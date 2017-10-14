Cord-Cutters Drive Cable TV Subscribers to a 17-Year Low (houstonchronicle.com) 173
An anonymous reader quotes the Washington Post: On Wednesday, AT&T told regulators that it expects to finish the quarter with about 90,000 fewer TV subscribers than it began with. AT&T blamed a number of issues, including hurricane damage to infrastructure, rising credit standards and competition from rivals. The report also shows AT&T lost more traditional TV customers than it gained back through its online video app, DirecTV Now. And analysts are suggesting that that's evidence that cord-cutting is the main culprit... "DirecTV, like all of its cable peers, is suffering from the ravages of cord-cutting," said industry analyst Craig Moffett in a research note this week. Moffett added that while nobody expected AT&T's pay-TV numbers to look good, hardly anyone could have predicted they would look "this bad."
The outlook doesn't look much healthier for the rest of the television industry. Over the past year, cable and satellite firms have collectively lost nearly 3 million customers, according to estimates by market analysts at SNL Kagan and New Street Research. The number of households with traditional TV service is hovering at about the level it was in 2000, according to New Street's Jonathan Chaplin, in a study last week. Other analysts predict that, after factoring in AT&T's newly disclosed losses, the industry will have lost 1 million traditional TV subscribers by the end of this quarter.
The outlook doesn't look much healthier for the rest of the television industry. Over the past year, cable and satellite firms have collectively lost nearly 3 million customers, according to estimates by market analysts at SNL Kagan and New Street Research. The number of households with traditional TV service is hovering at about the level it was in 2000, according to New Street's Jonathan Chaplin, in a study last week. Other analysts predict that, after factoring in AT&T's newly disclosed losses, the industry will have lost 1 million traditional TV subscribers by the end of this quarter.
A lot more than that (Score:2)
Have had their cable xut by harrucanes and firestorms
Re: (Score:1)
I subscribed to satellite for the first time many years ago, when ESPN got the Monday Night Football contract. Two years ago i cut the cord for two reasons: 1) Cost for a diminishing product, 2) ESPN turning political.
I wouldn't care if they leaned left or right, i bought the subscription for sports, not politics. And not even the NFL could salvage my money flowing to them.
Lessons to be learned (Score:2)
Re:Lessons to be learned (Score:4, Interesting)
Get in touch with them - why? For commiseration? It's not as if the newspaper and publishing industries have figured out a solution either.
Re:Lessons to be learned (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: Lessons to be learned (Score:1)
Besides, are you paying for less, in that being a local 24 hour stream? Or paying for "Hulu" merged with local programming for a higher price than Hulu? Does the price of Internet+Hulu compare to traditional cable subscriptions?
My local networks have small scale streaming options for locally created content, ones which usually get overloaded during unscheduled major events like Tornadoes or Hurricanes. Occasionally even during scheduled ones like
Re: (Score:3)
When you are the publisher, the leach, the middle man, the parasite (when publishers were printers or broadcasters it was different), you will have right to nothing in the digital era, everyone will be publishing direct and if you want to collate that publishing, you will have to provide real services to justify any payment and not take 30% for attacking direct publishing, obstructing broadband, corporate cartels censoring non-'publisher' controlled content, using claims to piracy to shut down competitors,
Re: (Score:3)
But what really, do you think is going through a CEO's mind?
While I sympathize especially with employees that may lose jobs, I have no mercy for companies that used to gouge ordinary folk with tens of [useless] channels in the not so distant past.
Re: (Score:2)
Tens of useless channels? Have you seen cable packages lately? We're talking hundreds and hundreds of worthless channels. And a lot of those worthless channels also have a HD version of their channel that is listed as a separate channel.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Lessons to be learned (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The CRTC really dropped the ball on this one. They should've ditched the requirement for a basic cable package completely. That and channel bundling are what kills it for me.
I want to buy two channels. It shouldn't cost me more than $5 per month. Deliver it by IPTV for all I care. But the moment I have to pay $25 (plus taxes, fees and rentals) for a basic cable package, I'm out.
