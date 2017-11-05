Amazon (and Netflix) Pursue a 'Lord of The Rings' TV Series (theverge.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes The Verge: Amazon Studios has been looking for a way to duplicate HBO's success with Game of Thrones, and the company may have found a solution: adapting J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings into a TV series. Variety reports that the company is currently in talks with Warner Bros. Television and the late author's estate, and while discussions are said to be in "very early stages," it is clearly a high priority, with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos himself involved in the negotiations.
Amazon isn't the only looking into the rights, according to Deadline, which reports that the Tolkien Estate is looking to sell the television rights to the iconic fantasy series to the tune of $200-250 million, and has approached Netflix and HBO as well. There appears to be some strings attached: the rights might not encompass all of the characters in the story. HBO has reportedly passed on the project.
"We can hear the pitch now," jokes The Verge. "It's like Game of Thrones, only with a series of books that are actually finished."
So, no Tom Bombadil? Again?
Both sound awful.
J.J. Abrams ruined both Star Wars and Star Trek. Let's make it a trifecta and also ruin LotR.
"I feel a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of nerds suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly speechless. I fear something terrible will happen." - Darth Picard of Middle Earth
Anyone who's comparing LOtR to GoT clearly doesn't understand anything about Tolkien and why he was writing his stories.
...and if you mess with something you don't understand, you will wreck it. Badly.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
At the end of the new Lord of the Rings TV series, the hobbits must come up against a danger worse than Sauron.
They must face off against the ghost of JRR Tolkien, whom they end up flogging to death.
I really don't understand why LoTR is appreciated so much. E.T.A. Hoffman, Edgar Allen Poe, and likely others, have written much better fantasy. Tolkien's only achievement was writing something long and consistent, giving up completely on deep characterization and interesting plot. I really don't get why people admire him so much. Hell, I'd take J.K. Rowling over him every day, even though I don't like her much either.
Really? J.K. Rowling over Tolkien?? Are we talking about the same Rowling who just invents things out of thin air every time she needs a plot device? The same author who invoked time travel in one single plot line but for some reason time travel was never used in any story before or after? I'm sorry, but as a fantasy author, Rowling is awful. I'll give you that Tolkien isn't known for "deep characterization", however I believe his plot lines are far more interesting and logical than Rowling's. Stephen King
I worry I'll never see it as I imagine it. If only I were a director!
Just Slice the three movies and the extra footage in a slightly different way, and ther eyou have it.
If Amazon (or any other party), wants better material for a TV series, get the rights on "The Silmarillion"...
Plenty of material, for many, many seasons, plenty of latitude for variation from book to TV (as it was not nearly concluded as is), more sex (including incest, like Game of Thrones), and no pesky comparision to the movies (with it's big budget actors and big budget FX)...
HBO has Game of Thrones? Alright.
Unless all you're planning to do is steal their audience, it won't happen. Stop pandering the same audience over and over again. You need something different to grab the people who still don't have Netflix/Amazon Video/HBO Now/etc or who will subscribe to a second or third streaming service.
Right now, there is a serious lack of real/good science-fiction series. The 100 is good but while it started out as science-fiction, it sort of derailed into a game of thrones clone. What
