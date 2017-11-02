Another Million Subscribers Cut the Pay TV Cord Last Quarter

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


A report from FierceCable says that a million more U.S. pay TV subscribers cut the TV cord last quarter. "Only five of the seven biggest pay TV providers have released their third quarter subscriber data, but collectively these companies saw a net loss of 632,000 pay TV subscribers during the period (385,000 for AT&T and DirecTV, 125,000 for Comcast, 104,000 for Charter, 18.000 for Verizon FiOS TV)," reports DSLReports. "Dish has yet to report its own cord cutting tallies, but the company is again expected to be among the hardest hit due to a high level of retransmission fee feuds and a lack of broadband bundles."

    They could avoid it if TV didn't suck.
    • I ditched cable in 2009 - do not miss it at all. Don't even have Netflix, Hulu, or any other subscriptions. If I want to watch a movie, I'll rent it on Vudu, or Apple Store, or even Amazon. No need to "subscribe" to any kind of movie or TV service.

      They could avoid it if only they can kill net neutrality and turn Internet into another "package" based service like cable.
  • EXCELLENT! I love it! I'll be doing it shortly too.

    Cable bill..hey, cable TV...no commercials.... OK.. Broadband better than DSL ? OK. TV too, OK. Feed the whole house. CableCo scrambles all signals "for piracy". You need to rent a box for $8 per month per TV and suffer an egregious Guide. Three TV sets. Commercial load making any non DVR watching impossible. Send another new bill. Now, $7 per month "Sports Fee". Don't watch or subscribe to any sports. ESPN needs my money ? They are not even a government....so $8x3x12 + $7x12. = $374 You just boosted me a car payment for absolutely nothing ?

    we cut last month. our TWC bill was doubled by Spectrum for the same service. watched the World Series online.

  • ....says that if you lose market share you cut prices to try and regain it. They will no doubt raise prices to try and keep revenue the same...thus driving off even more customers.

    • Ah, the simple logic of the cable company... Such refreshing stupidity..

    Had Uverse for years, they kept trying to charge me $140/month. Every fricken year I called them and said "Um, yeah, no bang for the buck here" and got my monthly bill down to under $100. This year? They jacked my rate to $160/month, called them a few weeks ago and the best they could offer was $140. Um, how about no. Actually, how about "fuck no, you greedy assholes".

    Lost my cable TV 2 days ago, we'll see how it goes, but I'm looking into Kodi boxes and DVDs from the library. I miss the news, the Chargers went to LA last year so fuck them, this will be interesting.

    What was really irritating? AT&T was sending flyers to my house advertising the same package I had at $160 for $50/month if I got directTV. But I don't have a south facing place to put an antenna, plus I like online multiplayer games where ping matters. Cox was advertising the same package for $80/month. I decided to bite the bullet and cut the cord instead of getting a new DVR/install.
    • Fuck. Television. You don't need it. Cut the cord and don't look back. I don't remember when I last had cable and don't miss that shit a bit. When I want to watch something, I use Apple TV, Netflix or Amazon, but honestly, I don't watch TV much anymore. It's all shit anyway.
    • I had cable for many years too. Was about $160 a month. I thought I'd get value out of it since 5 Yank stations promoted NFL, I tune in to the stations, it was either 5 stations of Buffalo Bills or Deflategate Pats. I also thought hey I got SportsNet & TSN both havnig 5 stations each such as West, East, Central, but I tune in to watch MLB or NHL and it's 5 stations of the regional team. When I inquired why West doesn't show Western teams, they go o it's based on your region. Defeats the point reall

    • Yea, Verizon did the same routine with me...

      Send out advertisements advertising a really good rate, confirmed it on their website, called when my "contract" term was up and guess what? The advertised rates are both largely deceptive (because they add all sorts of "necessary fees" that nearly double the actual costs) and because I'm an existing customer (of over 10 full years now), the advertised rate is not available to me. It's only for new customers....

      So, you are going to charge an established paying

  • Cut the cord a year ago. Tablo streaming and DVR OTA TV to four screens and mobile devices. Playstation Vue for sports and Netflix. Haven't missed cable. Saving $1300/yr.

    It is now official. Netcraft has confirmed: cable TV is dying

    One more crippling bombshell hit the already beleaguered cable TV community when Nielsen confirmed that cable TV market share has dropped yet again, now down to less than a fraction of 1 percent of all viewers. Coming on the heels of a recent Netcraft survey which plainly states that cable TV has lost more market share, this news serves to reinforce what we've known all along. cable TV is collapsing in complete di