Re: (Score:1)
Horse shit.
Cable is losing customers to a far less user-friendly way of viewing content simply because they price gouge. Cut their price in half, possibly by giving people ala carte pricing, and the exodus from cable would likely stop or even reverse. Most people love the convenience of a single solution, always on source, but they hate the insanely high price.
With more and more channels offering their own subscriptions, and more OTT options appearing all the time, we're edging our way toward ala carte pr
Re: Lessons to be learned (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Spectrum (old TWC) straw vs. camel's back (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe prices rise as customer's dwindle. The last remaining customer will have a bill for $1,000,000,000, in order to make up the profits.
Re: Spectrum (old TWC) straw vs. camel's back (Score:1)
The customers that can operate an "On-Demand" box, or would be interested in on demand functionality have likely already switched to lower cost options. Why pay extra for functionality when free will suffice?
Increasingly those who are left are those who would have a hard time replacing the old cable box channel tuner with something more modern that requires the skills to program a VCR clock.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, it is going to get worse too.
:(
Re:Spectrum (old TWC) straw vs. camel's back (Score:4, Interesting)
Exactly this. All cable companies I've ever been with rely on raising rates pennies at a time, but it adds up over a year or more. Some moron at Comcast gets a bonus because he made them money by raising everyone's rate by a quarter - the only way the cable company seems to be able to increase their revenue nowadays. I don't mean the promotional rates expiring, that I fully understand. I mean the prices they claim to be fixed for 1 or 2 years, yet the bill keeps on going up $0.50 to $2.00 every month. They blame it on raising fees, taxes, etc. I once questioned how one of the taxes on my bill went from $0.25 to $0.54, they claimed taxes have more than doubled but could not tell me what tax exactly that was so I could follow up with local government to confirm. Total BS. I had Comcast twice in our current residence, the first time they kept raising the rates, I would call threaten to cancel, they would give me some new "promotional rate" for next 6 months, then rate would climb every month. I got tired of having to call every 6 months to threaten, so I cut the service completely. Few years later, a sales guy came to the door to tell me how Comcast has chances, so he convinced me to sign up again for a fixed rate service for 2 years, I made sure in the comments he put down that if the bill goes up a penny, unless it is in fact verifiable tax increase, I will cancel. 6 moths later, I called him to say my bill went up $1. So he credited it back, next month it went up another $0.28. So I cancelled the service - done. I went back to HD antenna an internet for all of family content. It's not that I cannot afford it, we have 2 Tesla's in our garage, it's just that I despise doing business with dishonest companies.
Re: (Score:2)
AC, naturally.
specialized media delivery is obsolete (Score:4, Insightful)
given that media can be delivered and consumed, without change in quality or convenience, through generalized methods, like the internet, specialized ways of delivery and consumption will be obsolete.
some specialized ways, like movie theaters, may last a bit longer because they enable consumption experience not yet available through generalized methods .
Re: specialized media delivery is obsolete (Score:1)
When a single man or teenager cannot enjoy such niceties due to the high cost of a personal entertainment system, plus the lack of friends to share in said experience within one's own home or a friend's home, it will be a sad day. It would be a loss of an opportunity for a shared experience to build camaraderie, one which due to its neutral venue is a safe place to consider new friendships withou
Re:specialized media delivery is obsolete (Score:5, Insightful)
through generalized methods
This is the thing that should get people moving and yet barely incites a reaction. The Internet is only a generalized method because of net neutrality. If that is gone, the Internet is no better than having cable TV or Sat TV, it just becomes a standard piece of hardware like a TV, but the TV itself is useless without content. The Internet works because content is equalized and it is equalized because it is all served the same way at the same rate without regard of the origin. I can't understand why American's are not marching with tiki torches in hand outside the FCC building, it literally boggles my mind.
Re: (Score:2)
The only r
Yes, but so what? (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:Yes, but so what? (Score:4, Interesting)
I love how Comcast keeps sending me adverts to purchase their "Triple Play" package - Internet, Cable TV, IP-based home phone. We haven't had a "home phone" in years, thanks to our cell phones... and we cut back to the lowest tier cable + internet package several years ago. The only reason we keep even THAT is my wife likes all those silly NCIS:SVU:NKVD:IOU series that've been on forever.
