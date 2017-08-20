Jonathan Coulton's New Dystopian Album Becomes a Graphic Novel (jonathancoulton.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes NPR's report on one of Slashdot's long-time favorite musicians: In April, musician Jonathan Coulton released Solid State, a sci-fi concept album that represented a significant departure -- both from Coulton's wry, bright, tuneful back catalog and from any conventional understanding of what a sci-fi concept album sounds like... On first listen, with its shout-outs to futurist Ray Kurzweil, comment-section trolls, thinkpiece-gluts, and hack memes, Solid State seems a caustic critique of the internet -- which would be, as Coulton notes, "a little-off brand for me." Spend a bit more time with it, however, and its muted, melancholy songs reveal their true target: the toxic culture of glibness and hot takes that's leaching from the internet into every aspect of our lives.
The album features multiple perspectives and timelines, but its soundscape is allusive and impressionistic, resisting strict narrative. For that, Coulton turned to writer Matt Fraction and artist Albert Monteys, who with Coulton's input have taken some of the album's words, images and thematic preoccupations and crafted a graphic novel set largely in a future that will seem familiar to any reader of science fiction: a corporate-owned dystopia where humans have become dutiful, unthinking, unfeeling worker bees attending to menial tasks amid a culture engineered to keep them unthinking and unfeeling...These three creators believe that the roots of this dystopic future are all around us, but we're collectively choosing to ignore them in precisely the same way we blithely click past online Terms and Conditions agreements without bothering to read them.
The official music video for one of the songs takes the form of a text adventure.
What's truly dystopian is a future (which largely is already here) where people don't read novels but need them pre-digested as picture books.
Need their music made into best selling picturebooks because they are too lazy to listen or *READ* stories
The dumbing down of music is also well underway. Music consists of melody, harmony and rhythm, but melody and harmony require a slight amount of attachment, and are on the way out. Harmony is largely gone already; single notes are complex enough.
There are also signs that the already short ~4 minute "radio edit" for songs is becoming too long. Some modern stations are cutting to 3 or less - presumably attention span is not what it was.
Or spoiler filled monetized youtube review videos.
Someone I never heard of had music I never heard made into another form of media I don't care about. Keep it up.
Information without relevance has negative value.
