Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Sci-Fi Books

Science Fiction Author Brian Aldiss Dies Aged 92 (theguardian.com) 5

Posted by EditorDavid from the cultural-breaks dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader Freshly Exhumed writes: Acclaimed Science Fiction author Brian Aldiss, first published in the 1950s, has died at the age of 92. Aldiss wrote such science fiction classics as Non-Stop, Hothouse and Greybeard, as well as the Helliconia trilogy, winning the Hugo and Nebula prizes for science fiction and fantasy, an honorary doctorate from the University of Reading, the title of grand master from the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, and an OBE for services to literature. Tributes from contemporaries and younger authors have been plentiful.
In 1969 Aldiss published the short story "Super-Toys Last All Summer Long" (1969), which after decades of work became the basis for the Stanley Kubrick-developed Steven Spielberg movie A.I. in 2001.

Science Fiction Author Brian Aldiss Dies Aged 92 More | Reply

Science Fiction Author Brian Aldiss Dies Aged 92

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Over the shoulder supervision is more a need of the manager than the programming task.

Close