Saudi Arabian Textbook Shows Yoda Joining The UN (bbc.com) 84
Long-time Slashdot reader Mikkeles quotes the BBC: Saudi Arabia's education minister has apologised for the production of a school textbook in which the Star Wars character Yoda is seen superimposed on a photograph of the late King Faisal... The image, which shows the diminutive Jedi Master sitting beside King Faisal as he signs the UN Charter in 1945, was created by the Saudi artist Shaweesh. He told the BBC it was not yet clear how it had ended up in the textbook... The 2013 artwork, entitled United Nations (Yoda), is part of a series in which symbols of American pop culture -- ranging from Captain America to Darth Vader -- are superimposed onto archive photos of historical events... Shaweesh said he included Yoda because, like King Faisal, he was "wise, strong and calm".
"Someone should have checked the image before printing," he added.
Check their sources they did not.
It would be for the smarter kids. But there are others who just doesn't grasp the fact that formal sources can have a sense of humor or may be joking around, who take all information at face value.
I remember some kids in American History class asking about the great Native American Machination Chief SOHCAHTOA, As my math teacher stated to try to get kids to remember that acronym while teaching geometry. When kids were trying to solve the problems, he would normally help them out by going "Remember the Ch
Another UN Image Gaffe (Score:4, Informative)
This reminds me of the time the BBC aired the logo for the fictional United Nations Space Command (from the Halo series) instead of the real logo for the real organization United Nations Security Council. Apparently noone checks images when it comes to the UN, but goes with the first google result.
To be fair it's not a difficult mistake to make. Given a taxi driver and a security consultant both would pass the interview process and neither would go south of the river after ten at night.
None will top CNN reporting the 'swallowing semen prevents breast cancer' fake study.
Maybe they clicked the "I'm feeling lucky" button.
Does anyone really use that? I'd think that the very presence of that button must have wasted petabytes of bandwidth over the years.
This reminds me of the time the BBC aired the logo for the fictional United Nations Space Command (from the Halo series) instead of the real logo for the real organization United Nations Security Council.
If anyone's old enough to remember Gerry Anderson's "U.F.O." television series . . . I always thought that CNN could have generated more interest with the American public for the Space Shuttle Program, if they had "unintentionally mixed up" live coverage of Mission Control in Houston with scenes of SHADO command centers on the Earth and Moonbase.
If we had seen more female space flight technicians with purple hair in tinfoil miniskirts and bikinis, the Space Shuttle would still be flying today!
I think you just explained 99.7843% of anime.
You have got to be joking. Don't you remember the fuss made about that shirt?
Would actually be a more correct flag for ISIS. What better than a flag with dildos for a bunch of dicks?
. . . also cause a bit of a fuss when found showing The Prophet doing Tequila Slammers with The Very Late King Faisal at a sleazy Nevada Lap & Pole Dance dive . . . but it's nothing that you would want to lose your head over . . .
The Very Late King Faisal still enjoys his round of bridge on Thursday afternoons with Elvis, Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix on their island in the South Pacific . . .
Just because it appeared on an image search.... (Score:4, Funny)
Bert appeared on an osama bin laden poster
The Muppets are joining the jihadists [googleusercontent.com]? No one is safe!
Our current president came from a bunch of business meetings in Saudi Arabia where he assured them total exemption from his muslim ban despite being the world's primary source of terror, because money.
Bombers usually have bombs.
And yes, that Saudi Arabia. Did you think it might have been a different Saudi Arabia?
Because we don't mind politeness -- politeness is good in international politics. What we mind is selling them weapons and pretending they're not a terrorist regime and presenting them as saints who'll help defeat evil Iran. Which Obama did slightly less of than presidents before and far less of than president since.
Why should he be different, care to explain?
The problem is not new, it's old. The main problem is that nobody dares to change it.
That word? You mean "your"? It apparently means something different here, that's for sure.
Let's try and teach her the difference between big letters and small ones before getting into the complex stuff, shall we?
Joined the dark side Yoda has.
Always two there are (Score:5, Funny)
If the husband wants it, why not? Simply take her and throw her away, then buy a new one.
Osama and Bart (Score:2)
Not the first time, Bert in Al Qaeda? (Score:1)
Not the first time taking the first result from a Google Search has bit someone in the ass.
Bert from Sesame street appeared next to Osama Bin Laden on some protest posters in Bangladesh back in 2001.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/sou... [bbc.co.uk]
You had me laughing at "Saudi Arabian Textbook," but then the Yoda thing...yeah.
It's especially funny when I think of all the people who would have seen this, having the opportunity to notice that someone who was clearly not human was in the picture...and still did nothing. Which, of course, goes back to why I find the phrase "Saudi Arabian Textbook" so hilarious.
King Faisal was Obi-Wan Kenobi