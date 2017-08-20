What Happened To Winamp? (arstechnica.com) 132
Winamp was released more than 20 years ago, and last week marked the 15th anniversary of the release of Winamp3. An anonymous Slashdot reader tries to explain what finally happened to Winamp: AOL planned to discontinue Winamp in November of 2013, but instead sold it to the Belgian online radio service Radionomy. The last update on Winamp's Twitter account was September of 2015, though it announced that they were looking for a new senior C++ developer. Then in December of 2015 Vivendi Group became that company's majority shareholder, stirring hopes that the company might one day launch a revamped version of the classic mp3 player from 1997.
So did they? Radionomy's Winamp page is still showing download links -- though they now lead instead to a forum post which says "code licensed to the previous owner" is being removed or replaced. But that post has been updated five times -- as recently as last October -- with "info about the next Winamp release," each linking to a thread on Winamp's forums which offer tantalizing glimpses into a still-ongoing development process. And last October a Winamp dev posted on Twitter that "a Winamp 5.8 public beta release could be imminent," while the web page at Winamp.com still says "There's more coming soon," with a background image of a llama.
"There's no reason that Winamp couldn't be in the position that iTunes is in today if not for a few layers of mismanagement by AOL that started immediately upon acquisition," their first general manager told Ars Technica in 2012. (Winamp's developers had been earning $100,000 a month just from $10 shareware checks before AOL acquired the company in 1999 for $100 million.) In May TechRadar wrote that Winamp "is still a great media player...but it now relies on third-party extensions to add features found as standard in more modern players."
I still remember all the visualizations and custom skins -- but does this bring back any memories for anyone else? Leave your thoughts in the comments. And what mp3-playing software are you using today?
Winamp cannot load your songs onto the iPod. iTunes could.
That is the reason for iTunes dominance. iTunes looks good on OS X but it look out of place on Windows. However if you had an iPod/early iPhone iTunes was needed.
This isn't a case of a product failing due to bad design or engineering. Just a disruptive force came in and took it over. with the iPod, most people (not the Stereotypical Slashdot crowd) rather have their music on their own device then on a bulky PC. Having to be yelled at by IT worker
Winamp cannot load your songs onto the iPod. iTunes could.
WinAMP could with a plugin. WinAMP 2 didn't really manage your music, it expected you to manage it yourself and just managed a playlist. WinAMP 3 (remember, the one all the WinAMP users hated?) tried to.
There were lots of reasons that iTunes took over but the big one is that, for most users, hierarchies are not intuitive (only something like 10-20% of the population finds tree structures natural) and are horrible for managing music because there isn't a strict hierarchy even out of genre, performer, albu
WiMP provided the same functionality as iTunes, except for the iPod/iPhone support. And frankly, it's a much better Windows application than iTunes, as in dramatically.
iTunes has to be one of the worst applications ever created. Give me WinAmp or Foobar2K any day before iTunes. I tried switching to a Mac about 5 years ago and gave up after 1 year simply because I could not find a decent program (free or free trial) that could handle a large and diverse (file types) audio file collection.
Winamp wasnt great for its features although at the time it even played "tracker" files. Winamp was great because it wasn't bloated by any stretch of the imagination. I imagine most if not all the code is a mix of C and Assembler without several massive monolithic frameworks linked into it like just about everything has these days.
The explosion of formats however makes re-inventing all these wheels a daunting task, so all the players are now codec hells.
Foobar2000 (Score:1, Informative)
This basically took over Winamp's userbase.
Absolutely. Switched to foobar because it was so much more useful and less resource hungry. And I had a laptop with 240 MB ram back then, so that was really a concern.
"More useful"
Genuinely curious what could make a music player "more useful" than Winamp.
Plugins for various formats, features for syncing to mobile devices, playlist and library management, conversion, reaching of archives (.zip/.7z).
Volume equalisation between tracks and albums mainly.
Yeah same here. But the thing is Youtube basically killed both.
As with many things, Foobar2000 can be extended and configured to have such a view:
http://www.foobar2000.org/comp... [foobar2000.org]
A nice view that is in between album cover browsing and a straight text based playlist is achievable with Simplaylist:
http://www.foobar2000.org/comp... [foobar2000.org]
(see the screenshots here: http://wiki.hydrogenaud.io/ind... [hydrogenaud.io] )
Customizing foobar2000 can be pretty 'technical' (holding shift when accessing the menus, really?), but once you get it the way you want it, it works almost perfectly.
