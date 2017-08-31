Traditional Radio Faces a Grim Future, New Study Says (variety.com) 59
In a 30-page report, Larry Miller, the head of New York University's Steinhart Music Business Program, argues that traditional radio has failed to engage with Generation Z -- people born after 1995 -- and that its influence and relevance will continue to be subsumed by digital services unless it upgrades. Key points made in the study include: Generation Z, which is projected to account for 40% of all consumers in the U.S. by 2020, shows little interest in traditional media, including radio, having grown up in an on-demand digital environment. AM/FM radio is in the midst of a massive drop-off as a music-discovery tool by younger generations, with self-reported listening to AM/FM radio among teens aged 13 and up declining by almost 50 percentage points between 2005 and 2016. Music discovery as a whole is moving away from AM/FM radio and toward YouTube, Spotify and Pandora, especially among younger listeners, with 19% of a 2017 study of surveyed listeners citing it as a source for keeping up-to-date with music -- down from 28% the previous year. Among 12-24 year olds who find music discovery important, AM/FM radio (50%) becomes even less influential, trailing YouTube (80%), Spotify (59%), and Pandora (53%). By 2020, 75% of new cars are expected to be "connected" to digital services, breaking radio's monopoly on the car dashboard and relegating AM/FM to just one of a series of audio options behind the wheel. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the typical car in the U.S. was 11.6 years old in 2016, which explains why radio has not yet faced its disruption event. However, drivers are buying new cars at a faster rate than ever, and new vehicles come with more installed options for digital music services.
Live music is cool when you're actually there. Listening to "live" music through a radio is sort of pointless.
As to audio dramas - that medium is far better suited to podcasts where users can listen at their leisure rather than tuning in to a scheduled broadcast.
Honestly, while RF communications as a technology has a bright future, "Radio stations" as in places broadcasting out scheduled audio programming seem like a doomed technology no matter what they do. They're not necessarily even doing anything wrong.
Live music on the radio is a pleasant surprise. I've paid for a Sirius subscription for over a decade now and its worth every penny. They have live DJs who might say a few words or news about the band and then play another song. One station was playing a live stream from a Lollapaloozo show and I heard some great songs from The Arcade Fire. Regular radio is dead and buried.
For me, the importance of radio is current affairs and news. But then, I might be an old fogey at this point, as my car's radio is pretty much stuck on CBC Radio One (I'm Canadian), or one of the local NPR affiliates when I'm south of the border.
The problem is the internet can do anything that radio can. Radio has only a few advantages:
1)Blankets more of the US than cellular, and works on any radio device (no network issues)
2)Easier set up for less technical users (not too many people can't use a radio tuner).
3)No direct cost to user (data costs money for many).
As time goes on, 1-3 become less of an issue, which leaves radio in the dust. There might still be stations, but they'll broadcast online.
Maybe they should go back to original programming
Why would I turn on the radio and listen to some random "original programming" that I am unlikely to find interesting, when I can choose from millions of options on Youtube, listen anytime I want, pause when I am interrupted, and fast forward through the boring parts?
Radio makes no sense for music, news, or discussion/commentary. Streaming is superior in every way for any content. Even I can see that, and I am a geezer.
Gen X here (Score:2)
Last time I listened to the radio in a car or at home that wasn't by accident was 1997, even then it was only because I was in someone else car or at someones house. Before that I'd only really listen to talk radio like Art Bell or shows like Brave New Waves on CBC Canada or Chris Sheppard Pirate Radio since it was hard to access electronic music where I was.
I listen to radio in one of four cases:
1. I am at work. I want some music as background, do not want to spend any time choosing the songs and am not really annoyed by the commercials. The radio is free, does not require internet connection, and my favorite station plays some good music.
2. I am driving a short distance. I want music as background, but, since I am driving a short distance (to a store etc) I do not want to spend time choosing the music, bringing tapes, connecting a minidisc player etc.
Monopoly (Score:2, Interesting)
Turns out letting one company own all the radio stations in the country and letting all music be chosen by an algorithm that compares music to existing hits is not a great idea.
Radio will come back when different stations are run differently.
Streaming music (Score:2)
I like to listen to live streams of music, even if it is just a playlist. And maybe with some announcements along the way about what I'm listening to, some little tidbits of trivia about the artist and song.
