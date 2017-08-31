Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Traditional Radio Faces a Grim Future, New Study Says

Posted by msmash
In a 30-page report, Larry Miller, the head of New York University's Steinhart Music Business Program, argues that traditional radio has failed to engage with Generation Z -- people born after 1995 -- and that its influence and relevance will continue to be subsumed by digital services unless it upgrades. Key points made in the study include: Generation Z, which is projected to account for 40% of all consumers in the U.S. by 2020, shows little interest in traditional media, including radio, having grown up in an on-demand digital environment. AM/FM radio is in the midst of a massive drop-off as a music-discovery tool by younger generations, with self-reported listening to AM/FM radio among teens aged 13 and up declining by almost 50 percentage points between 2005 and 2016. Music discovery as a whole is moving away from AM/FM radio and toward YouTube, Spotify and Pandora, especially among younger listeners, with 19% of a 2017 study of surveyed listeners citing it as a source for keeping up-to-date with music -- down from 28% the previous year. Among 12-24 year olds who find music discovery important, AM/FM radio (50%) becomes even less influential, trailing YouTube (80%), Spotify (59%), and Pandora (53%). By 2020, 75% of new cars are expected to be "connected" to digital services, breaking radio's monopoly on the car dashboard and relegating AM/FM to just one of a series of audio options behind the wheel. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the typical car in the U.S. was 11.6 years old in 2016, which explains why radio has not yet faced its disruption event. However, drivers are buying new cars at a faster rate than ever, and new vehicles come with more installed options for digital music services.

  • Last time I listened to the radio in a car or at home that wasn't by accident was 1997, even then it was only because I was in someone else car or at someones house. Before that I'd only really listen to talk radio like Art Bell or shows like Brave New Waves on CBC Canada or Chris Sheppard Pirate Radio since it was hard to access electronic music where I was.

    • I listen to radio in one of four cases:
      1. I am at work. I want some music as background, do not want to spend any time choosing the songs and am not really annoyed by the commercials. The radio is free, does not require internet connection, and my favorite station plays some good music.
      2. I am driving a short distance. I want music as background, but, since I am driving a short distance (to a store etc) I do not want to spend time choosing the music, bringing tapes, connecting a minidisc player etc. Also, t

  • Monopoly (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Turns out letting one company own all the radio stations in the country and letting all music be chosen by an algorithm that compares music to existing hits is not a great idea.

    Radio will come back when different stations are run differently.

    • That's why I think the big commercial players will slowly die out, but college radio stations and things like that will continue to thrive. There are better ways of delivering payola than radio now, so there's not a lot of incentive for the media companies to support it once the audience goes away.

  • I like to listen to live streams of music, even if it is just a playlist. And maybe with some announcements along the way about what I'm listening to, some little tidbits of trivia about the artist and song.

    As an listener I do not care that it comes over analog FM, or a digital system like HD radio, or over the Internet. Whatever is convenient and reliable in my car. (FM)

  • Part new technology, part lower quality (Score:3)

    by Zephyn ( 415698 ) on Thursday August 31, 2017 @03:33PM (#55118351)

    Yes, radio is an older technology - one option among many. But it's also the only one where you sometimes have to sit through massive amounts of advertisements to get to the actual entertainment. The ads in the free versions of apps like Pandora are nowhere near as often or as annoying.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by psergiu ( 67614 )

      Yep.
      I have a radio in my car that i sometimes turn on during my daily commute. If it's in the middle of a "commercial-free hour of music offered by X" - it stays on. As soon as the 10-minute ad breaks start playing - off it goes - i'd rather listen to the engine hum...
      Thank you X for that commercial free hour of music - i might check your products. But no sale from me for the other ones.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Tablizer ( 95088 )

        Radio stations play all those ads because they can. I usually flip he station when ads come on anyhow. If competition eats away market share, then they may reduce ads. The alternatives to listening to the radio while driving either require a subscription or selecting and preparing material before the drive (unless you like the same songs over and over).

  • What does radio offer that the other options don't? Annoying commercials, distortion, and lack of playlist control aren't exactly compelling.

  • AM/FM radio is in the midst of a massive drop-off as a music-discovery tool

    Radio in the US hasn't been a "Music-Discovery Tool" for the last 10-20 years since ClearChannel acquired nearly every FM station and made DJ's irrelevant.

