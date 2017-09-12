Rotten Tomatoes Scores Don't Correlate To Box Office Success or Woes, Research Shows (polygon.com) 24
Depending on who you ask, Rotten Tomatoes is the reason some movies don't perform at the box office. From a report: Countless movie executives, including producers, have told Deadline and the New York Times that the number atop a movie's page on Rotten Tomatoes signifying whether the majority of critics enjoyed or disliked a movie rules the box office. Director Brett Ratner was quoted as saying "I think it's the destruction of our business" while others have called for its demise. According to research conducted by Yves Bergquist, director of the Data & Analytics Project at USC's Entertainment Technology Center, that's not correct. Bergquist collected data from 150 movies this year that made more than $1 million at the box office. Using those Box Office Mojo numbers and comparing them to the critic and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Bergquist then "looked at [the] correlation between scores and financial performance" to determine if there was a linear line that could be drawn between low scores and bad box office performance. Or, more simply, did a lower "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes equate to box office woes? The short answer is no, it didn't. Bergquist's findings confirmed that of the 150 movies surveyed, there was only a 12 percent correlation between a movie receiving a bad score and not performing well at the box office. Summer films saw even less of a correlation, with seven percent of lower-scored movies not performing at the box office.
Also, user scores don't correlate to success either. At best only people who could be bothered will actually give an opinion, and then their motivation for rating the movie is often unrelated to its quality (e.g. they dislike the cast or the director).
The standard advice applies. Find a critic who seems to like the same stuff as you, and follow them.
if your movie fails commercially, blaming rotten tomatoes makes for a convenient scapegoat.
Well, that and piracy.
The same thing is happening in politics also. A book just came out on the subject. Passing blame is ubiquitous.
Perhaps the difference is found in what Ratner considers a success and what Bergquist considers a success?
If you need a $2 billion revenue to consider a movie successful, then it probably correlates quite well to the Rotten Tomatoes score.
Alternative interpretation: People will eat shit when shit is the only thing available to eat. People will still spend money on a mediocre film if there is nothing else to watch. This is why all the foreign films and artsy stuff steers clear of summer releases... otherwise they'd get trounced by DC, Marvel, et al. I'm pretty confident that if you control for the season of the release date, and the other films you compete with on release, you'd find the correlation you are looking for.
Bad movies get bad ratings from critics and public alike and fewer people go. Not 100% correlation, but only 7% for summer movies?
Only a 7% correlation says to me that the reviewers aren't plugging or panning movies (in a way that triggers a tomatoes up/down tick)on anything that matters to moviegoers decisions to buy a ticket.
So the research doesn't just discredit the "Rotten Tomatoes killed our film" theory. It also discredits the reviews themselves.
So, for Hollywood to base its entire success on RT ratings, is stupid.
Who makes up the critics counted for RT scores?
I'd like to see more analytics done to determine if there are "key critics" who are capable of swinging all the reviews generally positive or generally negative.
I kind of have the idea that movie reviews are kind of an echo chamber where after a few key critics establish a positive or negative trend, most of the other critics line up behind them.
I'd wager that a lot of movie criticism is just content generation on a content provider's industrial schedule
Yep, really tries hard to look like it's missing a verb.
Also: "a linear line" is pretty impressive.
So not really surprised on this one.
The professional reviews are usually way off base loving or hating a film. I go by the public's reviews for a better idea if movie is worth my money. Even then you have to factor in the fanboy effect that will sway the numbers for the first day or even first weekend. Fanboy's are worse than the critics they like anything by . For fanboys its a competition more than if it's good or not like whole Marvel vs DC crowd the Star War fans versus the masses.
I say ignore the professional critics check the reviews of the masses, but factor in if they have a fanboy following.
In tomorrow's news, Quasimodo blames mirrors for ugly reflections.
Now look at marketing expenses and see if there that ads up.
Rotten Tomatoes caters to trolls that love to have certain actors, directors, or genres. They also cater to the effete that are above the fray of mere entertainment.
Rotten Tomatoes gets no views form me, and when I see the rating, a low score ensures I will be entertained and go through an extra half bucket of popcorn. the lower the better. I just want to be fascinated, or at least overwhelmed by the spectacle.
Sometimes I agree, such as with La La Land, but sometimes we disagree; Keeping Up With the Joneses
Especially in recent year (Score:3)