As an listener I do not care that it comes over analog FM, or a digital system like HD radio, or over the Internet. Whatever is convenient and reliable in my car. (FM)
Part new technology, part lower quality (Score:3)
Yes, radio is an older technology - one option among many. But it's also the only one where you sometimes have to sit through massive amounts of advertisements to get to the actual entertainment. The ads in the free versions of apps like Pandora are nowhere near as often or as annoying.
Yep.
I have a radio in my car that i sometimes turn on during my daily commute. If it's in the middle of a "commercial-free hour of music offered by X" - it stays on. As soon as the 10-minute ad breaks start playing - off it goes - i'd rather listen to the engine hum...
Thank you X for that commercial free hour of music - i might check your products. But no sale from me for the other ones.
Radio stations play all those ads because they can. I usually flip he station when ads come on anyhow. If competition eats away market share, then they may reduce ads. The alternatives to listening to the radio while driving either require a subscription or selecting and preparing material before the drive (unless you like the same songs over and over).
as soon as they realize it's exponentially cheaper to produce
What? How is licensing, maintaining, and running a radio station "exponentially cheaper" than running a website?
it's exponentially cheaper to produce
Are you talking about the hardware or the publishing? If the hardware, that's a iffy position unless you are mass maker of radios. While it is cute to compare something like Pandora or whatever to FM Radio, it would be more accurate to compare to HD Radio which has way more complicated and expensive circuits to implement. Many of those circuits are also under patents for HD Radio, so to build a radio it would be prudent to include licensing costs. If we're talking the publishing, the Internet is vastly
What does it offer? (Score:2)
Useless ClearChannel stations (Score:2)
AM/FM radio is in the midst of a massive drop-off as a music-discovery tool
Radio in the US hasn't been a "Music-Discovery Tool" for the last 10-20 years since ClearChannel acquired nearly every FM station and made DJ's irrelevant.
Yes, in retrospect, the ClearChannel takeover really did mark a definite point when radio took a dive.
This, although Clear Channel changed its name to iHeartMedia [wikipedia.org] in 2014. The Telecommunications Act of 1996 [wikipedia.org], which allowed individual entities to own far more broadcast stations than before -- as well as cross-ownership of media -- led to the homogenization of the radio bands: The stations in each format all sound the same, wherever one goes in the country, since they're substantially all owned by one owner, and there is substantially zero innovation in either programming or technology.
I blame IHeartRadio (ClearChannel) (Score:2)
Every station own by iHeartRadio sounds the same. Radio hasn't been a source for new music discovery for years because they're always pushing the same 20 "artists". And I'm damn tire of Ryan Seacrest and Mario Lopez. Taylor Swift had a new song and about an hour later I've heard it 4 times on three different stations.
Radio has never been optimal (Score:2)
Radio has never been a great way to discover music. It's just that until relatively recently, there hasn't really been any better alternative. Once radio programming started to get centralized, it became even worse.
At least in the old days there was some sort of connection to the local community. Most radio doesn't even have that much going for it anymore.
Works for me (Score:2)
I thought Video Killed the Radio Star (Score:2)
Clearchannel destroyed radio (Score:2)
I've got a 30G USB stick in my car with a dozen or so playlists. Only time I turn the radio on is when I'm stuck in traffic.
The day Radio died (For me) (Score:1)
I then arrived at work, having not heard any actual music.
I know what you are thinking. Change to another station.
That might work in another market, but where I live most/all the stations are owned by the same company.
people born after 1995 (Score:1)
Can I have your bandwidth when you die? (Score:1)
Observation during my eclipse trip (Score:2)
During my commute it's all talk radio (Score:2)
Until you don't have access to the internet (Score:2)
Just wait until they're stuck in a hurricane with no internet access. That little battery/wind-up radio would be a godsend.
Has more to do with non-use of cars (Score:1)
Gen Z pretty much thinks cars are for grandpas.
No car, no car radio, no radio habit.
Besides, all my best radio stations do free podcasts.
Oh, and by the way, vinyl rocks!
NPR (Score:1)
I might not listen to music on the radio at all, but I listen to NPR on the radio on a daily basis. Younger me would never have done so, but I find a lot of their content interesting and/or informative.
Talk Radio (Score:1)
Is going nowhere.
KFI and WLS will be bigger than ever.
There's radio and commercial radio (Score:2)
It's not radio that faces a grim future, it's the old fashioned model of commercial radio. You get, maybe, ten minutes of music followed by tons of commercials that repeat the phone number 20 times. But the spectrum will still be useful for new types of over-the-air services. Old radio needs to die. It's nothing but commercials and right-wing hate spew.