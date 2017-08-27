Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Columnist Mocks The Case Against Cord-Cutting As 'Too Many Choices'

Posted by EditorDavid from the freedom-from-choice dept.
An anonymous reader quote TechHive: The cord-cutting naysayers are trotting out a new argument in favor of cable, and it's even more absurd than the old ones: Having too many high-quality, standalone streaming services, they say, is actually bad for consumers, who are apparently helpless at using technology or making sound purchase decisions... The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski concluded that all those sneering hipsters who've had the nerve to ditch cable are about to get their comeuppance -- in the form of additional services to choose from... By now, anyone who's actually cut the cable cord should be screaming out in unison: No one's making you subscribe to all these services! You can pick the ones you care about most, rotate between services, or occupy your screen time with a growing number of other digital distractions...

I will concede that if you want to use multiple streaming services, trying to sift through them all can be confusing. But even this concern is blown entirely out of proportion by naysaying pundits, who seem to ignore solutions that already exist. Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV all offer universal search across services like Netflix and Hulu, while features like Roku Feed and the Apple TV TV app demonstrate how system-wide browsing is getting easier. Besides, using a handful of apps to get what you want isn't that burdensome -- especially for the growing audience of people who've been raised on smartphones... consumers are smarter than they're getting credit for. That's why cable subscriptions continue to plunge, even as these bogus stories keep popping up like clockwork.

  • 2017 (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's 2017 and those are 90's arguments.

    • One guy makes a point that you might not save a lot of money by cord cutting and buying into several streaming services. Then we get a spate of reactionary articles that take some kind of offense like he's out to stop cord cutting. Guess there's not much better to do on a Sunday.

  • And how much did the cable and satellite companies pay Johnny Oleksinski to write that article?

  • This is why I think anyone who says they cut the cord and can watch what they want are still downloading or streaming a fair amount illegally. I mean, you can pay for a few services but that probably won't give you exactly what you want. You can limit your choices to entertainment available on those services but that's just settling.

    • Easy (Score:4)

      by jabberw0k ( 62554 ) on Sunday August 27, 2017 @07:22PM (#55094573) Homepage Journal
      Age 51, computer geek since 1977. My dad began with RCA in 1947 installing television sets. We never had cable or satellite, the concept of paying for television being bonkers, so what's there to miss? Movies and CDs I can check out from the library. Seriously, paying for television?
      • I don't know about your library, but it takes an insane amount of time to check anything useful out from mine, and if they have a popular show the wait for it is months. Some people are happy with old shows, I guess that's fine, but there are shows that are on today that I want to watch. It's not like it's the only thing I can talk about socially, but it's nice to see a show before you hear someone talking about it or read spoilers in an article.

  • Fragmentation (Score:3)

    by renegadesx ( 977007 ) on Sunday August 27, 2017 @07:10PM (#55094543)
    The fragmentation of services like HBO and the new Disney service will lead to a case against cord cutting, but the same can be said for piracy. A legit case against cord cutting is also a case that can be made for piracy.
    You would have thought they learned their lesson.

    • The question is really if the "other" streaming services can hit a critical mass. Traditionally, Disney relied on the network effect to market to kids; they could jeapordize that by not being able to access even 10-15% of the demographic. If that number is 50%, they could be in trouble with their strategy.

      If Disney is at risk, it is worse for other competitors. Sports could work (and still save money), but it comes down to the price point. Who wants to pay for a service that you still have to watch ads?!

  • Or... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by scdeimos ( 632778 ) on Sunday August 27, 2017 @07:12PM (#55094549)
    ... you could, you know, just go outside and have a life away from screens.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      Aka, don't subscribe to video content services, option 3.

      We don't have any paid content services, and frankly there are so many channels over the air right now that we don't need paid content services.

      • You may not need it but a lot of people want to watch Game of Thrones. Is HBO available OTA?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by antdude ( 79039 )

      Outside is so overrated. [grin]

  • Cord-cutting is still not quite a viable option. I wish it were but there are still some channels that I watch that are not available via streaming.
    • It's absolutely a viable option [threepanelsoul.com]. There is more produced every day than you could ever hope to consume in a lifetime. "Cord cutting" is mainly a matter of getting over your current addiction, and acquiring a new one.

