According To Star Trek: Discovery, Starfleet Still Runs Microsoft Windows (theverge.com) 231
AmiMoJo shares a report from The Verge: The third episode of Star Trek: Discovery aired this week, and at one point in the episode, Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham is tasked with reconciling two suites of code. In the show, Burnham claims the code is confusing because it deals with quantum astrophysics, biochemistry, and gene expression. And while the episode later reveals that it's related to the USS Discovery's experimental new mycelial network transportation system, Twitter user Rob Graham noted the code itself is a little more pedestrian in nature. More specifically, it seems to be decompiled code for the infamous Stuxnet virus, developed by the United States to attack Iranian computers running Windows.
Blue Screen of Antimatter containment failure (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Blue Screen of Antimatter containment failure (Score:5, Funny)
I don't want it to manage the turbolifts or even whatever they use for toilets. If the best the federation has is Windows, I'm joining up with the Romulans.
I don't want it to manage the turbolifts or even whatever they use for toilets. If the best the federation has is Windows, I'm joining up with the Romulans.
I'd like to see how much China paid CBS for the show. The entire pilot was a propaganda piece.
Re:Blue Screen of Antimatter containment failure (Score:5, Insightful)
Who wants windows to managed their antimatter.
What's worse... if Windows manages their computer; Cortana (aka Clippy 2) is probably the voice control controlling the computers. That bitch cortana is who my grand kids will have to talk to if they want their "Tea, Earl Grey, Hot". This makes me sad.
Re:Blue Screen of Antimatter containment failure (Score:5, Interesting)
The ship's computer seems to have gone through some fairly drastic changes over the years.
Enterprise: No voice interface, apparently people got fed up with Alexa and Siri by the next century.
Discovery: Young female voice borrowed from an early 21st century sat-nav.
Original Series: Lost her voice again, people finally realized that touch interfaces and transparent screens are dumb and reverted to good old reliable 12V bulbs and switches.
Next Generation: The computer is a bit older and wiser now, and everything reverted to flat screens and touch panels.
Deep Space 9: CRTs are back in fashion, complete with curved display.
Voyager: Why does the ship even need people any more?
Hey even in Voyager they realized the good old buttons and switches were a good thing. But it seems that these touch panels in the TNG-Voyager day, seems to offer some low level force fields so the operator can feel something. (In the voyager alternate reality (one of them)) where Tuvok was blind, so he enable tactile controls.)
It's not really Star Trek unless those consoles blow up constantly, killing their operators.
Why do starship designers love to route plasma conduits behind control panels?
Re:Blue Screen of Antimatter containment failure (Score:5, Funny)
Why do starship designers love to route plasma conduits behind control panels?
They need the power, there is a background task mining federation coins.
Re:Blue Screen of Antimatter containment failure (Score:5, Funny)
DS9 gets a pass. That was a Kardashian station so it had whatever was hip at the time. Yes, I know, Cardassians.
That was a Kardashian station so it had whatever was ass at the time.
FTFY.
If I recall...that was the same voice that did Nurse Chapel [wikipedia.org].
.And I'll be damned if I'll pay extra to CBS' streaming service to watch it!
Have to agree...
I'd absolutely watch this if it were on Netflix, Amazon, or Hulu. I refuse to pay for CBS service though. Two reasons:
1) I don't want to pay more when I have so many shows I haven't seen on the other networks.
2) The principle. Paying for CBS service helps support the splintering of streamed TV online. If I pay- that partially contributes to the potential success of CBS's experiment. If CBS is successful then every other network is going to follow the same model. Eventually you'll end u
Anyone paying for CBS to watch this is doing the rest of us a massive disservice.
You mean I get to piss off nerds WHILE WATCHING STARTREK? Sign me up.
Not just nerds... everyone. We all stand to lose out if every network decides to charge $7 a month to view their stuff. If all the networks pull their old stuff off Netflix, Amazon and Hulu and set up their own to-pay site. You either have a lot less choice- or pay a lot more money. If CBS is successful in this all the networks will do something similar.
Re: (Score:3)
Who wants windows to managed their antimatter.
The antimatter containment chamber has performed an illegal operation and will be shut down.
Re:Blue Screen of Antimatter containment failure (Score:4, Insightful)
"Cannot convert matter to anti-matter. It is already in use by another object."
Meh.
