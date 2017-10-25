FCC To Loosen TV, Newspaper Ownership Rules (reuters.com) 8
The FCC is planning to vote on rolling back landmark media ownership regulations that prohibit owning a television station and newspaper in the same market and making it easier to acquire additional TV or radio stations. Reuters reports: If approved at the FCC's November meeting, the move would be a win for newspapers and broadcasters that have pushed for the change for decades, but was criticized by Democrats who said it could usher in a new era of media consolidation. The FCC in 1975 banned cross-ownership of a newspaper and broadcast station in the same market, unless it granted a waiver, to ensure a diversity of opinions. The rule was made before the explosion of internet and cable news and Republican President Donald Trump and Pai have vowed to reduce government regulation.
"We must stop the federal government from intervening in the news business," Pai told a congressional panel, noting that many newspapers have closed and many radio and TV stations are struggling. Pai moved earlier this year to make it easier for some companies to own a larger number of local stations. Pai said the marketplace no longer justifies the rules, citing Facebook and Alphabet's dominance of internet advertising. "Online competition for the collection and distribution of news is greater than ever. And just two internet companies claim 100 percent of recent online advertising growth; indeed, their digital ad revenue this year alone will be greater than the market cap of the entire broadcasting industry," Pai said.
"We must stop the federal government from intervening in the news business," Pai told a congressional panel, noting that many newspapers have closed and many radio and TV stations are struggling. Pai moved earlier this year to make it easier for some companies to own a larger number of local stations. Pai said the marketplace no longer justifies the rules, citing Facebook and Alphabet's dominance of internet advertising. "Online competition for the collection and distribution of news is greater than ever. And just two internet companies claim 100 percent of recent online advertising growth; indeed, their digital ad revenue this year alone will be greater than the market cap of the entire broadcasting industry," Pai said.
Win? (Score:3)
>The move would be a win for newspapers and broadcasters that have pushed for the change for decades,
No, the product will become even more shit and the viewership will continue to decline, undermining their investments in buying up all the local players.
Pai Guy (Score:3)
Hah, what did you Amercians do to deserve Pai.
He's not even trying to hide being bought by big money.
He should just setup a bidding platform to buy legislation.
Re:Pai Guy (Score:4, Informative)
Bidding would imply only one winner, so only one payment.
Lobbying lets politicians take money from everyone.
It would make things much more efficient (Score:2)
With fewer companies to coordinate with, it would be much easier to promote a consistent agenda.
NYTTV (Score:2)
This is pretty much the end of the USA. (Score:1)
In their next move, billed as a effort to recoup massive loss on infrastructure, the FCC will negotiate sale of the entirety of independent network broadcast corporations to a state-owned Russian company.
Here's why: (Score:2)
The whole reason for loosening these rules, and the rules on local ownership, is to pave the way for the far-right Sinclair Broadcast Group to buy even more TV stations across the country. Instead of local news, you will only get stories that reflect the Sinclair agenda.
More centralized control over local media.
https://www.salon.com/2017/10/... [salon.com]