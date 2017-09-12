Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Star Wars Prequels Movies Entertainment

J.J. Abrams To Direct Star Wars: Episode IX; Premiere Date Pushed To December 2019 (theverge.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the musical-chair dept.
A week after Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow was ousted from the Star Wars: Episode IX director's chair, a familiar face has stepped in to replace him: J.J. Abrams, the man responsible for successfully rebooting the new trilogy in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. From a report: Disney just pushed back the release of Star Wars: Episode IX from May 2019 to December 2019, Deadline reports. The news comes after an announcement today that J.J. Abrams is taking over from Colin Trevorrow as director of the movie. Episode IX, originally slated to premiere on May 24th, 2019, was supposed to be a return to May release dates for the Star Wars franchise. Back in 2015, The Force Awakens was also originally supposed to be released in the summer, but was moved to a December release after Abrams took over screenwriting duties with Lawrence Kasdan (The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi) and needed more time.

  • "Reboot" is the right word for The Force Awakens. Are there any writers left in Hollywood these days or is it just a bunch of guys rehashing old material? Though to be fair, I was (relatively) pleasantly surprised by Rogue One.

    • or is it just a bunch of guys rehashing old material?

      Rehash is fine as long as you do it well. I for one would love to see a try at Star Wars vs. Star Trek. The culture clash of the different viewpoints and problem-solving techniques could make for fun drama. The movie doesn't really have to waste time setting up the culture context because most the audience already knows both groups: it can jump right into the paradigm clashes.

      Imagine Spock and Yoda conversing:

      Yoda: "Vulcan logic and the logic of The For

  • Fine by me (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    As long as he stays away from star trek. Star Wars is just a logo people take selfies next to for imaginary internet points now anyway

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Seth MacFarlane seems to understand how the Trek tropes work.

      I don't think the jokes in The Orville were that funny, but practically every scene had some reference that made me laugh out loud, right down to the musical motifs.

  • Not convinced this is a good idea (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    JJ is famous for settings things up and then spectacularly failing to follow through. I enjoy his work until it all falls apart because he doesn't know how to finish/close a narrative and that does not bode well for a trilogy.

  • It'll be derivative, agitated and very very boring. I used to work with the guy and he can do very good action but has limited depth.

