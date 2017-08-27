Columnist Mocks The Case Against Cord-Cutting As 'Too Many Choices' (techhive.com) 91
An anonymous reader quote TechHive: The cord-cutting naysayers are trotting out a new argument in favor of cable, and it's even more absurd than the old ones: Having too many high-quality, standalone streaming services, they say, is actually bad for consumers, who are apparently helpless at using technology or making sound purchase decisions... The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski concluded that all those sneering hipsters who've had the nerve to ditch cable are about to get their comeuppance -- in the form of additional services to choose from... By now, anyone who's actually cut the cable cord should be screaming out in unison: No one's making you subscribe to all these services! You can pick the ones you care about most, rotate between services, or occupy your screen time with a growing number of other digital distractions...
I will concede that if you want to use multiple streaming services, trying to sift through them all can be confusing. But even this concern is blown entirely out of proportion by naysaying pundits, who seem to ignore solutions that already exist. Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV all offer universal search across services like Netflix and Hulu, while features like Roku Feed and the Apple TV TV app demonstrate how system-wide browsing is getting easier. Besides, using a handful of apps to get what you want isn't that burdensome -- especially for the growing audience of people who've been raised on smartphones... consumers are smarter than they're getting credit for. That's why cable subscriptions continue to plunge, even as these bogus stories keep popping up like clockwork.
It's 2017 and those are 90's arguments.
Just wondering who asked this guy anyway?
Seems like an opinion in search of an issue.
Isn't that the definition of what is written by a columnist?
you might not save a lot of money by cord cutting and buying into several streaming services.
And this right here is why I'm staying with piracy. The cable companies force me to buy bundles of crap channels just so I can get the three or four I actually watch. And now streaming services want me to subscribe to all or nothing, and I need to subscribe to three competing services to get those three or four channels I watch. And if I want to watch a sports game, I basically need to buy another Ferrari for one of the players....
The columnist misses the point. No one is complaining that $99.99/month for 700 channels they want isn't a good deal, people are complaining that they are paying $99.99/month for the 3 or 4 channels they want, and they get 696 channels thrown in that they don't want. The problem for most people is not the value of the channels (although that certainly is it's own debate), the problem is you have to buy all this stuff you don't want just to get the little you do want.
How would you feel if you only had one
The cord cutting black market (pirating) is the best experience of them all which is evidence that government is at the core of the problem.
And how much did the cable and satellite companies pay Johnny Oleksinski to write that article?
All the new stuff is full of swear words and sex, bleh, not in my living room.
How do you know?
Must be nice to have always been in an area with OTA. Where I am, 40 miles NE of Seattle, it's virtually impossible to get any OTA reception. The digital transition has made this even worse. None of the live TV streaming services offer all of our local channels either. Cable and Satellite are our only option if you want to watch anything where watching at the time of broadcast matters. For cost, the reality in a multi TV household is that there is no cost advantage to using something like SlingTV or PSVue o
Re: (Score:3)
And you'd be wrong.... although I wouldn't argue that you might be right as a generalization, speaking from personal experience, after my wife and I cut our cable subscription, we still watched all of the shows that we would otherwise watch on television entirely legally, by just streaming them from the network's website. The only caveat to this was that you couldn't
Fragmentation (Score:5, Insightful)
You would have thought they learned their lesson.
The question is really if the "other" streaming services can hit a critical mass. Traditionally, Disney relied on the network effect to market to kids; they could jeapordize that by not being able to access even 10-15% of the demographic. If that number is 50%, they could be in trouble with their strategy.
If Disney is at risk, it is worse for other competitors. Sports could work (and still save money), but it comes down to the price point. Who wants to pay for a service that you still have to watch ads?!
Re: (Score:3)
Everything produced before 2003 would now be public domain under the original copyright law in America. These new proposed streaming services like Disney's would have no teeth under 14 year copyrights.
A franchise agreement is hardly a monopoly.
When they only issue 1 at a time, its a fucking monopoly you fucking statist cable company apologist fuck.
Re: (Score:3)
I am NOT going to buy one for HBO, or Disney, or any other service. I have stopped going to the theatre because its too expensive and too many of the "must see greatest film of this year" are just over hyped crap.
I have zero interest in being force fed adverts.
So basically I have been pushed towards reading books, and taking up a hobby. Looking buy a small lathe and learn how to use it to make model steam engines etc
Or... (Score:4, Insightful)
Aka, don't subscribe to video content services, option 3.
We don't have any paid content services, and frankly there are so many channels over the air right now that we don't need paid content services.
Outside is so overrated. [grin]
Re: (Score:3)
Whatever it is that you 'want' to watch on cable, there's another option online that will entertain you just as much.
When I first used Netflix streaming, I held the plan for about a year. Since then I subscribe for ~2 months per year because I've already exhausted their core catalog. They have some content I am not getting elsewhere, but I dont need a 24/7/365 plan to consume it.
