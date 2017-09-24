'Star Trek: Discovery' Premieres Tonight (ew.com) 104
An anonymous reader quotes EW.com: Tonight CBS will premiere the first new Star Trek TV series in 12 years at 8:30 p.m. on the company's regular broadcast network. Immediately afterward, the second episode of Star Trek: Discovery will stream exclusively on CBS All Access -- the company's $6 per month streaming service... CBS saw an opportunity to leverage the built-in popularity of Star Trek to help fuel its fledgling All Access streaming service. The service currently has about 1 million subscribers and the company's goal is to grow it to 4 million by 2020...
But once fans watch Discovery, they'll notice the show's production values aren't like a typical broadcast show, but more reminiscent of a premium cable or streaming show. CBS was able to justify spending a bit more money on Discovery since it's going onto the paid tier. Sometimes, you really do get what you pay for.
The Los Angeles Times reports each episode costs $8 million -- though Netflix is paying $6 million for each episode's international broadcast rights. The show's main title sequence has been released, and the Verge reports that the show is set before the original 1966 series (but after Star Trek: Enterprise) along with some other possible spoilers.
Space.com asked one of the show's actors who his favorite Star Trek captain was. "I mean, Kirk," answered James Frain, who plays the Vulcan Sarek in Discovery. "That's like, 'Who's your favorite James Bond?', and if you don't say 'Sean Connery,' really? Come on."
For once, an advantage in being in the "International" grouping. Its straight to netflix for me.
I should be in that group too, but somehow, I'm pretty sure Netflix Canada won't have it because CRTC or some other bullshit like an exclusive cable/satellite deal that also includes streaming.
Found something online:
"Lucky Canadians. While the rest of the world has to figure out the right app to download and how to stream it to their TV, Canadians are just chilling. If you live in Canada, you can watch Star Trek: Discovery on the Space Channel, starting Sunday, September 24 at 8:30PM ET. Each episode will air on subsequent Sundays at 8:30PM ET.
If you can’t catch Discovery at its regular date and time, each episode can be found through participating On Demand channels, as well as the Space G
That's the problem. They don't seem to realise this.
Is it a problem for them?
The OP is already subscribed to a single streaming service, if they released every show on each streaming service the OP would still be subscribed to a single streaming service.
But by breaking up the market there's a bunch of people who subscribe to more than one streaming service.
It sucks for the consumer but it's great for the industry.
It's literally on broadcast television.
If you read carefully you'll see you can watch the show for free next week...
Where?
Keep on trollin' though.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if you've made up your mind before watching it, you don't have to watch it.
Presuming, of course... (Score:3)
I think what you're presuming is that the show will be watched OTA to any significant degree. There are very few TV antennas left in my town; the inconvenience is just too high compared to the ability to time-shift streaming. Not to mention being inundated with commercials.
I haven't watched anything OTA in years, nor do I ever expect to again.
Re: (Score:3)
BTW I was pleasantly surprised by, of all things, The Orville and how of all people Seth McFarlane managed to pull off an adult story about a hot-button topic without coming off as a nutter extremist for either side.
I should also say that I'm not being paid by Fox, but I would like to boost their ratings because I find that I like the show and don't want it cancelled.
Is that "#Issues" comment mean to be a comment, or are you only capable of communicating in twitter tags?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
That's not SJW at all. SJW would be Uhura slapping Kirk's face afterwards and telling him to check his straight cis white male privilege.
Modern SJW liberalism is very different from the traditional liberalism that Trek has always represented. Traditional liberalism embraced values such as freedom of speech, freedom of religion (including the right the not be religious), inclusiveness of all races and genders, racial/gender equality and unity, non-violence, and many other values that modern SJW liberals today seem to find abhorrent.
Modern SJW liberals are racial/gender exclusivists who openly advocate censorship, persecution, and even violenc
Re: (Score:1)
The issues of segregation were *real* issues, not some made-up "I can't handle basic adult life" tom-foolery.
Trying to conflate SJWs and their crying because a wrong-think speaker is invited to a debate with actual liberals trying to reduce the very real consequences for racial segregation is a very SJW thing to do though, so kudos on the gymnastics.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
I'm preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best. I've been surprised before, mind you. The Battlestar Galactica remake looked like crap before its premiere too. But it pleasantly surprised me by being the best science fiction show since DS9 (possibly the best of all time). So I'm really hoping that Discovery pleasantly surprises me too. But what I've seen so far, combined with the current absolutely toxic climate in Hollywood (and social discourse in general), does not bode well for this happening. At
Re:Please just don't just be SJW propoganda (Score:5, Interesting)
I mean, don't get me wrong, I hold the belief that gender as defined separately from sex is a fake construct and we will find that it is simply an attempt to stereotype people more specifically instead of not stereotyping at all. It's the new astrology. "I am these things because I am a Libra" is no different from "I am these things because I am third gendered". No, you are an indescribable, complicated personality and mind. Do whatever you want to your body but stop trying to escape from the genitals box society put you in by building a gender box to put yourself in. You don't need to be in any box.
