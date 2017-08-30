Official Blade Runner 2036 Short Film Bridges the Gap Between the Sequel and the Original (nerdist.com) 12
Between the events of Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, much has happened in the dystopian, neo-Los Angeles future, including the era of replicant prohibition. To help bridge the first Blade Runner, which was released in 1982, with Blade Runner 2049, director Luke Scott has created a short film (YouTube) that examines Niander Wallace's role in the decision to overturn the prohibition ruling. From an article, shared by several readers: As explained by Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve in the introduction for this video, he invited a few filmmakers to create three shorts that set the stage for his film. Blade Runner 2036: Nexus Dawn was directed by Luke Scott, and it reveals that Replicant technology was outlawed in the intervening years. That can't be considered too much of a surprise, considering the Replicants of 2019 were able to elude conventional detection. The short officially introduces Jared Leto's Niander Wallace, as he makes a personal request to repeal the anti-Replicant laws. In reality, Wallace had no intention of abiding by those rules, and he's already created at least one new Replicant whom he describes as an "angel." Intriguingly, Wallace argues that the new Replicants are necessary for humanity's survival in the off-world colonies, and he promises that his Replicants will never rebel and will only obey. But we've heard that promise before! And it never ends well.
Re: (Score:3)
What do The Matrix and Blade Runner have in common? Both have NO sequels, and anyone who says otherwise is a filthy liar.
what is it about? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re:what is it about? (Score:4, Insightful)
So far as I can tell, it's not about anything.
Trailers already hinted that replicants were still around. This reveals nothing which enhances that understanding.
What it addes is another mystery box in the guise of what the short calls "The Blackout" which has been explained as being a world-wide EMP (can't wait to see how that one is explained) that wiped out all/nearly all electronic data and throwing the world into a temporary dark age. Seeing how books were still around and people reading signs and stuff I'm not sure the world supports that particular idea well. Hopefully what happens is that the audience is somewhere along the line clued in as to why this six minute short is useful for understanding the film. Otherwise this was just something that ended up on the cutting room floor that the director put out as a stunt to keep people interested.
Sequel? (Score:2)
What sequel?
The concept of this short film is good but... (Score:2)