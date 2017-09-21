Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


NVIDIA Drops the Basic Shield TV's Price To $180 (engadget.com)

Posted by msmash from the deal-alert dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: NVIDIA's Shield TV promised to be an Android set-top box for gamers, and in that sense, it delivered. The company first released it in 2015, but its updated version cut down on price by bundling the $50 remote in to make the base-tier $200 version more cost-efficient. Now they're dropping that price down to $180, which is an even better deal. NVIDIA is keeping the $200 tier by bundling in its normally $60 controller alongside the included remote.

