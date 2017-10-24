FCC Ends Decades-Old Rule Designed To Keep TV, Radio Under Local Control (variety.com) 37
The FCC on Tuesday voted to eliminate a rule that required broadcast station groups to maintain a physical presence in the community of their primary local coverage area, a move that critics say will help media companies further consolidate their operations and even be a boost to the ambitions of Sinclair Broadcast Group. Variety reports: But FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the elimination of the rule has been a long time coming and will produce cost savings for stations. He said the "overwhelming majority" of public input favored the elimination of the rule, citing the support for such an action even from National Public Radio. "Continuing to require a main studio would detract from, rather than promote, a broadcaster's ability and incentive to keep people informed and serve the public interest," Pai said. The National Association of Broadcasters supports the rule's elimination, and has argued that it will free up funds for stations to spend on staff and programming. Commissioner Michael O'Rielly said the elimination reflects how the public currently interacts with local businesses -- not by visiting their facilities, but through telecommunications and social media. The rule dates to 1940. The two Democrats on the commission opposed the change. "There are many broadcasters who do an extraordinary job serving communities during disaster," said FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel. "But let's be honest -- they can only do so when they have a real presence in their area of license. That's not a retrograde notion -- it's a fact."
An alarmist view (Score:4, Informative)
Re:An alarmist view (Score:5, Insightful)
Corporate interests already run the US government for their own benefit, why would they allow the state to take over?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Broadcasters in America haven't been credible news sources for _decades_. They were corrupted way before the cable outlets.
Only 80 year olds get their news from NBC/CBS/ABC/NPR.
Every administration is hostile to non-pet media. Have you just started paying attention?
Re: (Score:1)
You are right to a point. News these days is often about ratings, which means that it may be substance light and pundit heavy. You can make that worse when they have a clear and determined ideological bent. I'd argue that CNN is about ratings. MSNBC and FOX are probably more in the clear ideological bents, with fox the worst of the pair. None of the three are fake news, though some pundits may push into that area from time to time. Now you could order that the amount of actual news they deliver is not
Bad subject (Score:2)
I don't think it's right to call yourself "alarmist". I mean, whether it's state-run or just run directly by the corporations who control the politicians, it's definitely a move to centralize control in a few people's hands. That's just obvious.
The very least we can do is call this "realistic", "forward looking" or "awake". To call it "alarmist" is to undercut how certain the outcome is.
Russia...the FCC took the bait (Score:2)
Kill the dinosaurs and reuse the spectrum. (Score:2)
When was the last time you watched/listened to broadcast?
The kids?
Broadcast is already dead, it's just zombie media for now, same as dead tree.
The RF spectrum still has value.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes.
Free-ish (and much fragmented) news outlets meddling with your belief set is still preferable than a mere handful of sources.
On the fence? Consider, then, US; your two-party democracy.
Re: (Score:2)
Ship has sailed. Broadcasters are 100% echo chambers.
Multiple independent sources are important, but you won't find that on broadcast today or any time in the last 50 years.
Strong crypto is our only hope at this point.
Re: (Score:2)
Medium wave is virtually useless for anything we would think about using it for today. Short propagation during the day, and worldwide at night. Noisy as hell during the spring summer and fall as lightning strikes throw spikes all over the band.
I, for one... (Score:3)
Ajit Pai is a cunt (Score:1)
fuck that fucking fucker.
Re: (Score:2)
We should be very concerned about fake news manipulating our elections, so any policy change that gives the market more power to resist fake news is something that we should support.
I agree. The old system was a way to divide and conquer. Now it will level the playing field
Really? (Score:3)
"NBC and CNN have repeatedly been caught peddling fake news..."
Have they really? Can you cite some, or indeed any, examples? Please be aware, news is not "fake" just because someone who doesn't like it says so.
Anyway, the only people this action will serve well are those who have a vested interest in reducing the number of independent news reporting sources.
This is going to have the same effect on local news as the consolidation of local newspapers had - true reporting replaced by slightly-localised standard content.
Sinclair is a propaganda company (Score:2)
Oh... (Score:4, Interesting)
Color me surprised, yet another move from Ajit Pai against societies' best interest and for corporations and conglomerates to fill their pockets. Wow, who would've thought.
And of course it comes right after a huge string of natural disasters that killed people all around and destroyed property everywhere, where the role of local media played an important role on informing people of what's happening.
I'm sure nothing bad will come out of it, such as local broadcasting stations being sold left and right, closing doors and abandoning the communities they had a presence and important role as source of information. Nonono.
Thanks for vaccinating the other democracies (Score:2)
...against these grand experiments.
The USA got rid of the fairness doctrine that required standards in news gathering and broadcasting and look at the result. Now you'll have gated access to the internet so that news becomes even more corporatized and with no local coverage, you could have hurricanes ripping up the district before the studio a time zone or two away decides to see if they can get someone with a cell phone to do a live hit.
Great.
Your electorate will be less informed than ever.
What? (Score:2)
Don't bitch about the FCC (Score:2)
As a conservative, I think this decision is a horrid one that is made more out of ideology rather than good government. It follows from the incorrect conclusion that because companies can merge to form larger conglomerations, why can't radio stations do so too?
Even though the FCC voted for this, ultimately the buck stops with congress and they are the ones that need to be held accountable. With republicans who don't understand the dangers, or with the Democrats who are so impotent because they are burdened
Pandora (Score:2)
That's interesting, because just a couple days ago I noticed a small town near here with their own low-power radio station. When it gave station identification it was Pandora Media (I think the "Media" part was right) and it didn't have a human DJ - it was a male synthesized voice. With this ruling I think we'll see this sort of thing pop up everywhere - small low-power FM stations serving small areas that are 100% automated. That will be profitable because the FCC won't require staff in person at the st