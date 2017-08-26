Science Fiction Author Brian Aldiss Dies Aged 92 (theguardian.com) 17
Long-time Slashdot reader Freshly Exhumed writes: Acclaimed Science Fiction author Brian Aldiss, first published in the 1950s, has died at the age of 92. Aldiss wrote such science fiction classics as Non-Stop, Hothouse and Greybeard, as well as the Helliconia trilogy, winning the Hugo and Nebula prizes for science fiction and fantasy, an honorary doctorate from the University of Reading, the title of grand master from the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, and an OBE for services to literature. Tributes from contemporaries and younger authors have been plentiful.
In 1969 Aldiss published the short story "Super-Toys Last All Summer Long" (1969), which after decades of work became the basis for the Stanley Kubrick-developed Steven Spielberg movie A.I. in 2001.
Re: (Score:2)
Didn't do Spielberg much good.
Anyway Aldiss' fiction didn't include gays, women, transsexuals, so he would't win a Hugo today.
You, evidently, have not read any of Aldiss' fiction.
"Let those who will, object to vivisection -"
Vivisection
has no objection
to them."
- "The Eighty Minute Hour"
Re: (Score:2)
"A.I. was so bad it killed Kubrick, and it was his story."
I remember.
'He wants our love, we want our money back.'
Re: (Score:2)
Time to get a book or two by him then. "non-stop" is probably the easiest, Helliconia most epic - on the same level as the lord of the rings trilogy.
Cause of death: (Score:2)
Hang gliding accident. (He was 92, you boob!)
You only noticed now? (Score:1)
He died a week ago!
A.I. super-toys vs. pulp fiction supertoys (Score:4, Interesting)
Wikipedia can't make up its mind.
The A.I. Artificial Intelligence page consistently uses "Super-Toys", while the main article, Supertoys Last All Summer Long [wikipedia.org] consistently goes the other direction.
Google: "Super-Toys" Last All Summer Long -"supertoys" = 66,800 results
Google: "SuperToys" Last All Summer Long -"super-toys" = 70,300 results
Squeaker. By the Law of Electoral College, I think the first item wins.
But no, let's aim higher.
Writing Talk: Conversations with top writers of the last fifty years [google.ca] — 2014
And this:
My bold & paragraph breaks.
I think Aldiss would have wanted his views known, so I quoted a bit more than normal given the occasion.
As copyright now works—de facto—everyone who reads the above quotation is now obligated to buy Alex Hamilton's fine book—that's how it now works, right?
Re: (Score:3)
s/thing/think
Re: (Score:2)
Well, who is this Alex Hamilton, anyway, with most of a famous name?
Alex Hamilton obituary [theguardian.com] — November 2016