It's bad enough that the price of Comcast's lowest Cable Internet + TV tier has climbed to $85 a month now in this region... but still, even that's $55/month less than we were paying them before we "downgraded". But why on earth do they think we'd want to start giving them $200/month - or more - to add a pointless home phone line? Their thinking is apparently still rooted in the 1980s...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You thought cable was too expensive??
It is cheaper to keep her, in the basement.
C'mon, we all know that's what you meant.
Re: (Score:2)
Dumping (Score:2, Interesting)
where's the incentive to stay with cable?
Bundle pricing. Some Slashdot users report being quoted a smaller monthly rate for a bundle of basic television and Internet than for Internet alone, even with surcharges for local channels, regional sports, and CableCARD rental. In other words, DOCSIS operators are dumping [wikipedia.org] TV service on their subscribers.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Literally the only reason they want people to bundle is so they can tell investors that the cable and phone portions of their business isn't tanking. It's anti-consumer and dishonest. Fuck'em.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: Yes, but so what? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I guess the fact that in many places they have a monopoly on Internet services?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
City governments that allow their cable franchisees to charge less for Internet and TV than for Internet alone likewise "deserve to die a quick, but painful, death. Scum."
hilarious its simple they didn't exist (Score:2)
they bought that company
did a real audit and found that its not doing as well as they thought...
HAHA (Score:5, Informative)
Well, I dunno how things are there in the US, but if it's anything like Brazil (and I think it is), people should be celebrating on the streets.
Cable TV companies are oligopolies, some of the biggest companies in the country, and they abused their position in every way possible. Price gouging, exploiting legal loopholes for shady tie-ins, bundling sales, chopping up consumer rights in every way possible, offering the worst costumer service imaginable, using aggressive marketing tactics and whatnot.
And they constantly keep trying to change the rules and force the costumers to either pay more, or receive less, on lame justifications that they don't have enough money to upgrade their infrastructure, all the while posting record profits every year.
A whole set of consumer laws in recent years were passed because of them, including anti spam/telemarketing call laws, the entire net neutrality debacle, a bunch of stuff regarding how call centers should work to attend their costumers, etc etc.
Every year they come up to threaten yet another restringent rule that will kill connection for a significant portion of their users. As if they could re-write the contracts we agreed upon when signing up for the service.
The more market share for cable TV shrinks, the better for everyone as I see it. It'll be better for people who likes their cable, as the companies will have to fight to keep them and give them better service, and more options for us who never cared about cable in the first place.
I went over a decade having to pay for cable just because there was some shady bundling crap that made it cheaper to pay for the entire package rather than paying for Internet alone. The majority of the country are still stuck on this deal because they have no other options. Like I said, oligopolies. They will price fix, they will close deals behind curtains to dominate certain areas, they will exploit people as much as they can.
Fortunately, I moved to a place where there's fiber Internet available... jumped at the opportunity as fast as I could, it's like I'm finally getting what I pay for. No more unexplained outages, a fair working connection for the price I pay (which is lower than if I had to pay for the cable TV/Internet bundle), good costumer service, and no lies on speed, throttling practices and data caps.
There are a couple of simple reasons (Score:1)
First:
I subscribe to one of the dish TV services. They rave about how great they are offering me 180-something channels. Of which I can find something to watch on exactly four. The rest are sales blurbs (lots of sales blurbs) or religious pandering for not-my-religion or Spanish language or ancient re-runs. (sorry, no offence meant, but I don't speak Spanish. Now where are the German language channels? But I digress). So I am paying all this money to watch my local city's news at 9:00, weather, an occasiona
What good is a bundle if you donâ(TM)t value (Score:3)
The largest cost in a typical standard non-premium bundle is sports. In short it is forcing people to subsidize sports fans. No wonder people are going to cheaper non-sports alternatives where live TV is not that important.