      Whatever it is that you 'want' to watch on cable, there's another option online that will entertain you just as much.

  • One should be careful what they wish for, as it just might come true. Cable channels are moving in a direction of letting you choose to get a bundle of streams (which contain a bunch of stuff you don't want) which is suspiciously similar to a cable TV channel bundle, or stream just their channel but have to make an account and manage an app for just that one channel. Do you really want a separate app with a unique UI, for every channel you care about? And an associated username/password and automatic update

  • Shouldn't the title read "Columnist Mocks The Case For Cord-Cutting ..."

  • I've never watched much TV as an adult, and only had cable when my roommates wanted it in college. However, there are a few things I want to watch sometimes, and it's extremely frustrating to try to find one to three services that will allow me to watch those few things at a reasonable price.
    If I watched more than this, I think it would probably be simpler and cheaper to just get cable or satellite.
    I suspect and hope that one day the shakeout that's happening now will be resolved, and real a la carte se

  • what if you cut the cable... (Score:5, Informative)

    by roc97007 ( 608802 ) on Sunday August 27, 2017 @07:26PM (#55094595) Journal

    ...because you were tired of spending your limited time on earth staring at a TV? Because besides being $160/month richer, you also have a lot more time to actually do stuff and learn things and talk to people and take your dog for a walk?

    Too many choices? If you say so. I think people can handle having choices. I personally choose not to participate.

  • content as a monopoly (Score:4, Interesting)

    by layabout ( 1576461 ) on Sunday August 27, 2017 @07:29PM (#55094607)

    Cord cutting reveals the content distribution chain as a series of monopolies. By copyright law, the producer of content owns a monopoly. But through subsequent licensing deals, additional monopolies are created. Like the last mile pipe, content distribution networks, and DNS, streaming infrastructure is a shared service that provide benefit to everyone on the net yet when commercially owned creates monopolies or walled gardens.

    I remember interview with some Hollywood type in which they expressed a strong hatred for streaming services because the brand was no longer the studio or the production house but it was the program itself. The same effect is happening with streaming services. I don't think of "Man in the high Castle" as part of the Amazon brand. Its brand is "Man in the high Castle".

    I think it's past time for a RAND policy for all content and a method of making sure everyone gets paid

  • Having too many streaming services isn't "too many choices" it's "too many bills."
  • ...is that I want to be able to watch whatever I want, whenever I want. To accomplish that I would most likely need local broadcast + multiple streaming services, some of which aren't supported by the same hardware. Not a deal breaker, but the costs add up the more I have to pay for additional streaming services.

    My ideal situation would be: single streaming device, pay for movies on a per-movie basis, pay for TV shows on a per-season basis or per-episode basis (discount for purchasing whole season), pa

  • Why is this clown getting any attention at all, let alone from /.?

    -jcr

  • This isn't an argument that can have a single truth that covers everyone. There are some people who are experiencing the difficulties described and many who aren't. People are different with different levels of capability and tolerance. If there is no way that you will give up live access to CNN, you can't cut your cable. I cut my cable more than a decade ago and still miss certain aspects.

    In my case, I will not pay more than about $20 per month for the family beyond my internet costs for all media purchase

  • If you could also cut the cord on Cable Internet. Maybe that would get some attention from the cable companies...

    There don't seem to be any choices other than surfing at the library or on your phone or connected tablet.

  • Did anyone else read that headline as "Communist Mocks The Case Against Cord-Cutting As 'Too Many Choices' ? Ah, so what. Communist, columnist, what's the difference, eh goy?

  • Streaming used to be seen as an alternative to cable, but let's face it: It's turning out to be the same. Yes, yes, you can now choose when to watch your show instead of having to wait for it to appear on X-day Y-time, but face it, the difference is nonexistent. Now, instead of watching it when it's aired you watch it when it is available for streaming, and if you want to watch it later, you basically save yourself the VCR programming, because that's basically what watching it later than release essentially

  • There might be an actual downside: many new services require a new monthly charge. It's possible that if you want to get a wide array of content you'll end up paying as much or more as for cable. Personally, I'd rather take that chance than be forced to pay for a ton of channels that I definitely will never view.