    • Yes, in retrospect, the ClearChannel takeover really did mark a definite point when radio took a dive.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dtmos ( 447842 ) *

      This, although Clear Channel changed its name to iHeartMedia [wikipedia.org] in 2014. The Telecommunications Act of 1996 [wikipedia.org], which allowed individual entities to own far more broadcast stations than before -- as well as cross-ownership of media -- led to the homogenization of the radio bands: The stations in each format all sound the same, wherever one goes in the country, since they're substantially all owned by one owner, and there is substantially zero innovation in either programming or technology.

  • Every station own by iHeartRadio sounds the same. Radio hasn't been a source for new music discovery for years because they're always pushing the same 20 "artists". And I'm damn tire of Ryan Seacrest and Mario Lopez. Taylor Swift had a new song and about an hour later I've heard it 4 times on three different stations.

  • Radio has never been a great way to discover music. It's just that until relatively recently, there hasn't really been any better alternative. Once radio programming started to get centralized, it became even worse.

    At least in the old days there was some sort of connection to the local community. Most radio doesn't even have that much going for it anymore.

  • frees up the spectrum for my cell phone. I don't care for their music and talk radio seem to be dominated by the likes of Rush Limbaugh & Co. Besides, they're all owned by one company. It's not like there's any real benefit outside of emergency services.
  • Isn't that the point MTV was trying to make 36 years ago?
  • some 15-20 years ago when they overpaid for all their stations, had to run too many commercials to pay for them, then heavily restricted their play lists to avoid the chance someone might not like the song currently playing. Forget about discovering new music on the radio, unless you switch from your country station to a hip-hop station or somesuch. Which ain't gonna happen.

    I've got a 30G USB stick in my car with a dozen or so playlists. Only time I turn the radio on is when I'm stuck in traffic for a
    • I use google maps for that. It's not a problem when I'm driving 5mph. My kid has controls on her car's steering wheel for it so she can do it at speed.
  • I was driving to work about a 35 minutes trip. As usual I jumped in the car, and turned on the radio to my local classic rock station. I then proceeded to hear the sports report, news report, at least 10 commercials for products I do not want, or need, the DJ yammering on about his golf game, and going out in his boat.
    I then arrived at work, having not heard any actual music.
    I know what you are thinking. Change to another station.
    That might work in another market, but where I live most/all the stations a
  • "which is projected to account for 40% of all consumers in the U.S. by 2020" People born after 1995 would be 21 and under today. By 2020 they will be everyone 24 and under. There's no way that the 0-24 age group represents 40% of all consumers in the US. I stopped reading after the first sentence.
  • Netkids don't "get" commericals. That's because they suck and contrary to popular believe, the kids on your lawn aren't as dumb as the media likes to act. Nothing can save their business model, but it's likely that if we moved the tech beyond HD radio and streaming titles, new opportunities would open up to a mixed-mode digital & analog radio that had more interactivity between listener and DJ, fan ratings, show movie previews, etc.. Even if you don't use the FM band to transmit, there is an awful lot
  • I took my family and friends to Yellowstone prior to the eclipse. One of the families in my car happened to have two young children (ages 3 and 5). As we approached Yellowstone and cellular data service dropped to near-nonexistent, the two had a meltdown. They were screaming "I want YouTube" over and over for a good half hour, and their parents couldn't get through to them that YouTube was inaccessible here. They had never been without Internet connectivity all their lives. Meanwhile, AM/FM radio worke [radio-locator.com]
  • I never understand all these types of articles talking about music. Literally Jack/BOB FM are the only ones playing music during rush hour. Other than that it's all dumb ass talk radio with idiots. Their jokes are dumb, no cursing, and of course they're all basically the same. And nowadays they're syndicated from who knows where.

  • Just wait until they're stuck in a hurricane with no internet access. That little battery/wind-up radio would be a godsend.

  • Gen Z pretty much thinks cars are for grandpas.

    No car, no car radio, no radio habit.

    Besides, all my best radio stations do free podcasts.

    Oh, and by the way, vinyl rocks!

  • NPR (Score:1)

    by Kargan ( 250092 )

    I might not listen to music on the radio at all, but I listen to NPR on the radio on a daily basis. Younger me would never have done so, but I find a lot of their content interesting and/or informative.

  • Is going nowhere.

    KFI and WLS will be bigger than ever.

  • It's not radio that faces a grim future, it's the old fashioned model of commercial radio. You get, maybe, ten minutes of music followed by tons of commercials that repeat the phone number 20 times. But the spectrum will still be useful for new types of over-the-air services. Old radio needs to die. It's nothing but commercials and right-wing hate spew.

