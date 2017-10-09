'Blade Runner 2049' Isn't the Movie Denis Villeneuve Wanted to Make (vice.com) 23
Readers share a Motherboard article: There are seemingly two inescapable realities for big-budget filmmakers in 2017: you have to use existing intellectual property and you must provide spectacle that can lure massive domestic and foreign audiences to the the theater. It seemed that Denis Villeneuve chose wisely when he selected the IP that he would ride into the mainstream. [...] There is much to admire, but as a whole, Blade Runner 2049 works best as a case for why filmmakers like Villeneuve should be given big budgets to try out new concepts rather than retread what's come before them. Just like Arrival was at its best when we saw the elegance of how the space ship and the aliens within it actually functioned, this version of Blade Runner shines when we get to watch how Villeneuve's dystopia operates. Moments of technical brilliance small and large are at the soul of this film. Whether you're watching the creation of robot memories, the execution of an air strike from an effortless, detached distance, or even something as simple as a stroll through a hall of records, the mechanics of this world are jaw-dropping. Ryan Gosling (K) wisely opts for a muted, brooding performance, allowing the world to steal the show while still illustrating the burden of living in it. Even with all of this technical brilliance on display (the costumes, sound, and special effects are brilliant), the baggage of the original film's mythology weighs down Blade Runner 2049. The most burdensome baggage for Villeneuve to carry, sadly, is the Blade Runner story itself.
If the story's the biggest issue, couldn't you take the movie, recut the visuals, and redub it? Getting some scenes to match the dialogue would be a problem, but between narration, voiceover, and dubbing, could you insinuate a wholly different story into the filmed material?
What are we supposed to be unhappy about? That it wasn't another baygasm?
I've never been so spellbound by a 2+ hour movie
Re:The movie was superb; what's the beef? (Score:4)
I'll second that.
Just everything, from the gorgeous visuals and the awe-inspiring visual design of literally everything in the movie, to the bleak attitude of life in 2049 Los Angeles, the sheer noise (visual and auditory) of the city, and the overarching theme of Man playing God.
I loved it.
Re:The movie was superb; what's the beef? (Score:4, Insightful)
Greatly dislike how this article frames opinion as fact. It keeps saying "Villeneuve does this", or "Villeneuve wanted that", but gives no source for the claims. To me, it's clear this article is just a shitty, deceptive, self-righteous way of stating one's personal observations.
Observations I happen to generally disagree with. I loved the hell out of this flick; it touched me on an almost personal level, like no film as done in a long time.
I'm not going to suggesting this article is just the inevitable mainstream contrarianism when something is widely beloved, but I'm having a hard time not pulling the trigger on saying it...
you must provide spectacle that can lure massive domestic and foreign audiences to the the theater
That explains why there are so many terrible movies these days.
It's a good sequel. Better than anyone could have asked for.
Why complain about a great "sequel" (Score:4, Interesting)
This sequel was a slow rolling dramatic tale and I will say.. IT WORKED.
SPOILERS ahead.
1. I loved that every Replicant felt that they were the "One"
2. The death scene at the end was just.. perfect. The falling Snow.
3. Everyone wanted a piece of the Child.. and yet... that is the real human condition... everyone wants to use you.
4. In the end, this is a story about a Dad and a daughter. What they represent, does not matter.
I wanted to cheer the ending as it was.. just perfect.
And there was much rejoicing!
