, a large female actress who is written with a personality can actually be really entertaining to watch.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But most fat people, including me, just want to see fat people that are regular people. Who are the fat characters in Harry Potter? The Dursleys (obnoxious idiots) or Dolores Umbrage (obnoxious sadist). Who's the fat character in NCIS? House? The West Wing? None. Who's the fat character in Lost? Hurley, the comic relief. etc... etc... Di
Why doesn't Slashdot push more liberal agenda? (Score:3)
I don't know what to think unless someone in corporate tells me. Please tell me what to think next.
2) Because movies are fantasy and nobody fantasizes about being an unattractive slob.
Why is nobody advocating for more smelly, greasey, fat men in movies? Because you can't frame it as a poor innocent child-women argument.
Re: (Score:2)
Why is nobody advocating for more smelly, greasey, fat men in movies?
Because Jack Black.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah. Put another way: who wants to spend an hour looking at fat people?
Seriously, this is not difficult unless you're a complete tool. Hollywood makes a visual product to appeal to viewers. Viewers like looking at good looking people. Ergo, Hollywood doesn't normally put fattys on the screen.
How many social justice cult meetings do you have to go to before you can't add 1 + 1 and get 2 any more? How far up your own ass do you have to be to miss something that's 10 times more obvious than obvious?
What would be because 'Body Positivity' is a sham (Score:2)
There is literally nothing positive about being fat. You feel worse, your cloths don't fit well, you smell bad, oh and it will FREAKING KILL YOU.
I'm sorry, if that's so much of a hard reality then you really need to readdress your priority that you're personality is so fragile that you have to try to make everyone else feel as bad as you just to get by. But you're kill yourself, and encourage people to NOT try and address extreme weight issues is doing way more damage to other people that your own hurt fe
That's the Buisness (Score:1)
Critical acclaim for a single role doesn't mean an actor can carry another film or has any range (i.e. Rebel Wilson). Often the critics are too quick to praise the actor because they physically break the mold. It then becomes apparent they really can't carry a major film and fall by the way side. Mediocre talent that isn't very pleasant to look at will get replaced by mediocre talent that is easy on the eyes.
Some do have talent and continue to have successful careers, while others with talent find they -lik
Same Reson (Score:2)
The same reason they make sequels to rubbish movies: It makes money!
Face-Positive (Score:2)
This is too easy ... (Score:2)
... because the answer is simple:
"We get what we ask for."
That explains CNN, Fox, Hollywood and TV and radio and the movies and shit.
"We have found the enemy and he is us. [thisdayinquotes.com]"
"AVERAGE SIZE" (Score:2)
"Body Positive" (Score:2)
Look, I'm all for being comfortable in your own skin. As a fellow fatass, I can support that position.
That, however, is not what's going on here.
I am not supportive of forcing that comfort on to others in the name of "acceptance". Healthy is sexy, and carrying around more fat that necessary isn't healthy. I'm not about to whine and cry about how women don't find me attractive because of my weight; I understand my beer gut isn't bringing all the girls to the yard, and that's OK. That's part of accepting
Because they sell fantasies? (Score:2)
I'm positive I like this kind of body (Score:2)
Super Pochaco! Yeah, I'm a BBW lover! This anime is ridiculous!
Maybe NSFW [google.ca]
Re: (Score:2)
Disgusting. She doesn't even have a dick.
Re: (Score:2)
Well... OK... I know anime has an infinite variety of preferences.... But I like heavyset girls, but still with curves. That's a tough mix to get right. I used to date this roller derby girl but she was a bit too strong and dominating. So I'm back to searching for a big curvy submissive girl.
Is there a similar body positive movement for men? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Fatties are ugly. (Score:2)
And nobody wants to fucking see them in films they paid to see, and had to watch ads and trailers as well, unless it's a character that's necessarily a fatty.
Screw the "body positive" movement (Score:2)
And I say this as a fat man. While I don't believe in fat "shaming", I also don't think it should be considered a positive. The only positive I can think of being fat is that I can more easily float in water. All that means is if I'm on a plane and it crashes in the ocean, I can last 10% longer than a thin person before dying of exposure.
Basically, we should encourage people to be in a healthy weight range, and not beat themselves up if they're not perfect.
The real reason though is our brains are wired to
Enquiring minds (Score:2)
This is why (Score:2)
"Average-Sized"? (Score:2)
Uh, "Average-Sized" is very different in a lot of places in the world. At one extreme is a place like where I live, in Vietnam. Most woman, while not rail thin, are not very fat. On the other hand, a place like the American Samoas, I understand people there are very overweight. Even in the U.S. whereas people in the big cities pay a bit more attention to their waistlines (and in some places like Colorado really go out of their way to stay in shape), a quick trip to the mid-west will make you realize tha
There is nothing body-positive (Score:2)
about Danielle Macdonald.