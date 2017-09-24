'Star Trek: Discovery' Premieres Tonight (ew.com) 73
An anonymous reader quotes EW.com: Tonight CBS will premiere the first new Star Trek TV series in 12 years at 8:30 p.m. on the company's regular broadcast network. Immediately afterward, the second episode of Star Trek: Discovery will stream exclusively on CBS All Access -- the company's $6 per month streaming service... CBS saw an opportunity to leverage the built-in popularity of Star Trek to help fuel its fledgling All Access streaming service. The service currently has about 1 million subscribers and the company's goal is to grow it to 4 million by 2020...
But once fans watch Discovery, they'll notice the show's production values aren't like a typical broadcast show, but more reminiscent of a premium cable or streaming show. CBS was able to justify spending a bit more money on Discovery since it's going onto the paid tier. Sometimes, you really do get what you pay for.
The Los Angeles Times reports each episode costs $8 million -- though Netflix is paying $6 million for each episode's international broadcast rights. The show's main title sequence has been released, and the Verge reports that the show is set before the original 1966 series (but after Star Trek: Enterprise) along with some other possible spoilers.
Space.com asked one of the show's actors who his favorite Star Trek captain was. "I mean, Kirk," answered James Frain, who plays the Vulcan Sarek in Discovery. "That's like, 'Who's your favorite James Bond?', and if you don't say 'Sean Connery,' really? Come on."
But once fans watch Discovery, they'll notice the show's production values aren't like a typical broadcast show, but more reminiscent of a premium cable or streaming show. CBS was able to justify spending a bit more money on Discovery since it's going onto the paid tier. Sometimes, you really do get what you pay for.
The Los Angeles Times reports each episode costs $8 million -- though Netflix is paying $6 million for each episode's international broadcast rights. The show's main title sequence has been released, and the Verge reports that the show is set before the original 1966 series (but after Star Trek: Enterprise) along with some other possible spoilers.
Space.com asked one of the show's actors who his favorite Star Trek captain was. "I mean, Kirk," answered James Frain, who plays the Vulcan Sarek in Discovery. "That's like, 'Who's your favorite James Bond?', and if you don't say 'Sean Connery,' really? Come on."
Nope (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Nope (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
For once, an advantage in being in the "International" grouping. Its straight to netflix for me.
Re: (Score:2)
That's the problem. They don't seem to realise this.
Is it a problem for them?
The OP is already subscribed to a single streaming service, if they released every show on each streaming service the OP would still be subscribed to a single streaming service.
But by breaking up the market there's a bunch of people who subscribe to more than one streaming service.
It sucks for the consumer but it's great for the industry.
Re: (Score:2)
It's literally on broadcast television.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
I really hope for your sake you're trolling, because if not, you seem to be the type to see Nazis around every corner. I wouldn't want to live like that. Walk in the woods...no internet...seriously.
And of course, most of my political comments were in response to you specifically.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Keep on trollin' though.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if you've made up your mind before watching it, you don't have to watch it.
Presuming, of course... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think what you're presuming is that the show will be watched OTA to any significant degree. There are very few TV antennas left in my town; the inconvenience is just too high compared to the ability to time-shift streaming. Not to mention being inundated with commercials.
I haven't watched anything OTA in years, nor do I ever expect to again.
Please just don't just be SJW propoganda (Score:3, Insightful)
Prove my signature wrong. Don't just be Trump-bashing, white male hatred, Mary Sue Wonderwomen, race-baiting, etc.
Enterprise didn't set the bar very high. So all you have to do is not suck. Can you manage at least THAT?
Re: (Score:2)
If you think that asking only that straight white males be allowed to be heroes too, not just villains, is somehow the same as demanding "dominance" than you need mental help.
This isn't even new ground. Star Trek has always been inclusive. Just ask Ben Sisko or Katherine Janeway. What scares me is the idea of Trek going from inclusive to exclusive. Trek has always welcomed all races, genders, etc. What they've never done before is intentionally exclude certain ones.
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Please just don't just be SJW propoganda (Score:4, Insightful)
What does a persons colour matter to you ?
Because if one race and gender are being blamed for all evil in the world, that's a very dangerous problem. That has happened before, and it always ends very badly.
Re: (Score:2)
You obviously don't know me at all. And you've just unintentionally made an excellent point. Blaming all white males for the actions of a few is no different than blaming all Muslims every time some terrorist blows himself up in a mall.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
BTW I was pleasantly surprised by, of all things, The Orville and how of all people Seth McFarlane managed to pull off an adult story about a hot-button topic without coming off as a nutter extremist for either side.
I should also say that I'm not being paid by Fox, but I would like to boost their ratings because I find that I like the show and don't want it cancelled.
Re: (Score:2)
Is that "#Issues" comment mean to be a comment, or are you only capable of communicating in twitter tags?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
That's not SJW at all. SJW would be Uhura slapping Kirk's face afterwards and telling him to check his straight cis white male privilege.
Re: (Score:2)
Modern SJW liberalism is very different from the traditional liberalism that Trek has always represented. Traditional liberalism embraced values such as freedom of speech, freedom of religion (including the right the not be religious), inclusiveness of all races and genders, racial/gender equality and unity, non-violence, and many other values that modern SJW liberals today seem to find abhorrent.
Modern SJW liberals are racial/gender exclusivists who openly advocate censorship, persecution, and even violenc
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best. I've been surprised before, mind you. The Battlestar Galactica remake looked like crap before its premiere too. But it pleasantly surprised me by being the best science fiction show since DS9 (possibly the best of all time). So I'm really hoping that Discovery pleasantly surprises me too. But what I've seen so far, combined with the current absolutely toxic climate in Hollywood (and social discourse in general), does not bode well for this happening. At
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
You don't seem to understand. I'm not worried that it might not be racist or sexist. I'm worried that it WILL be racist and sexist.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, I'm a white male. You know how incompetant we all are.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
For fucks sake, are all alt-right racist bigots as clueless as you ? Don't you even get what principles the Star Trek universe was built on back in the sixties ?
Star Trek is the ultimate SJW's wet dream. Gene Rodenberry was a SJW. What ? A black woman as a bridge OFFICER ?!?! An alien as the first officer ? Women admirals who outranked men ? Extraterrestrials of all origins as equal partners in a galactic federation of planets ? A world without war, discrimination, poverty and *GASP* money ?
This liberal SJW crap, as you call it, is not what ruined the original Star Trek, it's what made it one of the best, most influencial tv show in human history.
I'm old enough to remember when Star Trek was recieving the same kind of critics you're making by equally stupid cavemen back in the sixties. I was hoping your lot would be extinct by now.
Gene was exploring Nietzschean concepts all the way through Star Trek. Nietzsche is about as far from SJW as you can get.
Re: (Score:1)
Funny (Score:1)
Put it on showtime!!! (Score:2)
Put it on showtime!!!