What irked me was that while they set up this nice character, people roasted the show for not going far enough in to gender politics while they were telling a very genuine story that seemed realistic (from a psychological and emotional perspective in terms of the motives of the characters). I'm sure we'll periodically have that stuff come up related to gender identity now that we have this character, but this past episode wasn't about that. We got a story that can relate to many things in current culture such as deaf parents wanting their child to remain deaf instead of getting an operation to restore hearing, circumcision, and sex assignment surgery for intersex persons. As much as many people decried it for being dumbed-down, they sure didn't seem to understand what was happening.
Re: (Score:2)
You don't seem to understand. I'm not worried that it might not be racist or sexist. I'm worried that it WILL be racist and sexist.
Re: (Score:1)
You are a very angry man. I hope you get the help you need. And I hope you don't tweet your controversial ideas every night.
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, I'm a white male. You know how incompetant we all are.
Re: (Score:1)
If you think that asking only that straight white males be allowed to be heroes too, not just villains, is somehow the same as demanding "dominance" than you need mental help.
This isn't even new ground. Star Trek has always been inclusive. Just ask Ben Sisko or Katherine Janeway. What scares me is the idea of Trek going from inclusive to exclusive. Trek has always welcomed all races, genders, etc. What they've never done before is intentionally exclude certain ones.
Re: (Score:1)
You don't think it's a problem that straight white males are only portrayed as idiots or villains in many TV series and movies today? Do you not see how villianizing one particular race/gender could lead to a very nasty future? It's happened many times before, and the results were almost always horrible.
If this idea permeates the Trek universe, I would find it to be particularly disturbing. Trek in particular has always been about unity, progress, and inclusiveness. The idea of a new Trek that excludes stra
What does a persons colour matter to you ?
Because if one race and gender are being blamed for all evil in the world, that's a very dangerous problem. That has happened before, and it always ends very badly.
Re: (Score:3)
You obviously don't know me at all. And you've just unintentionally made an excellent point. Blaming all white males for the actions of a few is no different than blaming all Muslims every time some terrorist blows himself up in a mall.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
What does a persons colour matter to you ?
Because if one race and gender are being blamed for all evil in the world, that's a very dangerous problem. That has happened before, and it always ends very badly.
That's a completely inaccurate view of the situation.
There is a big difference between women and minorities being given better representation in a TV show and "white males being blamed for all the evil in the world". White males are still extraordinarily privileged in western society, unhinged allusions to some sort of upcoming white male genocide notwithstanding.
If you want to understand what real oppression is then try empathizing with a woman or minority.
There is a big difference between women and minorities being given better representation in a TV show
Maybe you're not familiar with Star Trek, but the franchise had minority and gender representation pretty much from the beginning. Minority and women captains and crew have been in Trek for decades now. No one is complaining about that. But if you want to pretend that there isn't a nasty strain of anti-straight-white-male sentiment brewing on the left for the last few years, or that it hasn't begun to infect popular culture, then by all means keep your head in the sand. If the only straight white male in th
Re: (Score:1)
For fucks sake, are all alt-right racist bigots as clueless as you ? Don't you even get what principles the Star Trek universe was built on back in the sixties ?
Star Trek is the ultimate SJW's wet dream. Gene Rodenberry was a SJW. What ? A black woman as a bridge OFFICER ?!?! An alien as the first officer ? Women admirals who outranked men ? Extraterrestrials of all origins as equal partners in a galactic federation of planets ? A world without war, discrimination, poverty and *GASP* money ?
This liberal SJW
Re: (Score:1)
For fucks sake, are all alt-right racist bigots as clueless as you ? Don't you even get what principles the Star Trek universe was built on back in the sixties ?
Star Trek is the ultimate SJW's wet dream. Gene Rodenberry was a SJW. What ? A black woman as a bridge OFFICER ?!?! An alien as the first officer ? Women admirals who outranked men ? Extraterrestrials of all origins as equal partners in a galactic federation of planets ? A world without war, discrimination, poverty and *GASP* money ?
This liberal SJW crap, as you call it, is not what ruined the original Star Trek, it's what made it one of the best, most influencial tv show in human history.
I'm old enough to remember when Star Trek was recieving the same kind of critics you're making by equally stupid cavemen back in the sixties. I was hoping your lot would be extinct by now.
Gene was exploring Nietzschean concepts all the way through Star Trek. Nietzsche is about as far from SJW as you can get.
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously... Why does every main character *have*to be a minority woman? This liberal SJW crap probably ruined what could have been a great show.
And by "every" you mean "one"?
We don't know what the actual show will be like but the friggin' captain is a white male, I'm guessing he'll be more than an occasional guest star (unless he gets killed off, then there will surely be other white males in the cast).
And how many shows have a main cast that is entirely white male with a token female and a token minority?
Funny (Score:1)
Put it on showtime!!! (Score:2)
Put it on showtime!!!
So what? (Score:2)
It's SJW garbage. They're not getting a penny from me.
Caught the adverts (Score:2)
They managed to find a couple minutes of very good footage, so I'll give it a watch.
I don't have high expectations. I still remember Voyager when every episode I asked myself why haven't the crew or the maqui killed Janeway by the end.
Then there was Enterprise that had that lousy theme song that was just plain irritating.
Or next generation where picard tried to talk everyone to death.
Maybe they can get another DS-9 not going to hold my breath.
A million subscribers? (Score:2)
Is that number accurate - and is that a million paid subscribers? If so, I'm quite surprised.
But, in any case, our household will not be included in that group.
A disturbance in the force (Score:2)