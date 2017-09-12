J.J. Abrams To Direct Star Wars: Episode IX; Premiere Date Pushed To December 2019 (theverge.com) 20
A week after Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow was ousted from the Star Wars: Episode IX director's chair, a familiar face has stepped in to replace him: J.J. Abrams, the man responsible for successfully rebooting the new trilogy in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. From a report: Disney just pushed back the release of Star Wars: Episode IX from May 2019 to December 2019, Deadline reports. The news comes after an announcement today that J.J. Abrams is taking over from Colin Trevorrow as director of the movie. Episode IX, originally slated to premiere on May 24th, 2019, was supposed to be a return to May release dates for the Star Wars franchise. Back in 2015, The Force Awakens was also originally supposed to be released in the summer, but was moved to a December release after Abrams took over screenwriting duties with Lawrence Kasdan (The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi) and needed more time.
Yay... Abrams (Score:2)
Wars vs. Trek [Re:Yay... Abrams ] (Score:2)
Rehash is fine as long as you do it well. I for one would love to see a try at Star Wars vs. Star Trek. The culture clash of the different viewpoints and problem-solving techniques could make for fun drama. The movie doesn't really have to waste time setting up the culture context because most the audience already knows both groups: it can jump right into the paradigm clashes.
Imagine Spock and Yoda conversing:
Yoda: "Vulcan logic and the logic of The For
Re: (Score:1)
Bannon turned down the part?
Re: (Score:1)
"Meesa besta, beleeba me! I knowa Forca better den Jedi Jedi and tall piles of Vaders. Ignore fakie forcy; bigly loser losers licky fakie forcy, so sadly. #MRGA!"
Re: (Score:1)
Jar Jar is actually one of my favorite SW characters, but I know he's very unpopular, and I'd love to see all the fans sh8t their pants over him. Throw in Ewoks for good measure. Maybe if Binks is brutally and bloodily mauled by Darth Maul, fans would love it
... until he comes back as a glowing Force ghost.
Fine by me (Score:1)
As long as he stays away from star trek. Star Wars is just a logo people take selfies next to for imaginary internet points now anyway
Re: (Score:2)
Seth MacFarlane seems to understand how the Trek tropes work.
I don't think the jokes in The Orville were that funny, but practically every scene had some reference that made me laugh out loud, right down to the musical motifs.
Not convinced this is a good idea (Score:1)
JJ is famous for settings things up and then spectacularly failing to follow through. I enjoy his work until it all falls apart because he doesn't know how to finish/close a narrative and that does not bode well for a trilogy.
Re: (Score:2)
zzzzz (Score:1)