Memories? (Score:5, Insightful)
"I still remember all the visualizations and custom skins -- but does this bring back any memories for anyone else?"
Memories? I still use it.
I don't know what these supposed "Features" it doesn't have that are in modern players are but I don't want them. What I want is something that sits in one line at the top of my screen and plays music. It's still Winamp for that and has been since 1997.
I think I tried foobar probably so long ago the name "Foobar 2000" wasn't hilarious but yeah, it just seemed like too much screen real-estate to tell me nothing useful window shade mode on winamp didn't.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Ah, a proud user of Windows*. Probably still using XP even, because "it still works" and "I don't need to keep my machine up to date because only stupid people get hacked". Or something.
Seriously, VLC kicks winamp's ass so hard it isn't even funny.
It is a veritable army knife of media palyback. It is vastly more efficient, it has support for every codec known to mankind, it has support for multiple platforms - all flavours of desktop AND mobile, x86, ARM (so you can run it on a Raspberry Pi) and more - and,
I have to agree that it is a "legacy system", and will probably go the way of the dodo for you if (when?) you ditch Windows.
But as long as you keep a copy of the last decent installer, and Microsoft does not ditch the Windows Core Audio APIs, you can use it on Windows as long as you want. The owner cannot keep you from that. Just don't make the mistake and downgrade to Windows 10 S
;)
Still using version 5.66 lite on Win7 and quite pleased with it for playing audio. For video I use VLC though.
It was introduced with Vista or 7 (can't remember which) and the other original audio API's (MMSYS, DirectSound, etc.) were then re-factored to use the new Core Audio API's rather than to talk to the hardware directly themselves.
It is unfortunate that they screwed up Core Audio with some wholly unnecessary vestiges of Microsoft's COM crap (still uses COM variants as a data-type, so you gotta pull in
And mplayer/ffmpeg shits on VLC. So what? Some people like Winamp. I like Winamp. I like VLC, too. I also like mplayer and ffmpeg - and they're free, too. I use the tool/s that best suit my needs at the time.
BTW, VLC fails badly when asked to convert formats, it can't cope with damaged AVI indexes, and it's not very efficient at real-time playback of MKV files, so don't go crowing too loudly there.
Sometimes it just works. Other times you gotta tweak some bullshit that no other player requires you to tweak (such as imposing a "this value works" audio latency) at least in the case of video.
Because of this I do not recommend it to anyone. On windows I tell people to get Media Player Classic and then if necessary also the Matroska mkv codecs. I frown on pushing people towards the codec hell, which is why
I have it playing a shoutcast stream right at this moment too.
The 2.x version that I'm using is lacking a media library which is really useful when you have hundreds of gigabytes of torrented^W legitimately purchased MP3s on disk. But that storage is now offline so while I don't miss it now, it's certainly a limitation because playlists become unmanageable at that scale.
I still give it to customers for use on their HTPCs as I've found most customers like to have the visualizations going when they are playing their music, gives their guests something to look at as they are passing by the screen at parties, and winamp has to be the easiest that I've found for computer noobs to use. Layout for the songs/artist/album on the left, and a big easy to hit visualization tab in the middle...couldn't be simpler to use and it takes me less than 3 minutes to show even the most noobish
Milkdrop just seems to be a bunch of randomly-generated visualizations that don't have anything to do with the music playing - am I missing something? I never really understood it.
The visualisations are wonderful (Score:2)
Still capable of amazing me with some great effects that perfect on many occasions.
AOL is the death knell for technology, that's why (Score:1)
Still in use! (Score:2)
Still use it. (Score:5, Informative)
Still use it. I could go on, but it feels like this Winamp story shows up a couple times a year.
It uses a tiny amount of RAM, a tiny amount of CPU, supports tons of plugins, global hotkeys, and more. I would "upgrade" but I've never actually seen a player that's an improvement. Why would I use a "newer" tool if the newer tool isn't functionally better than the old one? Playing an MP3 shouldn't take more than 16 MB of RAM or >0.0% CPU. End of story.
Thank God ONE software package hasn't become a bloated piece of crap that requires 15 seconds to load and 1 GB of RAM to load a freakin' word document.
Done better how?
Does it clean up recording artifacts in the MP3s? Does it remove the sound of people cheering from live performances so you can hear the artist more clearly? Does it see an MP3 is a remix that's ten times worse than the original, so it plays the original instead?
I'm honestly curious in what way XMMS does music playing better than WinAMP.
MP3 players should play MP3s. Not download or play alternatives.
