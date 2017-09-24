Saudi Arabian Textbook Shows Yoda Joining The UN (bbc.com) 8
Long-time Slashdot reader Mikkeles quotes the BBC: Saudi Arabia's education minister has apologised for the production of a school textbook in which the Star Wars character Yoda is seen superimposed on a photograph of the late King Faisal... The image, which shows the diminutive Jedi Master sitting beside King Faisal as he signs the UN Charter in 1945, was created by the Saudi artist Shaweesh. He told the BBC it was not yet clear how it had ended up in the textbook... The 2013 artwork, entitled United Nations (Yoda), is part of a series in which symbols of American pop culture -- ranging from Captain America to Darth Vader -- are superimposed onto archive photos of historical events... Shaweesh said he included Yoda because, like King Faisal, he was "wise, strong and calm".
"Someone should have checked the image before printing," he added.
Mistaken they were. (Score:1)
Check their sources they did not.
Another UN Image Gaffe (Score:2)
This reminds me of the time the BBC aired the logo for the fictional United Nations Space Command (from the Halo series) instead of the real logo for the real organization United Nations Security Council. Apparently noone checks images when it comes to the UN, but goes with the first google result.
Now those superimposed images of Mohammed . . . (Score:2)
. . . also cause a bit of a fuss when found showing The Prophet doing Tequila Slammers with The Very Late King Faisal at a sleazy Nevada Lap & Pole Dance dive . . . but it's nothing that you would want to lose your head over . . .
The Very Late King Faisal still enjoys his round of bridge on Thursday afternoons with Elvis, Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix on their island in the South Pacific . . .
Just because it appeared on an image search.... (Score:2)