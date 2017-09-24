Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Sci-Fi Television

'Star Trek: Discovery' Premieres Tonight (ew.com) 73

Posted by EditorDavid from the living-long-and-prospering dept.
An anonymous reader quotes EW.com: Tonight CBS will premiere the first new Star Trek TV series in 12 years at 8:30 p.m. on the company's regular broadcast network. Immediately afterward, the second episode of Star Trek: Discovery will stream exclusively on CBS All Access -- the company's $6 per month streaming service... CBS saw an opportunity to leverage the built-in popularity of Star Trek to help fuel its fledgling All Access streaming service. The service currently has about 1 million subscribers and the company's goal is to grow it to 4 million by 2020...

But once fans watch Discovery, they'll notice the show's production values aren't like a typical broadcast show, but more reminiscent of a premium cable or streaming show. CBS was able to justify spending a bit more money on Discovery since it's going onto the paid tier. Sometimes, you really do get what you pay for.
The Los Angeles Times reports each episode costs $8 million -- though Netflix is paying $6 million for each episode's international broadcast rights. The show's main title sequence has been released, and the Verge reports that the show is set before the original 1966 series (but after Star Trek: Enterprise) along with some other possible spoilers.

Space.com asked one of the show's actors who his favorite Star Trek captain was. "I mean, Kirk," answered James Frain, who plays the Vulcan Sarek in Discovery. "That's like, 'Who's your favorite James Bond?', and if you don't say 'Sean Connery,' really? Come on."

  • Nope (Score:5, Insightful)

    by RightwingNutjob ( 1302813 ) on Sunday September 24, 2017 @04:38PM (#55255517)
    If it ain't on Amazon or Comcast, I'm not watching it. Not gonna pay monthly fees for yet another streaming service just to watch one TV show.

    • Re:Nope (Score:4, Insightful)

      by segedunum ( 883035 ) on Sunday September 24, 2017 @04:40PM (#55255533)
      That's the problem. They don't seem to realise this.

      • For once, an advantage in being in the "International" grouping. Its straight to netflix for me.

      • That's the problem. They don't seem to realise this.

        Is it a problem for them?

        The OP is already subscribed to a single streaming service, if they released every show on each streaming service the OP would still be subscribed to a single streaming service.

        But by breaking up the market there's a bunch of people who subscribe to more than one streaming service.

        It sucks for the consumer but it's great for the industry.

    • It's literally on broadcast television.

    • If you read carefully you'll see you can watch the show for free next week...
  • ... the footballs games don't run late and all the DVRs miss the new start time. Sunday evening on CBS is The Worst Time for TV shows to air.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fyngyrz ( 762201 )

      I think what you're presuming is that the show will be watched OTA to any significant degree. There are very few TV antennas left in my town; the inconvenience is just too high compared to the ability to time-shift streaming. Not to mention being inundated with commercials.

      I haven't watched anything OTA in years, nor do I ever expect to again.

  • Please just don't just be SJW propoganda (Score:3, Insightful)

    by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Sunday September 24, 2017 @04:45PM (#55255549)

    Prove my signature wrong. Don't just be Trump-bashing, white male hatred, Mary Sue Wonderwomen, race-baiting, etc.

    Enterprise didn't set the bar very high. So all you have to do is not suck. Can you manage at least THAT?

    • That's the other reason I'm going to pass on this for a while and wait for the reviews to come in.

      BTW I was pleasantly surprised by, of all things, The Orville and how of all people Seth McFarlane managed to pull off an adult story about a hot-button topic without coming off as a nutter extremist for either side.

      I should also say that I'm not being paid by Fox, but I would like to boost their ratings because I find that I like the show and don't want it cancelled.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by elrous0 ( 869638 )

        I'm preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best. I've been surprised before, mind you. The Battlestar Galactica remake looked like crap before its premiere too. But it pleasantly surprised me by being the best science fiction show since DS9 (possibly the best of all time). So I'm really hoping that Discovery pleasantly surprises me too. But what I've seen so far, combined with the current absolutely toxic climate in Hollywood (and social discourse in general), does not bode well for this happening. At

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by smelch ( 1988698 )
        I really enjoyed the latest episode. What I really liked was how smoothly they introduced their hot-button token character. The guy with gender issues didn't come in out of nowhere, he wasn't just placed there. They took the time to develop over the course of three episodes in a sneaky little subplot. They orchestrated a situation that is slightly removed from how gender issues actually manifest in real life, but now they can focus on the issues trans people allegedly have instead of whether or not the char
  • The other day I looked at the web site for the CBS streaming service and as far as I could tell it flat out refuses to tell you how much it costs per month. Now here, right in the summary, is the critical information CBS refused to part with.

  • Put it on showtime!!!