Post-processing is nice, though. More mp3 players should have more robust post-processing.
Fully agree to parent. The most likely reason for using another player is that I might switch away from Windows eventually. Though I might check out the alternatives that have been suggested here.
I'm only moderately optimistic about the possible new version, however. With that kind of sequel, developers often forget about optimization and keeping the memory usage in check.
I gave up on Winamp because its unicode support was crap. Unicode itself is crap but at least Foobar2000 supports it.
Thank God ONE software package hasn't become a bloated piece of crap
Funny. I remember "bloated piece of crap" being my first criticism of Winamp 3. Admittedly we've moved the bar a bit since then.
Mobile phones (Score:5, Insightful)
Is what happened to WinAmp. The truth is that the vast majority of people now use their mobile phone to listen to music and not their laptop or desktop. The trend started with the iPod and was accelerated by the phone. As flash capacity increased it has been ever pushed further down the line. As such the market for audio players on your computer has larg
You can get 400 albums on a 64GB microSD using 256kbps MP3 and still have plenty of room to spare for photos. It's not like 128 and 200GB+ microSD are extortionate either.
That said the Linux clone xmms suffered the same issue, a massive "redesign" that destroyed it and even qmmp seems to be dead. For me neither are any use now I have a HiDPI display which is a shame.
Is what happened to WinAmp.
I use winamp on my phone.
Same!
Only sad thing was I paid for pro features and like a few weeks later they dropped them.
Spotify and streaming in general. The kids don't bother with MP3s any more, they just stream.
This is true. I see a lot of kids these days who only use one media player: YouTube. It really doesn't make sense to them to use local storage for media files that are widely available on the internet. For them, local storage is for pictures, videos (that they shoot), games, and apps. When they're really into music they get a subscription to Apple's music streaming service or something similar. I'm pretty sure most kids wouldn't know what we're talking about when we say "MP3."
Re: Mobile phones (Score:1)
It's not just the kids. I'm 36 and have been using computers since grade 2, ran a BBS, used winamp until I moved to a Linux desktop fulltime in 2000 (subsequently switching to xmms) and I'm now a full time streamer.
My job is intense and I don't have time to deal with managing local mp3s. It simply makes no sense. I now use an online streaming service full time which also provides offline access via downloads.
Re: Mobile phones (Score:1)
I stopped using winamp and xmms because I now just use Google Play Music and stream everything. I can even download music offline to play on my cell at the cottage and it goes via Bluetooth to my Bose wireless speaker.
At the end of the day, obtaining mp3 files, storing, sorting, organizing etc is just too much work. Also I listen to a lot more music that I'd not have known about. Unless a new winamp provides all the same functionality of Google Play Music subscription, I'm not sure I'll have a reason to use
Is what happened to WinAmp.
WinAmp 3.x is what happened to WinAmp. What a piece of shit that was. I stopped using WinAmp in favour of several alternates over the years (currently Foobar) long before "mobile phones" did anything other than make calls and send 120 characters of text.
LinAmp (Score:1)
In the mid-1990s I was determined to quit using Windows, so I switched to BSD & GNU/Linux, almost exclusively the last 10+ years. I like Open Cubic Player, DeadBeef, XMMS (v1, but can't get it,) Audacious
About XMMS:
Source is available at http://www.xmms.org/ [xmms.org] (http://www.xmms.org/download.php [xmms.org]). They offer XMMS 1.2.11, which arguably is V1. Binaries appear to be missing though. Looks like the site has not been maintained for a while.
In the mid-1990s I was determined to quit using Windows, so I switched to BSD & GNU/Linux, almost exclusively the last 10+ years. I like Open Cubic Player, DeadBeef, XMMS (v1, but can't get it,) Audacious
If you like DeadBeef, you might want to check out Decibel Audio Player.
Memories? (Score:1)
I personally have no memory of Winamp. I have drunk a whole lot of alcohol since I last had that installed on any machine.
And if you do have memories of Winamp I would suggest they're just implants.
Implants. Those aren't your memories, they're somebody else's. They're Tyrell's niece's,,,,,. Ok. Bad joke. I made a bad joke. You're not a Replicant. Go home. Ok? No really, I'm sorry. Go home."
AOL had it all in the palm of its hand (Score:3)
The SUPER stupid part is AOL did this a lot. They bought up a lot of innovative companies and squeezed the life and individuality out of them and stifled their potential. Want to know how dumb it got? AOL forced all their subsidiaries to migrate their email systems to use the AOL client because of course they did.