The antimatter containment chamber has performed an illegal operation
Hey it is 200 years in the future. We should have by then what the sales people promised us for Windows 95.
Hey it is 200 years in the future. We should have by then what the sales people promised us for Windows 95.
C'mon this is supposed to be the bright future. Maybe they have the bugs worked out of Windows 10 by then. Now that I think about it, CBS and Microsoft missed a golden opportunity for marketing synergy. They could rebrand Windows 10 Enterprise, to Windows 10 Discovery
Re: (Score:3)
Maybe this explains all the problems with the holodeck on TNG
Slashdot Ads (Score:5, Insightful)
What is with the huge banner that Slashdot lately has? Worse yet, it's floating and moves with scrolling, making it impossible to read anything on a short window. Will Slashdot finally be the site that makes me use adblocking software?
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Hell, even this post feels like an ad for the new Star Trek show.
I thought that the majority of Slashdot users decided that they weren't going to watch this show when they made it exclusive to CBS's new streaming service?
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Was kind of hoping for some interesting discussion about the show. It's very different... The captain from the first two episodes was a model Starfleet officer, trying to avoid conflict and do the right thing. Now we are getting echos of Section 31 and doing what it takes to win the war.
The Federation itself perhaps has not reached that level yet. Life imprisonment doesn't sound very enlightened, especially when the crime was largely poor decision making. Of course, in reality she was actually correct and t
Re:Slashdot Ads (Score:5, Insightful)
>Star Trek usually considers the moral and philosophical implications of choices, but so far there has been very little of that in Discover
That would be science fiction. CBS isn't in the sci-fi business. Hell, they're not even in the 'sci-fi veneer on something else' business. They're mainly in the 'procedurals with some action for the over 40 crowd' business.
They really ought to have sold off the Star Trek TV rights, it's not in their wheelhouse.
Re:Slashdot Ads (Score:5, Interesting)
They really ought to have sold off the Star Trek TV rights, it's not in their wheelhouse.
Your criticism of CBS may be correct, I don't really have a basis to evaluate it. But I would argue we do not live in a time when the masses will tolerate an idealistic utopian future, the philosophical dilemmas inherent in bringing it about and real people trying to be better than we expect.
We live in a time when pragmatists and self-centered behavior is idolized, when war and violence are seen as ideal tools for solving difficult social problems, and when letting people die because they're not us is ok as long as we don't say it out loud. People acting on idealism are viewed as ridiculous and naive and with utmost contempt. That's not compatible with any of the Star Trek series I've liked.
I guess I don't think we're living in a time when Star Trek could be successful, even if it were holding itself to its ideals. They really should just sell the IP and the new owners should sit on it for a little while, while we wallow in our self-imposed cess pit for a decade or two. After a few decades we're going to realize that pragmatism may not be that great after all.
Re:Slashdot Ads (Score:5, Interesting)
>I guess I don't think we're living in a time when Star Trek could be successful
I think perhaps you have that backwards. Sure, we're still producing 'gritty/dark', but I think we're on the tail end of that as audiences often want to escape reality and get a taste of something different - which can simply entertain or be inspirational - and the world's been a bit too gritty and dark recently.
I'd say now is actually a great time to start popping out the idealistic stuff, but maybe not quite as simplistic as it used to be. Not every idealist has to be deeply and secretly flawed... but they do have to deal with a realistic world where not everything goes their way just because they're 'fighting the good fight'. (And I'd throw the current MCU Captain America and DC Wonder Woman up as decent examples of this)
A lot of entertainment presents an idealized individual who encounters no serious barriers because everyone more or less falls under the spell of their righteousness in 60 minutes less commercial breaks, and that's just stupid on too many levels to take.
I hope you are right. I am not sure though. As much as I would like to see "some little children helping their mommies" on TV again I don't see it heading there.
So far the effort seems to be how to go glittery and darker; or how to make the formerly wholesome like "Archie and Veronica" into some dark murder conspiracy. Heck they are supposedly bringing a 'dark' version of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" to TV.
Now maybe this is Hollywood lagging behind in terms of responding to audience desires. Hopefully th
>As much as I would like to see "some little children helping their mommies" on TV
This fall on NBC - 'Equalizer, Jr."
Re: (Score:3)
We live in a time when pragmatists and self-centered behavior is idolized, when war and violence are seen as ideal tools for solving difficult social problems, and when letting people die because they're not us is ok as long as we don't say it out loud.
