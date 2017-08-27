Columnist Mocks The Case Against Cord-Cutting As 'Too Many Choices' (techhive.com) 60
An anonymous reader quote TechHive: The cord-cutting naysayers are trotting out a new argument in favor of cable, and it's even more absurd than the old ones: Having too many high-quality, standalone streaming services, they say, is actually bad for consumers, who are apparently helpless at using technology or making sound purchase decisions... The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski concluded that all those sneering hipsters who've had the nerve to ditch cable are about to get their comeuppance -- in the form of additional services to choose from... By now, anyone who's actually cut the cable cord should be screaming out in unison: No one's making you subscribe to all these services! You can pick the ones you care about most, rotate between services, or occupy your screen time with a growing number of other digital distractions...
I will concede that if you want to use multiple streaming services, trying to sift through them all can be confusing. But even this concern is blown entirely out of proportion by naysaying pundits, who seem to ignore solutions that already exist. Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV all offer universal search across services like Netflix and Hulu, while features like Roku Feed and the Apple TV TV app demonstrate how system-wide browsing is getting easier. Besides, using a handful of apps to get what you want isn't that burdensome -- especially for the growing audience of people who've been raised on smartphones... consumers are smarter than they're getting credit for. That's why cable subscriptions continue to plunge, even as these bogus stories keep popping up like clockwork.
I will concede that if you want to use multiple streaming services, trying to sift through them all can be confusing. But even this concern is blown entirely out of proportion by naysaying pundits, who seem to ignore solutions that already exist. Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV all offer universal search across services like Netflix and Hulu, while features like Roku Feed and the Apple TV TV app demonstrate how system-wide browsing is getting easier. Besides, using a handful of apps to get what you want isn't that burdensome -- especially for the growing audience of people who've been raised on smartphones... consumers are smarter than they're getting credit for. That's why cable subscriptions continue to plunge, even as these bogus stories keep popping up like clockwork.
2017 (Score:2, Insightful)
It's 2017 and those are 90's arguments.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Just wondering who asked this guy anyway?
Seems like an opinion in search of an issue.
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't that the definition of what is written by a columnist?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The cord cutting black market (pirating) is the best experience of them all which is evidence that government is at the core of the problem.
New York Post "writers" (Score:2)
And how much did the cable and satellite companies pay Johnny Oleksinski to write that article?
Wants (Score:1)
Easy (Score:4)
Re: (Score:2)
No decent programs since decades (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Fragmentation (Score:3)
You would have thought they learned their lesson.
Re: (Score:2)
The question is really if the "other" streaming services can hit a critical mass. Traditionally, Disney relied on the network effect to market to kids; they could jeapordize that by not being able to access even 10-15% of the demographic. If that number is 50%, they could be in trouble with their strategy.
If Disney is at risk, it is worse for other competitors. Sports could work (and still save money), but it comes down to the price point. Who wants to pay for a service that you still have to watch ads?!
Or... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Aka, don't subscribe to video content services, option 3.
We don't have any paid content services, and frankly there are so many channels over the air right now that we don't need paid content services.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Outside is so overrated. [grin]
Cord-cutting (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Whatever it is that you 'want' to watch on cable, there's another option online that will entertain you just as much.
A La Carte Hell (Score:1)
One should be careful what they wish for, as it just might come true. Cable channels are moving in a direction of letting you choose to get a bundle of streams (which contain a bunch of stuff you don't want) which is suspiciously similar to a cable TV channel bundle, or stream just their channel but have to make an account and manage an app for just that one channel. Do you really want a separate app with a unique UI, for every channel you care about? And an associated username/password and automatic update
Re: (Score:2)
Against != For (Score:2)
Shouldn't the title read "Columnist Mocks The Case For Cord-Cutting
..."
I have to agree with the naysayers for now (Score:2)
If I watched more than this, I think it would probably be simpler and cheaper to just get cable or satellite.
I suspect and hope that one day the shakeout that's happening now will be resolved, and real a la carte se
what if you cut the cable... (Score:5, Informative)
Too many choices? If you say so. I think people can handle having choices. I personally choose not to participate.
content as a monopoly (Score:4, Interesting)
Cord cutting reveals the content distribution chain as a series of monopolies. By copyright law, the producer of content owns a monopoly. But through subsequent licensing deals, additional monopolies are created. Like the last mile pipe, content distribution networks, and DNS, streaming infrastructure is a shared service that provide benefit to everyone on the net yet when commercially owned creates monopolies or walled gardens.
I remember interview with some Hollywood type in which they expressed a strong hatred for streaming services because the brand was no longer the studio or the production house but it was the program itself. The same effect is happening with streaming services. I don't think of "Man in the high Castle" as part of the Amazon brand. Its brand is "Man in the high Castle".
I think it's past time for a RAND policy for all content and a method of making sure everyone gets paid
It is, though. (Score:2)
my problem... (Score:2)
My ideal situation would be: single streaming device, pay for movies on a per-movie basis, pay for TV shows on a per-season basis or per-episode basis (discount for purchasing whole season), pa
Dead-tree media employs idiot pundit... (Score:2)
Why is this clown getting any attention at all, let alone from
/.?
-jcr
Different folks - different truths (Score:2)
This isn't an argument that can have a single truth that covers everyone. There are some people who are experiencing the difficulties described and many who aren't. People are different with different levels of capability and tolerance. If there is no way that you will give up live access to CNN, you can't cut your cable. I cut my cable more than a decade ago and still miss certain aspects.
In my case, I will not pay more than about $20 per month for the family beyond my internet costs for all media purchase
It would obly be better (Score:2)
If you could also cut the cord on Cable Internet. Maybe that would get some attention from the cable companies...
There don't seem to be any choices other than surfing at the library or on your phone or connected tablet.
Taking one for the team (Score:1)
Cord cutting? Meet the new boss, same as the old (Score:2)
Streaming used to be seen as an alternative to cable, but let's face it: It's turning out to be the same. Yes, yes, you can now choose when to watch your show instead of having to wait for it to appear on X-day Y-time, but face it, the difference is nonexistent. Now, instead of watching it when it's aired you watch it when it is available for streaming, and if you want to watch it later, you basically save yourself the VCR programming, because that's basically what watching it later than release essentially
Re: (Score:2)
The question is - Why does someone read the New York Post? Spending time talking about an article on the New York Post is a waste of time.
Just to aggravate the hell out of twerps like you is one good reason.
One possibly real downside (Score:2)