Comcast's New 'Xfinity Instant TV' Streaming Service Charges $18 For What Antennas Offer For Free (exstreamist.com) 43
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Exstreamist: Comcast announced this week that they plan on rolling out their streaming service, "Xfinity Instant TV" as an option for broadband-only customers. At our very first glance, it seemed like a pretty good deal, a live-streaming service for $18 a month, not bad right? But once we actually looked into the offering, we noticed something funny. Almost the entirety of what they're planning on charging $18 a month for could be viewed free with an antenna. According to the Wall Street Journal, the antenna as an option is apparently a long lost TV option for many consumers. Variety is reporting, "Xfinity Instant TV" intro packages, the ones that are $18, will only include a handful of broadcast channels, and a few "freebies" like the Home Shopping Network, and CSPAN So we're not exactly talking about getting access to ESPN, CNN, FX, or other more desirable channels for cord cutters, those will cost you at least $45 more a month, so basically the cost of your current cable television package. The report notes that the service is only available to Comcast internet subscribers and does include access to on-demand services.
Sometimes antenna isn't an option either. (Score:4, Insightful)
Some people live in low-lying areas and can't get a signal, and HOA rules, or the nature of the type of dwelling (apartment, rental house), prevents them from putting up an antenna in a way that gets around those issues.
Re: (Score:2)
To install an antenna on a tall pole/tower there is many times a rule that the tower must be able to fall over in any direction and still be on your property. So unless you have your home on a large lot that might restrict how tall you can go.
Re: (Score:2)
Some people live in low-lying areas and can't get a signal,
My signals have improved from "just four channels of OPB" to a handful of others after installing an outdoor antenna, but I still don't get any CBS affiliates and NBC varies from day to day.
It sounds like the channels being offered are the must-carries or contract-carry broadcast (that Comcast has a contract to carry on cable) plus the profit-making shopping channels. C-SPAN is often (is in my area) the hub for the EAS system*, so that's why it is there.
I'd also assume that if it is an Internet offerin
Re: (Score:2)
I live in a condo with a HOA - I just put a period log dipole into the attic
;).
Tell the HOA to pound sand (Score:2)
An HOA does not have the authority to block or prevent the installation of an antenna designed to receive television signals:
https://www.fcc.gov/media/over... [fcc.gov]
Re: (Score:2)
We own outright and no HOA, but it doesn't matter what size antenna we put up: digital signals don't make it here. Trees, hills, and distance work against us. You wouldn't think it looking around, but the one digital channel that does come in poorly sometimes isn't even worth watching.
Re: (Score:2)
Most people have good HDTV signals (Score:1)
Unlike 1971, in 2017 most people actually live in cities and they get high quality 1080p HDTV over the air signals.
Inside of buildings.
It is specifically because people are waking up to this, and only need high speed Internet, that cable companies are losing customers fast.
If I could get a good CBC HDTV signal, I'd do the same.
Re: (Score:2)
Unlike 1971, in 2017 most people actually live in cities and they get high quality 1080p HDTV over the air signals.
Unlike in 1971, most people think that everyone else is in the same situation they are.
Re: (Score:1)
No. We just don't care. Use your power lines to get high speed internet and stream the channels if you live in a rural area.
They do this in Canada.
Re: (Score:2)
Unlike 1971, in 2017 digital signals degrade instantly from great to nonexistent, whereas in 1971 with analog systems and rabbit ears you could get a descent signal and watch through the occasional bit of static, since analog signals degrade gracefully.
Re: (Score:1)
Again, as I said, most people live in cities with good 1080p HDTV signals. You can buy a good quality set of antennae for around $50 from Amazon.
Which part of most people don't you get?
Re: (Score:2)
"Most" means "more than 50%". That still leaves the other 49%.
Fun fact: the US Census Bureau defines urban areaas any cluster of people as as few as 2,500. That's some really small towns.
Re: (Score:2)
Unlike 1971, in 2017 digital signals degrade instantly from great to nonexistent, whereas in 1971 with analog systems and rabbit ears you could get a descent signal and watch through the occasional bit of static, since analog signals degrade gracefully.
This, basically.
Before, we could've gotten 6 channels watchably well. Now we don't even get one (it sort of comes in, sometimes, but it's one of the crap stations vs. one of the big ones you actually want)..
Got tired of paying Dish $85/yr for a diminishing line-up of channels of diminishing quality. Was $40/mo when I started with them 15+ years ago or so. Back then "Discovery" actually had science, "History Channel" actually had history and "The Learning Channel" actually taught you things. Now they're all
Re: (Score:2)
Figured it was only a matter of time before we got a post from someone in the smug, elitist urban reality distortion bubble. So many people, living so close and up in each others' shit, but no one gives a flying fuck about each other, let alone all those non-people who don't live in their precious cities which is the only place any civilized human would think to live. So rural peoples' problems don't count because they don't really exist.
Re: (Score:2)
That's old knowledge from our native ancients, and it can be yours for the low, low price of 18 bucks a month!
Looks like a TV but doesn't receive like a TV (Score:2)
You can just plug an antenna in any TV!
Provided it's actually a TV. Many devices that are shaped like a TV and sold in the TV section, such as the Vizio E70-E3 [bestbuy.com], are actually only monitors. They can display an HDMI signal or receive a Chromecast, and that's about it. The tuner is sold separately.
Re: (Score:1)
Broadcase TV is wireless! Not like that old-fashioned Cable Internet that most people still use.
comcast charges for something that's actually free (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It isn't free to them. They have to pay the networks to provide it to you.
Re: (Score:2)
It isn't free to them. They have to pay the networks to provide it to you.
And to put the blame for that where it belongs: it could be free to Comcast IF the network affiliates did not invoke their exemption to the must-carry rules and demand payment. You see, there is a law that says that cable operators must carry locally available broadcast signals (with certain limits on size, IIRC) without having to pay the broadcaster anything, UNLESS that broadcaster opts out. If they opt out, they can demand payment for retransmission rights.
Right now in my area Comcast is displaying a C
This is good news! (Score:2)
People, I think most of you are forgetting that by capturing the digital signal of local broadcasters being transmitted through the air, you are violating the law by obtaining the intellectual property of local and national broadcasters without licence or payment
.
This is morally wrong, and Comcast has provided a way for you to view these transmissions while compensating the many artists and rights-holders for their work. Everyone has to survive and being paid for their work is only right. Don't you like
Re: (Score:2)
So... it's illegal, but it's no longer illegal if you pay someone for it?
Can't we do that with drugs, too? I mean, I already pay my dealer so that smack is legal, right?