So... what you're saying is it would be more accurate to have a Sci-Fi show called Extinction Event. That wouldn't be any fun though because we all know generally what the ending would be...
By the way, idealism won't fix that problem. You must focus not on utopia and ideals but rather on what will avoid the extinction event. The two are not one in the same. Believing they both are is a claim that has no evidence to support it that I'm aware of. But... whatever delusion gets you through the day I suppos
Re:Slashdot Ads (Score:5, Informative)
I think your memory of Star Trek is a little shaky. The usual formula was:
1) Kirk arrives at some planet and encounters some culture supposedly more primitive than the Federation.
2) Some moral delima is presented, with little real ambiguity in terms of justice, and kinda obvious parallels to our real culture. For example hatred between people who are black on the left and white on right, vs black on the right and white on the left.
3) Kirk gives some lecture about how humanity moved passed all this.
4) A contrived action scene where some red shirted folks die. Nobody will be held responsible ultimately.
5) Kirk somehow either explains how the cultures current path will lead to their total destruction or in some cases threatens to bring it about himself.
6) everyone sings kumbaya
You missed the part where Kirk is held captive, and where Kirk (or on at least two occasions, Spock) seduces a woman,
Also, they didn't sing Kumbaya, McCoy or Kirk made some vaguely racist comment at Spock's expense, Spock would raise an eyebrow, Kirk and the bridge crew would chuckle, and then the end credits would role.
Simpler times, man, simpler times.
Re: (Score:3)
This Side of Paradise
Best since ever, where Spock beats the living shit out of Kirk.
Re:Slashdot Ads (Score:5, Insightful)
I guess I don't think we're living in a time when Star Trek could be successful
Maybe the The Orville [imdb.com] will be successful. Even with the comedy aspect to it The Orville [youtube.com] is more Star Trek than Star Trek is these days.
I guess I don't think we're living in a time when Star Trek could be successful
Especially when it is closeted away on some branch stream service.
I will watch them someday when/if the series is licensed to Netflix. Until that day, I guess I won't be seeing the new Star Trek... This despite the fact that I am a fan and continue to watch old episodes of TOS, STTNG, DS9 and Voyager several times a week.
Re: (Score:3)
> I guess I don't think we're living in a time when Star Trek could be successful,
Are you talking Financially? Hollywood accounting aside, they made [screenrant.com] money [wikipedia.org] off the Reboot.
* Star Trek (2019) = $257 million (US) + $385 million (world) - $150 million (budget) = $492 million
* Into Darkness (2013) = $228 million (US), $467 million (world) - $190 million (budget) = $505 million
* Beyond (2016) = $158 million (US), $343 million (world) - $185 million (budget) = $316 million
That said, even though Beyond made money
Are you talking Financially?
As I am not a shareholder, I could not care less about that. If your point is that pragmatically financially successful things will keep getting made until they aren't financially successful enough to warrant more investment bucks, you'll get no debate from me, that's fact.
This is all how we run a franchise into the ground. Very similar to how wall street runs corporations into the ground. Unimaginative, but very practical. The next most unimaginative but practical thing is to
Yup, I 100% agree with your analysis about constantly running IP into the ground.
It is sad how "Greed becomes a cancer that destroys everything it touches."
Re:Slashdot Ads (Score:5, Interesting)
You're right that it's different, but there's also an issue with the main character that bugs me which is that she's got a way too broad range of skills based on the first episodes. Like just as an example in the 2 first episodes she twice beat a Klingon warrior in single combat while having no previous experience of fighting them, and being smaller. I get that the show wants to emphasize that she's a supergenius and raised by the Vulcans in science and martial arts, but still, I was expecting her character to be a modern take on Spock, not a deadly warrior-princess archetype that goes around instantly kicking everyone's ass. Really the ending of the 2nd episode was a really big blunder in my view from the point of view of writing. I mean, she first tells the captain that they should seek to capture the Klingon leader not kill him so as to not make him a martyr. Okay, makes sense. How do the plan to do it? By beaming to the klingon ship with no backup, just the 2 of them with phasers, 2 women against a shipload of gigantic space Mongol-superwarriors, and then when the captain is killed, instead of doing the logical thing which is retreating hell out of there, she violates her own advice and shoots the Klingon captain dead, essentially causing their mission to be a total failure while also making the death of her captain counter-productive. From a story point of view how're we supposed to feel that she's ever in any danger when she's already demonstrated in the first few episodes that no matter what she's up against and with how little previous experience, she'll get through just fine.
