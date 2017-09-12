Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Movies Television Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes Scores Don't Correlate To Box Office Success or Woes, Research Shows (polygon.com) 36

Posted by msmash from the what's-really-happening dept.
Depending on who you ask, Rotten Tomatoes is the reason some movies don't perform at the box office. From a report: Countless movie executives, including producers, have told Deadline and the New York Times that the number atop a movie's page on Rotten Tomatoes signifying whether the majority of critics enjoyed or disliked a movie rules the box office. Director Brett Ratner was quoted as saying "I think it's the destruction of our business" while others have called for its demise. According to research conducted by Yves Bergquist, director of the Data & Analytics Project at USC's Entertainment Technology Center, that's not correct. Bergquist collected data from 150 movies this year that made more than $1 million at the box office. Using those Box Office Mojo numbers and comparing them to the critic and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Bergquist then "looked at [the] correlation between scores and financial performance" to determine if there was a linear line that could be drawn between low scores and bad box office performance. Or, more simply, did a lower "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes equate to box office woes? The short answer is no, it didn't. Bergquist's findings confirmed that of the 150 movies surveyed, there was only a 12 percent correlation between a movie receiving a bad score and not performing well at the box office. Summer films saw even less of a correlation, with seven percent of lower-scored movies not performing at the box office.

Rotten Tomatoes Scores Don't Correlate To Box Office Success or Woes, Research Shows More | Reply

Rotten Tomatoes Scores Don't Correlate To Box Office Success or Woes, Research Shows

Comments Filter:

  • Of course it doesn't. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by king neckbeard ( 1801738 ) on Tuesday September 12, 2017 @12:04PM (#55181211)
    Critical success doesn't equal commercial success, but if your movie fails commercially, blaming rotten tomatoes makes for a convenient scapegoat.

    • Re:Of course it doesn't. (Score:4, Interesting)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <`ten.3dlrow' `ta' `ojom'> on Tuesday September 12, 2017 @12:07PM (#55181247) Homepage Journal

      Also, user scores don't correlate to success either. At best only people who could be bothered will actually give an opinion, and then their motivation for rating the movie is often unrelated to its quality (e.g. they dislike the cast or the director).

      The standard advice applies. Find a critic who seems to like the same stuff as you, and follow them.

      • I go with the http://www.spiegel.de/ [spiegel.de] critics.
        It is super simple:
        bad critcs: go watch the movie, it is likely ok
        good critics: avoid it as hell, it is probaly the worst waste of money ever
        suoer good critics: try it, might be a matter of taste, can be good or not so good, but is usually not really bad

        On the other hand the kast decade I nadically avoided every movie except Lord of the Rings, and watched The expendabkes in youtube. How old is the first Pirates of the Carebean movie?

        I probbaly watch that blond fi

    • In all the time I've been reading SlashDot, this is the first time I have ever seen the first post get a 5: Insightful.
      Congratulations!

    • if your movie fails commercially, blaming rotten tomatoes makes for a convenient scapegoat.

      Well, that and piracy.

      The same thing is happening in politics also. A book just came out on the subject. Passing blame is ubiquitous.

  • Are they measauring the same way? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by TimothyHollins ( 4720957 ) on Tuesday September 12, 2017 @12:06PM (#55181237)

    Perhaps the difference is found in what Ratner considers a success and what Bergquist considers a success?
    If you need a $2 billion revenue to consider a movie successful, then it probably correlates quite well to the Rotten Tomatoes score.

    • Actually, it doesn't. Even if you define success as 'Has 2 billion revenue' you'll find that the three films that met the criterion have 84%, 88% and 92% score. A high one to be sure, but then again you have Dunkirk with a 93% and $500 million, Arrival (94%, $200 million) and Moonlight (98%, 65 million) just to mention recent examples. There's simply no way to correlate movie revenue with RT score.

  • Unscientific (Score:3)

    by freeze128 ( 544774 ) on Tuesday September 12, 2017 @12:13PM (#55181283)
    I don't think you can count Rotten Tomotoes ratings as scientific. There is no validation that the reviewer actually SAW the movie. Also, people who SAW the movie, and liked it, aren't forced to review it. Finally, not every moviegoer uses Rotten Tomotoes ratings to determine if they want to see a movie or not.

    So, for Hollywood to base its entire success on RT ratings, is stupid.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      Who makes up the critics counted for RT scores?

      I'd like to see more analytics done to determine if there are "key critics" who are capable of swinging all the reviews generally positive or generally negative.

      I kind of have the idea that movie reviews are kind of an echo chamber where after a few key critics establish a positive or negative trend, most of the other critics line up behind them.

      I'd wager that a lot of movie criticism is just content generation on a content provider's industrial schedule -- qui

  • Correlation does not equal causation. (Score:3)

    by Kenja ( 541830 ) on Tuesday September 12, 2017 @12:13PM (#55181293)
    Perhaps the Rotten Tomatoes score is low, because the movie is bad, and that's why your box office sales are poor.

  • So not really surprised on this one.

  • The public's ratings are cool (Score:3)

    by ToasterTester ( 95180 ) on Tuesday September 12, 2017 @12:17PM (#55181327)

    The professional reviews are usually way off base loving or hating a film. I go by the public's reviews for a better idea if movie is worth my money. Even then you have to factor in the fanboy effect that will sway the numbers for the first day or even first weekend. Fanboy's are worse than the critics they like anything by . For fanboys its a competition more than if it's good or not like whole Marvel vs DC crowd the Star War fans versus the masses.

    I say ignore the professional critics check the reviews of the masses, but factor in if they have a fanboy following.

  • Mirrors (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In tomorrow's news, Quasimodo blames mirrors for ugly reflections.

  • Now look at marketing expenses and see if there that ads up.

  • Rotten Tomatoes caters to trolls that love to have certain actors, directors, or genres. They also cater to the effete that are above the fray of mere entertainment.

    Rotten Tomatoes gets no views form me, and when I see the rating, a low score ensures I will be entertained and go through an extra half bucket of popcorn. the lower the better. I just want to be fascinated, or at least overwhelmed by the spectacle.

    Sometimes I agree, such as with La La Land, but sometimes we disagree; Keeping Up With the Joneses

  • Especially in recent year (Score:3)

    by Lucas123 ( 935744 ) on Tuesday September 12, 2017 @12:38PM (#55181479) Homepage
    Rotten Tomatoes seems to get it wrong -- at least from the professional reviewer's standpoint. The audience rating is something entirely different, though. That said, I've also had to question that as well over the past year or so.
  • Without seeing a scatter plot of the data, or other diagnostics such as, outliers, leverage, or residual plots, there's no way to assess the validity or make inferences about the result.

    The low correlation may be because the relationship is not linear, there are outliers, the data is bi-modal, etc.

    There's a lot more to this stuff than running CORREL() in Excel or Libre (but not if you simply need something to blog about of course).

  • People that are critical about their entertainment or have a broader taste simply don't go to the cinema. I personally would never go, family and friends that kind of want to relive their childhood with all of the last few years' remakes, still go.

    Especially on MetaCritic you can find the difference between general population and review critics. What critics find good, the general population doesn't and vice versa.

    Personally, I don't find most critics very useful because they often do not understand the sub

  • Theater? DVD? Download?

    Think of theater viewers as the beta testers. After it's released on DVD/download, those are the real world users who are more likely to make negative opinions heard.

Slashdot Top Deals

It is much easier to suggest solutions when you know nothing about the problem.

Close