Dear cable providers (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Offtopic)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Bullshit they can't. If cable companies can do it in Canada with 10% of the population of the US, then companies in the US can do the same. They don't want to, the cable-co's in Canada didn't want to either until they were forced into it with regulations but they seem to be profiting just fine regardless.
What's really killing these companies are what's being provided on the channels. It's nothing but wall-to-wall reality TV, out of my group of friends and co-workers that I know reasonably well(roughly 20
Re: (Score:2)
Start offering services a la carte
But but but, then the Jesus channel won't be able to get funding, or the 25 shopping channels. And then no one will pay for ESPN27 which shows only fierljeppen 24 hours a day.
Won't someone think of the CONTENT!
Re: (Score:2)
The romans beat you to it. Jesus did die an ugly death.
Cable is convenient! (Score:5, Funny)
Cable is convenient!
You can watch it on the box we approve, at the time we set, on the channel we set, at the resolution we set, on the box you pay to rent from us.
Don't like it at that time, pay to record it, don't forget you pay to record the commercials too.
Don't watch it in time, don't worry, rent the episode from us!
Don't like the content in SD? Pay more for HD, with HD commercials!
Don't like the channel, pay for the same channel, in HD, timeshifted, with timeshifted commercials!
100 Channels of crap
100 Channels of crap in HD!
100 Channels of timeshifted crap!
100 channels of timeshifted HD crap!
10 Channels of sports, but what you want to watch is blacked out!
10 Channels of radio, playing crap, and with commercials!
10 Channels of shopping crap!
Don't forget, we have tons of C-F grade movies, with lots of commercials, with the swearing cut out, and did we mention commercials?
We rotate in 1-5 A-B grade movies, but they are the same movies, the C-F grade movies get constantly added! You can watch Overboard! as many times as you can stomach!
All for a small monthly fee!
-Cable box rental fee
-Cable fee
-Fee payment fee
-FCC Fee
-FCC Surcharge
-FCC Levy
-FCC Premium
-Local Content Fee
-Local Content Improvement Fee Premium
Ditch netflix and their cheap boxes and sticks! Your good old clunky power-hungry cable box is where it's at!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
And Regional Sports Network Fee
Cord cutting is not the reason. (Score:5, Insightful)
The cable companies are regulated utilities, granted monopoly in the areas they operation. They pushed through rate increase after rate increase, bundled useless channels, had abysmal customer service and all the arrogant entitlement attitude that comes with being a monopoly.
All their infrastructure has already been paid for thanks to friendly regulators and relentless rate increases. They could have dropped their prices and made it impossible for the wireless companies to compete. They could have improved customer service. But no. They believed they are entitled to cash delivered to their coffers in fire hoses. They believed they had the customers by their balls and wanted to how hard the customers will scream and how hard they can squeeze.
They can still fight back. Their infrastructure has been paid for, and it has much larger bandwidths than cell towers. They can compete if they wanted to compete.
But they don't want to compete. Looks like.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
One of the last must-have draws; ESPN and its crazy expensive NFL franchise, is now a raging SJW shit show. That cable bill is getting harder to pay every month even for loyal futbawl holdouts.
Re: (Score:2)
Hey I want to tell everyone about the killings going on too. Why don't we just start vandalizing MLK statues? That would get attention and then we can tell everyone it has nothing to do with MLK! Just like the protests that take place during the anthem have nothing to do with the anthem it's just this weird coincidence. People will love it.
AT&T is not even trying to compete ... why?? (Score:1)
AT&T keeps making unattractive offers that aren't really competitive with Comcast's intro offers. AT&T is particularly notorious for demanding 2-year contracts on Internet plans, capping the monthly data allowance fairly low, and yet not even offering an attractive price.
So it's no wonder AT&T is losing subscribers.
I just don't understand why AT&T isn't at least trying to make a competitive offer, especially for Internet alone.