I mean, I get that they're playing round with the notion that she's not a Vulcan so her emotions do take over from time to time, that's ool, and that can function as a neat narrative device, however it's really rather annoying to watch a character that's supposed to be like the smartest person in the whole of Starfeet give out advice on what to do, and then violate her own advice 5 minutes later. Likewise in the beginning she goes to have a look at an unknown artifact that they have no scans on and no idea how hostile it is and instead of doing a flyby like she was instructed, she instantly goes 'wow, this is pretty, I'm going to land on it', runs into a Klingon and kills him in 5 seconds. Is this the Vulcan approach? Is this what Spock would have done? Is this the kind of discipline the Vulcan academy teaches to their students?
That being said, I think the show can still go into a good direction, we'll need to wait and see. So far it's a tad too much like the Abrams films, which is to say that it looks neat and has a lot of action that probably appeals to a larger audience, but it doesn't feel very Trekky to me yet.
Re: (Score:3)
> the main character that bugs me which is that she's got a way too broad range of skills
That is standard for Trek. They give lip service to specialization, but when you get down to it the lead character always knows what the technical people are doing and can micromanage them if they're not actually just doing it themselves.
> in the 2 first episodes she twice beat a Klingon warrior in single combat while having no previous experience of fighting them, and being smaller.
Modern television. Nobody wan
Re:Slashdot Ads (Score:5, Informative)
One way to look at the same story is that this allegedly superb Star Fleet officer accidentally killed the klingon she was trying to make contact with, and then in haste shot the klingon she really needed to capture alive. So, instead of being all-powerful, unbeatable hero she actually messed everything up and turned a solvable confrontation into a war.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
> the main character that bugs me which is that she's got a way too broad range of skills
That is standard for Trek. They give lip service to specialization, but when you get down to it the lead character always knows what the technical people are doing and can micromanage them if they're not actually just doing it themselves
Except for Riker who always got annoyed when the doctors or engineers would go into lengthy technical discussions.
Like just as an example in the 2 first episodes she twice beat a Klingon warrior in single combat while having no previous experience of fighting them, and being smaller. I get that the show wants to emphasize that she's a supergenius and raised by the Vulcans in science and martial arts, but still, I was expecting her character to be a modern take on Spock, not a deadly warrior-princess archetype that goes around instantly kicking everyone's ass.
It seems like Ronda Rousey would have been the best choice for the role then.
Re: (Score:3)
Perhaps she went to the Vulcan version of an Online University.
Re: (Score:2)
Midnight's Edge did a fantastic analysis [youtube.com], and Red Letter Media [youtube.com] (of Mr. Plinkett Phantom Menace review fame) detailing the LONG list of problems with STD:ADHD. (STOP with the fucking lens flare and visual diarrhea already!)
Like many
/.'ers, I grew up with TOS / TNG. The problem with Star Trash: Disaster is that isn't Trek by Alex Kurtzman's own admission:
Re:Slashdot Ads (Score:4, Insightful)
I've been enjoying The Orville too. I just find it funny that so many people who seem to hate Discovery for the "touchy feely crap" and "forced diversity" seem to love that show.
Last week the away team was three women, a man and a genderless robot. Two of the women had a long conversation about their feelings. There was also a domestic conflict subplot. The week before that it was an all-male society that considered the female gender to be a handicap in need of medical intervention, loads more feels there. Before that it was more domestic conflict when an ex-married couple are forced together in an apartment/zoo, and a female member of the crew has a crisis of confidence that she needs to talk out at length.
In comparison Discovery is very business-like and direct.
I think Discovery could keep with the ideals of Trek. Remember the war in DS9, it was fascinating to see how that kind of enlightened society dealt with a major conflict. Hopefully they will bring the moral issues that made that great into Discovery as time goes on.
I've been enjoying The Orville too. I just find it funny that so many people who seem to hate Discovery for the "touchy feely crap" and "forced diversity" seem to love that show.
It's probable that Alex Jones doesn't know about The Orville yet, so they haven't been told that they're supposed to hate it yet.
Re: (Score:3)
I thought that the majority of Slashdot users decided that they weren't going to watch this show when they made it exclusive to CBS's new streaming service?
