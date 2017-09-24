Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Sci-Fi Television

'Star Trek: Discovery' Premieres Tonight (ew.com) 104

Posted by EditorDavid from the living-long-and-prospering dept.
An anonymous reader quotes EW.com: Tonight CBS will premiere the first new Star Trek TV series in 12 years at 8:30 p.m. on the company's regular broadcast network. Immediately afterward, the second episode of Star Trek: Discovery will stream exclusively on CBS All Access -- the company's $6 per month streaming service... CBS saw an opportunity to leverage the built-in popularity of Star Trek to help fuel its fledgling All Access streaming service. The service currently has about 1 million subscribers and the company's goal is to grow it to 4 million by 2020...

But once fans watch Discovery, they'll notice the show's production values aren't like a typical broadcast show, but more reminiscent of a premium cable or streaming show. CBS was able to justify spending a bit more money on Discovery since it's going onto the paid tier. Sometimes, you really do get what you pay for.
The Los Angeles Times reports each episode costs $8 million -- though Netflix is paying $6 million for each episode's international broadcast rights. The show's main title sequence has been released, and the Verge reports that the show is set before the original 1966 series (but after Star Trek: Enterprise) along with some other possible spoilers.

Space.com asked one of the show's actors who his favorite Star Trek captain was. "I mean, Kirk," answered James Frain, who plays the Vulcan Sarek in Discovery. "That's like, 'Who's your favorite James Bond?', and if you don't say 'Sean Connery,' really? Come on."

'Star Trek: Discovery' Premieres Tonight More | Reply

'Star Trek: Discovery' Premieres Tonight

Comments Filter:

  • Nope (Score:5, Insightful)

    by RightwingNutjob ( 1302813 ) on Sunday September 24, 2017 @04:38PM (#55255517)
    If it ain't on Amazon or Comcast, I'm not watching it. Not gonna pay monthly fees for yet another streaming service just to watch one TV show.

    • Re:Nope (Score:4, Insightful)

      by segedunum ( 883035 ) on Sunday September 24, 2017 @04:40PM (#55255533)
      That's the problem. They don't seem to realise this.

      • For once, an advantage in being in the "International" grouping. Its straight to netflix for me.

        • I should be in that group too, but somehow, I'm pretty sure Netflix Canada won't have it because CRTC or some other bullshit like an exclusive cable/satellite deal that also includes streaming.

          • Found something online:

            "Lucky Canadians. While the rest of the world has to figure out the right app to download and how to stream it to their TV, Canadians are just chilling. If you live in Canada, you can watch Star Trek: Discovery on the Space Channel, starting Sunday, September 24 at 8:30PM ET. Each episode will air on subsequent Sundays at 8:30PM ET.

            If you can’t catch Discovery at its regular date and time, each episode can be found through participating On Demand channels, as well as the Space G

      • That's the problem. They don't seem to realise this.

        Is it a problem for them?

        The OP is already subscribed to a single streaming service, if they released every show on each streaming service the OP would still be subscribed to a single streaming service.

        But by breaking up the market there's a bunch of people who subscribe to more than one streaming service.

        It sucks for the consumer but it's great for the industry.

        • Maybe, maybe not. Depends on people's willingness to be nickle-and-dimed. To date, most of the streaming services have been content delivery platforms only and people only had one or two at a time (counting cable). Not so sure people are willing to have make the psychological leap to subscribe to N different services for N different TV shows. There's a spectrum between all-or-nothing bundling on the one side, total a-la-carte on the other, and this CBS venture seems like it falls into an uncanny valley some

    • It's literally on broadcast television.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by skirtsteak_asshat ( 1622625 )
      If you read carefully you'll see you can watch the show for free next week...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by SeaFox ( 739806 )

        If you read carefully you'll see you can watch the show for free next week...

        Where?

        Tonight CBS will premiere the first new Star Trek TV series in 12 years at 8:30 p.m. on the company’s regular broadcast network.

        Immediately afterward, the second episode of Star Trek: Discovery will stream exclusively on CBS All Access — the company’s $6 per month streaming service...

        After this week, the third episode will air Oct. 1 exclusively on All Access, and so will the rest of the episodes throughout the show’s first season. (Internationally, the show will air weekly on

    • I'm debating. It's about a buck fifty for an episode, on par with what I pay for Dr Who from amazon. I guess I'll have to see how good it is!

  • Presuming, of course... (Score:3)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Sunday September 24, 2017 @04:42PM (#55255537)
    ... the footballs games don't run late and all the DVRs miss the new start time. Sunday evening on CBS is The Worst Time for TV shows to air.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fyngyrz ( 762201 )

      I think what you're presuming is that the show will be watched OTA to any significant degree. There are very few TV antennas left in my town; the inconvenience is just too high compared to the ability to time-shift streaming. Not to mention being inundated with commercials.

      I haven't watched anything OTA in years, nor do I ever expect to again.

  • The other day I looked at the web site for the CBS streaming service and as far as I could tell it flat out refuses to tell you how much it costs per month. Now here, right in the summary, is the critical information CBS refused to part with.

  • Put it on showtime!!!

  • It's SJW garbage. They're not getting a penny from me.

  • They managed to find a couple minutes of very good footage, so I'll give it a watch.
    I don't have high expectations. I still remember Voyager when every episode I asked myself why haven't the crew or the maqui killed Janeway by the end.
    Then there was Enterprise that had that lousy theme song that was just plain irritating.
    Or next generation where picard tried to talk everyone to death.

    Maybe they can get another DS-9 not going to hold my breath.

  • Is that number accurate - and is that a million paid subscribers? If so, I'm quite surprised.

    But, in any case, our household will not be included in that group.

  • As thought thousands of die hard Star Wars fans rejoiced in one voice, then laughed at their Trek friends, then went back to Cheetos and video games.

Slashdot Top Deals

"The number of Unix installations has grown to 10, with more expected." -- The Unix Programmer's Manual, 2nd Edition, June, 1972

Close