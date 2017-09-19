Sonos To Launch a Wireless Speaker That Would Support Multiple Voice Assistants (yahoo.com) 9
Sonos, a mid- to high-end speaker manufacturer, released an updated privacy policy for its speakers that almost certainly confirms that the company will release a speaker with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built into the device in the near term. From a report: Though many devices that integrate with Alexa have been announced and are starting to come to market, this is one of the higher-profile examples and could be instructive for smart-speaker designers. The company first announced its intention to add voice-assistant integration to its speakers over a year ago, but didn't give any specific time frame for that step. And an FCC filing from the company that surfaced a few weeks ago showed that it is looking into systems that would support multiple voice assistants, so a user could potentially have the option to choose between Amazon's Alexa or Google's Assistant, depending on what other devices they own and what platform they prefer.
Sonos products have always been "more than you need". That's what luxury products are.
The problem with traditional speakers is that they require integration with an AV receiver at a minimum - or choose your more complex option - you could have preamps and amps and source devices to your heart's content. To listen to Pandora or whatever streaming music service, the options out there are:
1) Listen to it on your phone or tablet - mono and shitty
2) Listen to it connected via a phone or tablet on bluetooth to a speaker or a receiver that supports same - stereo and shitty
3) Listen to it connected
"Alexa, please tell Siri to shut up."
"Order Milk" (Score:2)
>> "Order Milk"
Alexa: OK, ordered.
Assistant: OK, ordered.
Siri: OK, ordered.
(3 gallons of milk appear in three cardboard boxes mid-morning and are brought just after sunset.)