We probably aren't. 100% of my knowledge of this show comes from Slashdot. I'm not stupid enough to pay money for a service that still shoves ads down my throat, particularly for just one show. I'm not interested enough to yoink it. So I live vicariously through marketing astroturf fluff.
I thought that the majority of Slashdot users decided that they weren't going to watch this show when they made it exclusive to CBS's new streaming service?
Yes, in fact this gives me another reason not to watch it. I don't think I ever will now. For the record, I loved STNG and DS9. It's a shame.
For the record, I loved STNG and DS9.
Try The Orville [imdb.com].
Re:Slashdot Ads (Score:4, Insightful)
I have to agree that I am pleasantly surprised about the Orville. A lot of the Low Brow Humor had been toned down, and the stories seem to move well, and are interesting, and the characters are likable. Is it realistic dark and gritty... No, but I don't watch Star Trek for a dark future, but for a fun one. Well managed Camp that we had in TOS, STNG and even in DS9 made the show enjoyable.
The Orville seems to be done with Heart and Love of what Star Trek use to be, While Discovery seems like a money grab, with the Artistic flair to make the Reviewers love it, however it just isn't that engaging as a normal viewer who after a long day at work, wants to watch something to make you feel calm and relaxed.
Re:Slashdot Ads (Score:4, Insightful)
/Oblg. "STD is so bad it isn't even worth pirating!"
Well, I wasn't going to watch either (Yet-Another-Stupid-Paywall) but a friend had CBS access and they _still_ chose to download the torrents so they could watch it across ALL their devices. (Go Figure!) I borrowed their USB stick so I could watch it on my 60" Plasma.
I 99% agree with Midnight's Edge's analysis [youtube.com], and RedLetterMedia's review [youtube.com] about STD:ADHD.
If CBS hadn't been trying to leech onto the Star Trek name I think more fans would be wiling to cut it some slack as just another "Sci-Fi" show. But going back and rewriting history is a slap in the face to many fans. This is one of the same reasons Enterprise failed -- show us something NEW _past_ Picard.
It is interesting to note that according to Rotten Tomatoes fans only give it 60% [rottentomatoes.com] while the spiritual successor to Trek, The Orville has 90%. [rottentomatoes.com]
--
Censorship is NOT the Solution, it is precisely the Problem.
If CBS hadn't been trying to leech onto the Star Trek name I think more fans would be wiling to cut it some slack as just another "Sci-Fi" show.
This is exactly why I haven't watched it. I read an article the other day about how dark, gritty, and cynical the show is. The article was acting like this was a great thing. That's fine. I loved Farscape which was pretty cynical in nature. Even BSG was great for a good half its run. But they stood on their own so I was cool with whatever tone they wanted to take
SGU is a great example of cashing in yet betraying a franchise. It could have easily been it's own show and I probably would have loved it (
What is with the huge banner that Slashdot lately has? Worse yet, it's floating and moves with scrolling, making it impossible to read anything on a short window.
Uhm, looks like any other site whatsoever if your browser lacks the basic configuration+extensions?
Seriously, these days it's humanly impossible[1] to browse without blocking ads.
[1]. As in, "impossible without losing your sanity[2]", not "strictly impossible", obviously.
[2]. Ok, Slashdot readers and sanity, uh uh sure sure. But same applies to other websites.
I am fine with the ads in most websites. The worst offenders these days are Slashdot with their tall floating banners and Cnet with their autoplaying videos.
I am fine with the ads in most websites. The worst offenders these days are Slashdot with their tall floating banners and Cnet with their autoplaying videos.
I don't go to CNET anymore because of that... and I've considered cutting out Slashdot. (don't get your hopes up too much though)
In a later episode... (Score:5, Funny)
the Klingons will travel back in time to destroy mankind and starfleet by inventing Windows...
captcha: compile. really, slashdot?
Hollywood OS (Score:5, Insightful)
The Federation runs Hollywood OS. It's so advanced that it can run legacy code of the 20th century in a bio-quantum context. If you look closely enough you'll see that it can run a languane known as PerlthonJS (to give an example), which, to the untrained eye, looks only like a random mixture of Perl, Python and JavaScript in one source file.
I presume it has an interpreter for that.
Did you know that a core feature of the AS/400 is the ability to link together modules from different languages? Maybe they are powered by IBM.