AOL at one point was merged together with Time Warner remember?
Microsoft Monopoly Abuse Killed Winamp (Score:2)
Winamp was required to play mp3 files on Windows in the late 90s because Windows Media player did not support the codec. This allowed Winamp to grow as a successful product, up until Microsoft started bundling Windows Media Player 7 with Windows. Since WMP7 had support for mp3, most people just used that, simply because that's what mp3 files opened in when they double clicked on them. This lead to a rapid decline in Winamp users, and thus through the illegal practice of bundling Microsoft was able to abu
Still use it (Score:2, Informative)
What else would I be using?
What else would I be using?
Foobar2000 [foobar2000.org]
Banshee (Score:2)
I use banshee, but only because of inertia.
I have ~8000 songs and Banshee takes forever to start up. Upon startup I get a grey shell of the main window for about 5 seconds before anything happens.
Other than that, it seems to work fine.
This happens with the same music collection among several computers and recurs about a week or so after wiping out the config files.
I use it too and it does everything i need.
I get the same startup grey screen but a random song starts playing immediately and thats fine by me too.
I didn't know Justin was involved with Reaper, even though I use it for my very rare musical doodlings. Even though its not actually free you can 'evaluate' it indefinitely (I'm not a musician at all, just occasionally like to fiddle around with a keyboard/daw).
Lets face it Nullsoft were pretty instrumental in the birth of Internet Radio with Winamp and shoutcast so its great to see he's still around.
Audacious (Score:2)
Audacious does most of the things winamp did. Can even be made to look almost exactly like it. Even has plugins like winamp.
I switched to iTunes (Score:1)
I switched to iTunes, I found that WinAmp was too lean and clean. It started up so quickly that I'd have to shut it down and start it up again just to make sure. And then when I was playing MP3s with WinAmp, there was so little CPU usage that I couldn't be sure that the software was actually doing anything. Both of these problems were quickly fixed with iTunes.
I was also disappointed in WinAmp not being the way to backup and restore my phone, copy music to a mobile device, buy movies online, catch up on a f
You know, I just really want a media player that forces itself into my life in strange and unusual ways.
LOL - thanks for the chuckle. I guess iTunes is the systemd of media.
iTunes/Winamp (Score:2)
"There's no reason that Winamp couldn't be in the position that iTunes is in today
Are the two that comparable? Winamp's a media player. iTunes is a front-end for a store and a device manager.
Still use it because of crossfading and stereotool (Score:1)
Ditched it. (Score:4, Insightful)
I ditched it around the time they decided it needed to play video, burn CDs and have a fucking integrated browser.
I ditched it 15 years ago. I still light a candle every anniversary of the death of Winamp
... errr I mean the release of Winamp 3.
today (Score:2)
>"And what mp3-playing software are you using today?"
Audacious [under Linux], of course. And guess what skin? Refugee Winamp 2!
:)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
WinAmp is still great (Score:2)
Obvious (Score:2)
It's dead, Jim.
SMPlayer is fine (Score:2)
It comes down to simply playing the media files and being quick and reliable. All the rest is just useless crap.
Now that you know that I like SMPlayer - LEAVE IT THE HELL ALONE!
It seems like Winamp was really good but then got more and more bloated, I don't want that happening to SMPlayer
Winamp (Score:2)
Winamp - it really whips the llama's ass!
Not sure about everyone else but for me what replaced winamp was mpd with ncmpcpp on my desktop and laptop and Google Music on mobile. This let's me access my library either locally with mpd clients or remotely by pushing it all to Google Music and using their player.
I haven't really used winamp since the early to mid 2000s. That's when the iPod hit and then I used Songbird [sourceforge.net] which USED to be able to sync media to your iPod. Then I jumped from that to Google Music around 2011 and mpd for local access at
MediaMonkey (Score:1)
I switched to MediaMonkey a long time ago. Handles file management well, nice interface, and converts non-native file types (I store in flac format) to iPod compatible versions on the fly when syncing with an iPod/iPad, etc...
Replacements? (Score:2)
Aimp is the closest I found (http://www.aimp.ru/)
Fubar2000 not as refined as Aimp but seems to be more extensible (https://www.foobar2000.org/)
Why pick, I run both.
resenting this last question's wording (Score:2)
This is not to say that mp3 isn't a perfectly appropriate choice on personal portable
Audacious (Score:1)
winamp is dead jim (Score:2)
Well, I do know Shoutcast still exist. (Score:1)
