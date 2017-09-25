Amazon Slashes Prices on 4K Content in Response To Apple TV 4K's Launch

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: One of the many announcements at Apple's keynote a couple weeks ago was that 4K movies would be added to iTunes at the same price as HD content. Previously purchased HD movies would also be upgraded to 4K for free, though for streaming only. In response, Amazon Video has drastically slashed the prices of its own 4K content to match iTunes. As Pocket Lint notes, Amazon Video's 4K selection is not only limited in comparison to Apple's, but was incredibly expensive with purchases running over $30. (This price was comparable to services like Vudu and Google, but Apple's worked out deals to offer 4K HDR movies at $19.99.) Over the weekend, it appears prices for 4K titles on Amazon Video are now starting at around $5, with newer releases in the range of $7 to $19.

  • One wonders whether its Amazon making the change, or whether the studios were setting the prices and are obligated to offer through Amazon the same pricing as the best elsewhere.
  • I would've expected it to be the other way around: Amazon lowering prices to defeat Apple's expensive launch, heh.

