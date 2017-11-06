A Global Shortage of Magnetic Tape Leaves Cassette Fans Reeling (wsj.com) 40
A reader shares a report: Steve Stepp and his team of septuagenarian engineers are using a bag of rust, a kitchen mixer larger than a man and a 62-foot-long contraption that used to make magnetic strips for credit cards to avert a disaster that no one saw coming in the digital-music era. The world is running out of cassette tape (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). National Audio Co., where Mr. Stepp is president and co-owner, has been hoarding a stockpile of music-quality, an-eighth of an inch-wide magnetic tape from suppliers that shut down in the past 15 years after music lovers ditched cassettes. National Audio held on. Now, many musicians are clamoring for cassettes as a way to physically distribute their music. The company says it has less than a year's supply of tape left. So it is building the first manufacturing line for high-grade ferric oxide cassette tape in the U.S. in decades. If all goes well, the machine will churn out nearly 4 miles of tape a minute by January. And not just any tape. "The best tape ever made," boasts Mr. Stepp, 69 years old. "People will hear a whole new product."
I still use them (Score:1)
I bought a new car in 2001 that had a cassette player in it. I still use cassettes for mix tapes. Over 300K miles of road trips have been driven to the sounds of the 80s and 90s in all of their Maxell XLII-S glory.
Now take your newfanlged CDs and MP3 players and get off my lawn.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't have it anymore, but I used to have a car with a tape deck. It had a single tape in it all the time, because I patched in a line-level audio jack for my mp3 player that only worked when the deck was "playing".
I have a love-hate memory of tapes. Subjectively, I have fond memories of them. Objectively, they were horrendous and only used because LPs were not portable and portable CD players were bulky, prone to skip, and were too expensive until late in the game. The hoops that had to be jumped through
Re: (Score:1)
Re:I still use them (Score:5, Funny)
I buy music from iTunes, burn it to CD, rip it to MP3, press a vinyl, scan the vinyl at 1200dpi, fax the scan to myself, save it in JPEG at 20% quality, use software to reconstruct the audio and record the end result to cassette tape.
Sometimes I don't even notice if it's the cassette tape playing or if I'm just listening to an empty AM/FM channel.
Time to sell my old music cassettes (Score:2)
Recently moved and carried a full box of tapes to me new house. Wondered what to do with it. Send me your offers now!
Re: (Score:2)
I only got the "leaves cassette fans reeling" part.
Drive belts die (Score:2)
All my tape handling gear included rubber drive belts at some point in the chain (floppy disks, VCR, cassette, etc.) Those belts rarely work for more than 15 years. I suppose there may be some direct drive cassette players, but I'm not aware of any.
Who sells good quality, new, cassette recorder/players?
Re: (Score:2)
Just replace the drive belt. Why throw a perfectly good piece of equipment away that can be fixed with a $1 part?
Re: (Score:3)
Because it's a $1 part, but it takes 3 hours of my time to prep, execute, and clean up the project. The benefit is that I get an old cassette deck back. However, since the vast majority of media I would use with that deck is already available to me on digital media, that isn't much of a benefit. Even once the machine is repaired, it's only going to work until the next piece fails, all of which already have 20 years of time on them since they were last known to meet quality standards. I could do a full rebui
Re: (Score:2)
Replace a $1 part every 15 years? Are you insane? That's almost seven cents per year! We're not all made of money!
Why cassettes? (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
This. Cassettes are over. Join the 21st Century or be destroyed!
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Sound (Score:4)
Regular tapes did suck. If you used Dolby and CrO2 tapes, and set the recording level and tape bias properly, you could get pretty good sound out of them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re:Why cassettes? (Score:4)
I agree though: why are people still bothering with them?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's actually not CDs which have killed the tape for all sensible people, it's MP3s. Tape decks were still useful until fairly recently if you were driving on bumpy roads, especially off-road (or on dirt roads.) In that case, even very expensive CD players often skip. Buffers mitigate this problem, but do not solve it outright. MP3s, on the other hand, only skip when your player is crap, or you have a problem with bluetooth audio.
Re: (Score:1)
I always loved when the tape would stretch, and the music would slow down. That was always fun. Same thing happened when the batteries in my walkman died. Ah, memories of technology best left in the past.
Re: (Score:2)
The real reason is hipsters. And I don't mean that in a derogatory way, but once the CD took over and things like vinyl records and cassette tapes left stores, hipsters who wanted to be different kept buying vinyl whenever and however they could. There's arguments to be made about sound quality and at the very least an album can sound different on vinyl under the right (read: expensive) circumstances but for the most part the novelty was in the fact that they had their music in some non-mainstream format.
An
why? (Score:1)
Vinyl actually has unique characteristics that make it worth using today. Tapes have always sounded horrible and nothing will change that. There is absolutely no reason whatsoever to bring back the tape other than the twisted logic that exists only in the minds of hipsters.
Hipsters will revive cassettes, then they can feel their smug hipster superiority for a few months before they have to start telling everyone that they were into tapes before everyone started liking them. A year or so from now we'll see a
Doin' it wrong, son. (Score:3)
"Now, many musicians are clamoring for cassettes as a way to physically distribute their music."
Don't you idiots know anything? Vinyl is where it's at in 2017. GTFO with this new-old cassette bullshit.
Fuckin' Millennials. Can't even do pointless hipster retro right.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm waiting for music released as Nintendo Game Boy carts.
"Reeling" (Score:2)
Nobody else is commenting on the pun in the headline?