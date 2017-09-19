Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Entertainment

Sonos To Launch a Wireless Speaker That Would Support Multiple Voice Assistants

Posted by msmash
Sonos, a mid- to high-end speaker manufacturer, released an updated privacy policy for its speakers that almost certainly confirms that the company will release a speaker with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built into the device in the near term. From a report: Though many devices that integrate with Alexa have been announced and are starting to come to market, this is one of the higher-profile examples and could be instructive for smart-speaker designers. The company first announced its intention to add voice-assistant integration to its speakers over a year ago, but didn't give any specific time frame for that step. And an FCC filing from the company that surfaced a few weeks ago showed that it is looking into systems that would support multiple voice assistants, so a user could potentially have the option to choose between Amazon's Alexa or Google's Assistant, depending on what other devices they own and what platform they prefer.

  • This way, assessing what personal assistant is more useless and downright stupid will be a far easier chore to pull off.
  • its been said before that AI and devops and the internet of things will all someday obsolete jobs like system administration and software development, but thats only if youre too myopic to see what all this crap really is. In 10 years ill still be a linux sysadmin because most of the office is incapable of interacting with technology at an academic level anymore. despite countless code camps and STEM horse-whipping, the average user will remain. Users dont want cloud SAAS, they dont want to learn PHP, th
  • Why would I want a device listening to everything in my home? Why would I want speakers that integrate such an unwanted feature? Why would I want speakers that can just stop working [slashdot.org] if I don't go along with their new privacy policy (which no speakers should ever have or need). This product line is on my never buy list, that's for certain.

    • The problem with traditional speakers is that they require integration with an AV receiver at a minimum - or choose your more complex option - you could have preamps and amps and source devices to your heart's content. To listen to Pandora or whatever streaming music service, the options out there are:

      1) Listen to it on your phone or tablet - mono and shitty
      2) Listen to it connected via a phone or tablet on bluetooth to a speaker or a receiver that supports same - stereo and shitty
      3) Listen to it connected

  • "Alexa, please tell Siri to shut up."

  • >>>> Support Multiple Voice Assistants
    >> "Order Milk"

    Alexa: OK, ordered.
    Assistant: OK, ordered.
    Siri: OK, ordered.

    (3 gallons of milk appear in three cardboard boxes mid-morning and are brought just after sunset.)

