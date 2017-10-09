Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


'Blade Runner 2049' Isn't the Movie Denis Villeneuve Wanted to Make

Readers share a Motherboard article: There are seemingly two inescapable realities for big-budget filmmakers in 2017: you have to use existing intellectual property and you must provide spectacle that can lure massive domestic and foreign audiences to the the theater. It seemed that Denis Villeneuve chose wisely when he selected the IP that he would ride into the mainstream. [...] There is much to admire, but as a whole, Blade Runner 2049 works best as a case for why filmmakers like Villeneuve should be given big budgets to try out new concepts rather than retread what's come before them. Just like Arrival was at its best when we saw the elegance of how the space ship and the aliens within it actually functioned, this version of Blade Runner shines when we get to watch how Villeneuve's dystopia operates. Moments of technical brilliance small and large are at the soul of this film. Whether you're watching the creation of robot memories, the execution of an air strike from an effortless, detached distance, or even something as simple as a stroll through a hall of records, the mechanics of this world are jaw-dropping. Ryan Gosling (K) wisely opts for a muted, brooding performance, allowing the world to steal the show while still illustrating the burden of living in it. Even with all of this technical brilliance on display (the costumes, sound, and special effects are brilliant), the baggage of the original film's mythology weighs down Blade Runner 2049. The most burdensome baggage for Villeneuve to carry, sadly, is the Blade Runner story itself.

  • quote: The problem "Blade runner 2049" ran into is clear from opening-weekend data. The audience was overwhelmingly male (71 percent) and over the age of 25 (86 percent).

  • Even with all of this technical brilliance on display (the costumes, sound, and special effects are brilliant), the baggage of the original film's mythology weighs down Blade Runner 2049. The most burdensome baggage for Villeneuve to carry, sadly, is the Blade Runner story itself.

    If the story's the biggest issue, couldn't you take the movie, recut the visuals, and redub it? Getting some scenes to match the dialogue would be a problem, but between narration, voiceover, and dubbing, could you insinuate a wholly different story into the filmed material?

  • Until the following starts. Its clearly a brilliant piece of work. Regardless of the complications of following the cannon. Many of the films of today are NOT following the established universe that made us love them to begin with. STRONG deviations, work 10-20% of the time from what I have seen. Sticking to cannon, and/or at least making an attempt to tie in, while making something totally NEW in that universe... THATS what we really want to see. If you can still be creative from within the box, and when t

  • The movie was superb; what's the beef? (Score:4)

    by Zelig ( 73519 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @03:00PM (#55337687) Homepage

    What are we supposed to be unhappy about? That it wasn't another baygasm?

    I've never been so spellbound by a 2+ hour movie ..

  • you must provide spectacle that can lure massive domestic and foreign audiences to the the theater

    That explains why there are so many terrible movies these days.

  • No. No. No.

    It's a good sequel. Better than anyone could have asked for.
  • The Hollywood grassfuckers couldn't come up with an original idea if it crawled up their toilet and bit them in their itty-bitty balls.

  • Why complain about a great "sequel" (Score:4, Interesting)

    by lordmage ( 124376 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @03:13PM (#55337773) Homepage

    This sequel was a slow rolling dramatic tale and I will say.. IT WORKED.

    SPOILERS ahead.

    I mean it!! Spoilers ahead!!

    Seriously.. SPOILERS.

    I have to say.. Spoilers cause spaces are removed.

    Yes.. SPOILERs..

    1. I loved that every Replicant felt that they were the "One"
    2. The death scene at the end was just.. perfect. The falling Snow.
    3. Everyone wanted a piece of the Child.. and yet... that is the real human condition... everyone wants to use you.
    4. In the end, this is a story about a Dad and a daughter. What they represent, does not matter.

    I wanted to cheer the ending as it was.. just perfect.

  • He wanted to do a remake of Frozen!
  • I've read most of Phillip K. Dicks' works including "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" I have to say that the original Blade Runner was the very definition of "adaptation" when compared with the book that inspired it. The narrative is different on so many levels. They hardly resemble each other. The way the megacorporations are described in the book is much different than the way they are portrayed in the film. There are a large number of missing characters etc... All that aside, I liked both. They were
  • A bit off topic but I was a tad disappointed that Sean Young wasn't used (I think I would have heard if she was) to play the head of Tyrell Corporation. As the replicant in the original we know she was modeled on Tryrell's niece. His doing that is sketchy to start with, and it's not hard to imagine even more sketchiness like genetic material being used from the niece, and her having a non-conventional relationship with her uncle. Anyway, it would have been neat to see today's Sean Young, as the head of Tyr

