Can Blockchain Save The Music Industry?

An anonymous reader quotes Wired: Last fall, a group of music industry heavyweights gathered in New York City to do something they'd mostly failed to do up to that point: work together. Representatives from major labels like Universal, Sony, and Warner sat next to technologists from companies like Spotify, YouTube, and Ideo and discussed the collective issues threatening their industry... The participants of that confab would later form a group called the Open Music Initiative... "Pretty early on it was obvious that there's an information gap in the industry," says Erik Beijnoff, a product developer at Spotify and a member of the OMI.
That "information gap" refers to the data around who helped create a song. Publishers might keep track of who wrote the underlying composition of a song, or the session drummer on a recording, but that information doesn't always show up in a digital file's metadata. This disconnect between the person who composed a song, the person who recorded it, and the subsequent plays, has led to problems like writers and artists not getting paid for their work, and publishers suing streaming companies as they struggle to identify who is owed royalties. "It's a simple question of attribution," says Berklee College of Music's vice president of innovation and strategy, Panos A. Panay. "And payments follow attribution."
Over the last year, members of the OMI -- almost 200 organizations in total -- have worked to develop just that. As a first step, they've created an API that companies can voluntarily build into their systems to help identify key data points like the names of musicians and composers, plus how many times and where tracks are played. This information is then stored on a decentralized database using blockchain technology -- which means no one owns the information, but everyone can access it.
Unlikely (Score:4, Insightful)
Getting rid of record companies could save music though.
No (Score:2)
Music will always be an entertainment business regardless of blockchain.
Will blockchain save some specific business model? Who cares.
The problem is that everyone who was involved in the creation of a particular track; the lead singers, backing vocals, musicians (individual royalties), orchestras (collective royalties), plus any sampled sounds (other tracks), recording studios, directors, all get a percentage of the actual royalty. Sometimes people get subcontracted by movie companies, recording studios and bands. But then the problem is that the publisher collects the profits from the sales and marketing, sends them down to their subcont
Oh yeah... (Score:2)
I'm totally sure that's the reason.
Yeah, the idea that the underlying problem is due to a supposed "information gap" is mystifying. Each of these groups already knows (or can easily find out) exactly who was involved in producing the songs they're talking about... they just don't want to share.
And pirates make money by not paying for music.
Arrrrrrrrrrr.
Musicoin seems to be a system to extract micropayments from end-users instead of buying songs.
The system described here seems to be about tracking royalty shares from broadcastings.
Totally different systems.
Why would a specific industry require their own crypto-currency? Pay the artists in Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin or even Ethereum but enough with the "me too" coins already.
If I want to pay someone $1.99 in bitcoin for a song, I need to stick on a $3 transaction fee or it will never get processed. Even then it may take a few days.
No (Score:3)
Blockchain technology so far has failed to achieve
... anything. It does sound like everyone just wants to throw it at everything and hope it sticks to something.
Bitcoin technology is more like a shared database that a single entity on the network cannot try to corrupt or modify without the knowledge of others.
Are you selling guns, drugs or people?
So far it hasn't been hacked by someone giving themselves 2000,000,000 bitcoins. That happened to Lyonesse, a Facebook game.
Parasites want to live though
:/
Maybe the host should be killed?
When you have a hammer (Score:2)
... All problems look like nails.
I git the impression that applying blockchain to attribution databases may be one of these cases.
But I would be pleased to be proven wrong.
Agreed. I can't see why the same can't be achieved using some additional tags in the audio files.
You don't even need that. As long as you know that Don't Fear The Reaper (original studio album version) was played you can just look up the cowbell player, assuming it was ever known in the first place.
Not the right question. (Score:4)
The correct question is "should block chain save the music industry?" What the big record companies seem to not have grasp is their tight grip on music is over. Nobody really needs a big ass record company with a huge printing and distribution network to make it.
All they need is a good streaming service and a decent group of followers on social media. it's all coming full circle. The artists can control their own music again.
Big Music (tm) isn't dead yet but the farm is coming out of the house with the shotgun. Time for that trip behind the barn.
You mean, time to get intimate with the farmer's daughter?
I hope the music industry adopts blockchain. (Score:2)
I hate the music industry.
No (Score:1)
Bitcoins and their ilk are like painfully constructing tulips to sell for a tulip mania.
... maybe
It might help calm the copyright trolls down if there is a public ledger that says who has rights to what.
Is Drum Beat A + Lyrics A the same as Drum Beat A + Lyrics B?
What about drum beat A re-recorded to make drum beat B?
What about drum beat A on a different set of drums?
What about drum beat A with different speed or distortion?
What about drum beat A + mocking lyrics C as a parody that should be protected under fair use.
Not getting paid for their work (Score:2)
Not getting paid, er, when and by who? Look, I have a stack of books around here, all of which I bought used. The authors don't get paid - again - when I pick up one from the stack and read it. Why do you people in the music industry think you are so much more special than other artists?
Because cocaine.
Does it matter? (Score:2)
Does keeping attribution information in that level of detail really important? It's not as if the performers actually get paid, unless they reach superstar level.
Can Blockchain Save The Music Industry? (Score:1)
Nope.
And by "blockchain", they really mean, "DRM". (Score:2)
They never learn, do they?