The Federation runs Hollywood OS. It's so advanced that it can run legacy code of the 20th century in a bio-quantum context.
That maybe so however it is a little to obvious to just presume that Data is running Android, it's more likely that he is running a Beowulf cluster of Rasberry Pis. It's a potentially embarrassing plural but Data won't get offended.
Windows XP runs the warp core (Score:5, Funny)
Press START to STOP engines.
FATAL EXCEPTION: Warp core dumped!
FATAL EXCEPTION: Warp core dumped!
To be fair, depending on your shirt colour the scenario leading up to the warp core being dumped often is quite fatal.
FATAL EXCEPTION: Warp core dumped!
Isn't that the *non*-fatal kind of Star Trek exceptions? I thought you were usually in more trouble when something happened and you *didn't* dump the core.
It maybe fine for you, but dilithium is a rare source of plot devices in Starfleet, Mister! And the last thing you want is windows update to happen while the ships AI is drawing entropy from quantum fluctuation to randomly rotate shield frequencies to protect from the Borg who use a proprietary GUI over an Operating Systems technology they assimilated.
You might think this is funny however you most certainly DO NOT want Anti-Virus software to start while you are in a transporter and the last thing I want t
Re: (Score:2)
At least it's actually code! (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:At least it's actually code! (Score:5, Interesting)
They could've taken the typical Hollywood approach and shown a bunch of green, Matrix-like gibberish scrolling across the screen.
Ironically from your quote the only example of actual hacking in the matrix was using legitimate hacking tools performing a legitimate hack.
I'm choosing to view this more as an easter egg than as a continuity issue.
A real easter egg would have been to show the DeCSS code.
They could've taken the typical Hollywood approach and shown a bunch of green, Matrix-like gibberish scrolling across the screen. I'm choosing to view this more as an easter egg than as a continuity issue.
How in the world would you have seen it as a continuity issue regardless of how they presented the code?
I'm disappointed that there's not been more evolution in programming to be honest.
CBS would DRM the shit out of it!
To what, picture-based coding? When exactly did expressing complex ideas in words become old-fashioned?
Computer-generated code has been around for a very, very long time - even if you ignore that that is what assemblers and compilers do for the moment, I've seen many tools where a user chooses actions from a menu and code is created. I once worked for a fairly successful company that had an in-house tool that generated VB code based on user inputs.
To what, picture-based coding?
Self-programming machines? You tell it what you need and it figures out the rest. If it needs more information, it asks for it.
Was posted to HackerNews yesterday... (Score:2)
Seriously, is there still a real hacker newssite out there? Something that really is about hacking, not about pushing yCombinator investments?
According To Star Trek: Discovery... (Score:5, Interesting)
According To Star Trek: Discovery, Starfleet Still Runs Microsoft Windows
Better headline: "Whoever creates the tech props for Star Trek: Discovery has a wicked sense of humour" (assuming this really is decompiled Stuxnet code)
Kill it already. (Score:3, Informative)
The Federation is DOOMED! (Score:4, Funny)
The Borg are in orbit.
SIR! Our global defense grid just BSOD'ed!
Shit! Someone send the Borg a Linux ISO from a distro that uses systemd!
Stuxnet is fine, but (Score:2)
I like that they used Stuxnet, knowing that it would be identified within hours after broadcast.
I hate however that generations after me we will have no proper IDE at all, just some editor that has a little code folding and no syntax-aware highlighting at all... What happened to, say, vi?
Khaaaaaaaaaan!
WRONG !!!! (Score:2)
I'm looking for a better video by they way.
Code Warrior beat it 20 years ago (Score:2)
What's next? (Score:2)
Next thing you know you'll be telling me that "Star Trek is telling us that we'll still be using Styrofoam cups in the future [wp.com]"!
The military finally upgrades! (Score:2)
Star Trek: The SJW Generation (Score:2)
Seems plausible given our experience. (Score:2)
How many of us are working on machines with mind-bogglingly complex microarchitectures that provide the illusion of a modestly-upgraded 8086 CPU to the software running on them?
If there's one constant in human nature, it's that people will perform feats of astonishing ingenuity and resourcefulness in order to avoid change.
Well that explains it! (Score:2)
Before I couldn't get over the fact that the consoles on the bridge would explode in their faces but now I realize this was just a metaphor for Windows exploding.
;)
No Mudd? Not even just a little?