DirecTV used to beat cable in price. Not anymore. (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I am not a Netflix fan. Yet I pay $90/mo for access to the internet. Why? I get access to every node on the net. Places I regularly visit, tops, a few dozen. Why pay for peering to the others? Why am I subsidizing all my neighbors who want to stream video 24x7? Ala carte is suppressed by the ISPs, Why pay for peering overseas if I never request data from foreign servers? The single purpose services like Netflix and Hulu are also a losing proposition. And then there are nickel and dime fees, cable modem rent
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The CATV model was always explicitly socialist. Long gone are the days when it was just shared access to awesome broadcast antennas, but the ethos remains. They pick the content providers for you, they decide on the packages, and they tell you what [false] dependencies exist in programming. You see, they are the experts and if you were free to make your own choices you would destroy "everything good" about the system. Meanwhile, the gatekeepers get fabulously rich.
Contrast that with the Internet model.
NFL might lead to an acceleration (Score:3, Insightful)
Preface: I have no political or philosophical position on whether NFL players should stand or kneel for the pledge. I'm speaking not of their "cause", but rather of it's effects.
The primary reason most people I know still have cable is because of sports ( football, baseball primarily ). With the NFL players doing what they can to offend and drive away their base, I wonder if we'll see a dramatic acceleration from this quarter forward as more people realize that spending 100+ bucks a month just to get sports is a waste of cash.
Re: (Score:2)
Are people really being offended?
Re:NFL might lead to an acceleration (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
What laws are being broken? I'm lost. The original protest was about the high numbers of black people being shot by cops, including those who did not run, attack, or argue. None of which deserve being murdered by the way. That these officers were exonerated by the juries is a shameful mark on the country.
The new protest isn't really the same, it's about being offended that a moronic president wants to force the owners to fire them.
There were no national anthems played at professional sporting events befor
Re: (Score:2)
Many in professional sports fought in WWII, although the cases I'm familiar with are baseball, not football.
Re: (Score:2)
I've been on a jury. There is always at least one person who refuses to believe a law enforcement officer would lie. I was actually on a jury that somehow had 3 people who were ex law enforcement or worked in a police station, and they were more dubious of a police testimony than the others were.
"high numbers of black people shot by cops" (Score:2)
You might want to check your facts.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:NFL might lead to an acceleration (Score:5, Insightful)
Offended might be the wrong word. What's actually happening is far worse ( for the NFL ).
Let me ask you this: Why do people cheer for specific teams? Rosters change, coaches come and go, management and owners change. Hell, you can't even rely on a team to stay in the same city. When you come right down to it, people are fans of nothing more than a name. So how does that work? How does slavish devotion to a name result in very serious amounts of cash being extracted from fans?
Tribalism. Humanity is, at it's core, tribal. Fans view these teams as "their tribe", which enables all the other behaviors that follow. And as long as that reality is maintained, the cash will continue to flow.
Enter the protests; the protesting players are no longer a part of the tribe. They are shattering that reality. Without realizing it, fans are waking up to the fact that it's just a team name and one they can live without.
So offended is probably the wrong word. If you offend a friend, you can apologize and everything is fine. The NFL protests, however, are creating a dynamic where the fans can't go back to being in the same tribe as their team's players. Even if the players profusely apologize ( which I doubt, given their recent remarks ), the fans will always have doubts, and those doubts will translate into a very serious loss of revenue.
what are they ungrateful about? (Score:1)
And if they're not following the majority you claim to be part of and not standing for the anthem, how can they be guilty of groupthink? ESPECIALLY when some kneel and most stand with arms linked?
Is the problem that they're now visibly not YOUR group that you're pissed off at?
As to the other posters' tribalism idea, yeah, no shit sherlock. But nobody is lecturing them about their politics. And since when did they lose their right to the first amendment?
Re: (Score:2)
If players were out marching in the streets, I probably wouldn't care. But I'm not going to cheer for people who just stood there and told me I'm part of a white supremacist society and blah blah blah. Just like I'm not going to applaud a McDonald's employee for insulting a customer for instance. I support free speech, but not free speech against people who are paying you either directly or indirectly via ad revenue. That's some retarded shit right there.