Amazons non-prime model is pay as you go, while their prime model is tied to more
Once you kick the habit, it's definitely an option. And a damn fine one.
A La Carte Hell (Score:1)
One should be careful what they wish for, as it just might come true. Cable channels are moving in a direction of letting you choose to get a bundle of streams (which contain a bunch of stuff you don't want) which is suspiciously similar to a cable TV channel bundle, or stream just their channel but have to make an account and manage an app for just that one channel. Do you really want a separate app with a unique UI, for every channel you care about? And an associated username/password and automatic update
Against != For (Score:2)
Shouldn't the title read "Columnist Mocks The Case For Cord-Cutting
I have to agree with the naysayers for now (Score:2)
If I watched more than this, I think it would probably be simpler and cheaper to just get cable or satellite.
I suspect and hope that one day the shakeout that's happening now will be resolved, and real a la carte se
what if you cut the cable... (Score:5, Informative)
Too many choices? If you say so. I think people can handle having choices. I personally choose not to participate.
content as a monopoly (Score:5, Interesting)
Cord cutting reveals the content distribution chain as a series of monopolies. By copyright law, the producer of content owns a monopoly. But through subsequent licensing deals, additional monopolies are created. Like the last mile pipe, content distribution networks, and DNS, streaming infrastructure is a shared service that provide benefit to everyone on the net yet when commercially owned creates monopolies or walled gardens.
I remember interview with some Hollywood type in which they expressed a strong hatred for streaming services because the brand was no longer the studio or the production house but it was the program itself. The same effect is happening with streaming services. I don't think of "Man in the high Castle" as part of the Amazon brand. Its brand is "Man in the high Castle".
I think it's past time for a RAND policy for all content and a method of making sure everyone gets paid
It is, though. (Score:3)
my problem... (Score:2)
My ideal situation would be: single streaming device, pay for movies on a per-movie basis, pay for TV shows on a per-season basis or per-episode basis (discount for purchasing whole season), pa
Why is this clown getting any attention at all, let alone from
Different folks - different truths (Score:3)
This isn't an argument that can have a single truth that covers everyone. There are some people who are experiencing the difficulties described and many who aren't. People are different with different levels of capability and tolerance. If there is no way that you will give up live access to CNN, you can't cut your cable. I cut my cable more than a decade ago and still miss certain aspects.
In my case, I will not pay more than about $20 per month for the family beyond my internet costs for all media purchases combined. I'd likely maintain that limit even if I had limitless income because it serves the purpose of limiting my viewing time too.
That generally means I'll pay for two services and no more. Right now, I'm just paying for Netflix and a music service. There is no chance that Disney or any other service will ever get my business unless they can fully supplant Netflix for the same price. If the price point is significantly compromised, I'll go back to watching only what is free.
It would obly be better (Score:2)
If you could also cut the cord on Cable Internet. Maybe that would get some attention from the cable companies...
There don't seem to be any choices other than surfing at the library or on your phone or connected tablet.
Cord cutting? Meet the new boss, same as the old (Score:3)
Streaming used to be seen as an alternative to cable, but let's face it: It's turning out to be the same. Yes, yes, you can now choose when to watch your show instead of having to wait for it to appear on X-day Y-time, but face it, the difference is nonexistent. Now, instead of watching it when it's aired you watch it when it is available for streaming, and if you want to watch it later, you basically save yourself the VCR programming, because that's basically what watching it later than release essentially is.
Well, maybe (soon) without the ability to skip ads.
No ads you say? There were no ads in cable either in the beginning. Give it time.
The rest is already the same as cable was. Again you get different streaming providers that offer different content, which isn't so different from the different cable packages. Again you get to pay for provider (package) A, even though you are only interested in 10% of its programming. You'd want to watch show B, but show B is only available from provider (package) C, so you either have to shell out another X bucks to get that provider (package) even though all you really want from it is that one show and you couldn't care less for the rest of what comes bundled with it.
Face it: Streaming is the new cable. You just let someone else rip you off.
The question is - Why does someone read the New York Post? Spending time talking about an article on the New York Post is a waste of time.
Just to aggravate the hell out of twerps like you is one good reason.
One possibly real downside (Score:2)
Personally, I'd rather take that chance than be forced to pay for a ton of channels that I definitely will never view.
The cable bundlers have always argued that you will absolutely pay more for even a few channels, especially if your tastes are somewhat offbeat. For example if you like Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Nat Geo Wild, that bundle might cost you a bunch when all of the people who want ESPN and live sports aren't subsidizing you anymore. Of course, this hasn't ever really had a real test so nobody knows what would actually happen. It would be an interesting economic experiment to be sure, but the downside r
TiVo (Score:2)
>"Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV all offer universal search across services like Netflix and Hulu[...]"
You left out TiVo, which was not only first, but still one of the most powerful. Couple it with either cable or OTA antenna and go to town.