Traditional TV (Score:2)
Why are they calling satellite and cable TV "traditional"? Seems like free, over-the-air broadcast is traditional TV.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm actually thinking about installing an antenna (Score:2)
One of the nice motorized ones. Not really for any worthwhile content but just to be able to put noise on and have the option in an emergency to watch TV broadcasts.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Depending on where you live, you might not need anything overly fancy. I've got a simple omni-directional antenna mounted in my attic, and attached to two TVs, and I can pick up ~90 OTA channels.
Now admittedly, I live within 40 miles of all my area's broadcast towers, and most of those 90 channels are crap I won't watch, (either foreign languages I don't know, or religious nonsense,) but for a one-time investment of about $50, I can get the local broadcast news channels during severe weather or an emergency
Good (Score:1)
Couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch.
I love the phrase "cord-cutter" (Score:2)
As if they aren't using broadband provided in some way, shape or form provided by the cord!
denial is more than a river in egypt
Re: (Score:2)
Also, satellite services don't use cords!
Re: (Score:2)
And high speed wifi (radio anrenna) which we have.
[John]
Oh no! (Score:1)
With all these cutbacks, how are they going to bribe all those politicians?
Three words... (Score:3)
Get an antenna. I just bought a new house out in the boonies and it made me take a long hard look at cable. At the old house I was paying $220 a month for tv and internet. I never really paid attention to the bill and was a bit shocked to see how much it was. At most I was watching 10 channels. More and more I was watching Amazon.
I did a little research and ended up buying a Mohu Leaf antenna. $18 at WalMart. Damned if that thing isn't picking up about 40 channels. Now granted, some of them are shopping channels, some are religious, some are spanish but I'm getting all the local channels and the picture is fantastic. What my research also led me to understand is the the satellite and cable companies compress the signal so they can fit more data in their pipe. So 1080 doesn't really mean 1080. If you want to really see what 1080 resolution looks like get one of those antennas and you will immediately see how much sharper the picture is.
Then i have Amazon video, which I consider a freebee since I got Prime mainly for the shipping savings. That has plenty of stuff worth watching. I stumbled across something called Pluto tv. It's an app on Roku with free tv and movies. It has commercials but so does cable - and I'm not paying anything for Pluto.
I'm debating on getting Netflix again but probably won't. I have enough stuff to watch. And I'm saving about $150/month in the process. Life is good. The cable companies can go get stuffed.
Re: (Score:2)
> What my research also led me to understand is the the satellite and cable companies compress the signal so they can fit more data in their pipe. So 1080 doesn't really mean 1080. If you want to really see what 1080 resolution looks like get one of those antennas and you will immediately see how much sharper the picture is.
Is Terrestrial HD so much differnet in the US?
I doubt it. The bandwidth is more limited that cable/sattelite and so is compressed more here in the UK.
Only way you are getting andwhere
Cut my cords, I'll cut yours... (Score:1)
When Comcast did a modem upgrade they just cut (literally) all the cables going to a digital antenna, wall outlets, etc. to make it simpler to do their single connection. Cancelled all tv the next day and get along fine on Netflix, the digital antenna, and Kodi. As soon as an economical alternative is available to their "high" speed internet, that goes too. Suggestions are welcome.
Comcast used to be the only name in town... (Score:2)
With the advent of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, etc, they were still able to hand-wring about being an ISP.
Yeah... about that: Locally, they tried to block the UTOPIA initiative and lost. It's a fiber-to-the-premises service that gets you 250mbps symmetrical for $65 a month. Gigabit can be had for a bit more. Comcast has been pussyaching about it ever since, attempting to make the proverbial door hit the asses of former customers on their way out.
Hulu rules. (Score:2)
I used to spend over $200 bucks a month on data.
Now I spend $20 for Republic phone, $40 for internet, and $10 on Hulu.
Smartest decision I ever made.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Below 6Mbps most streaming services are shit at any resolution. My internet access has recently been capped to 3, 5, 6, and 10 Mbps at different times and for various reasons and that is the point at which Amazon and HBO become usable for instance. Netflix remains usable at lower rates (maybe even down 3 as you say) but the quality is so poor, why bother
Re: (Score:2)