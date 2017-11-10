Star Trek: Discovery Will Return On January 7th, 2018 (theverge.com) 20
CBS announced that Star Trek: Discovery will return for the second half of the split season on Sunday, November 12th. There will be roughly a two month gap between the last episode of the first half of the split season, which aires on Sunday, November 12th, and the first episode of the second half of the split season. The Verge reports: When the network announced the series's September release date, it revealed that the first season would be split into two "chapters." The second chapter begins with the show's 10th episode, "Despite Yourself." Chapter 2 will contain the season's remaining six episodes, and will run through February 11th. According to CBS, the show will apparently find the crew of the USS Discovery in "unfamiliar territory," and they'll have to get creative about ways to return home. In this week's episode, the crew came face-to-face with the Klingon Empire over the planet Pahvo, after the planet's native species summoned them, hoping to resolve their conflict. After that, it'll be a longer wait for the show to return: CBS recently announced that it renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a second season, but that announcement didn't come with further details about a second season release date, or the number of episodes or chapters planned for season 2.
By splitting the season long enough that they hope people won't cancel it since the next half is just around the corner.
Split seasons are why I stopped watching shows as they broadcast. When they started splitting Breaking Bad that was the final straw for me. Now I only watch once an entire season is available, and half the time I don't even care about the show anymore and just forget about it entirely.
It's not just the magic spore drive, everything about the writing is sloppy techno-babble and stupid character decisions.
Look at the groundhog's day episode, some two bit smuggler manages to get his hands on time-travel tech that everyone seems to know about but no one is going to ever use again because it's 'illegal' or something, so we're going to see entire spaceships destroyed in the war when this thing could easily resolve battles in the favor of any side that uses it?
I think I remember this (Score:4, Insightful)
”According to CBS, the show will apparently find the crew of the USS Discovery in "unfamiliar territory," and they'll have to get creative about ways to return home.”
This is the episode where Kes and Neelix join the crew, right?
Screw ST:D... (Score:3, Informative)
Special effects (Score:2)
Let's hope they do something about the "action scene" special effects.
Not sure if anyone caught episode 8 where Saru is "running" and high speed. It was cringe worthy bad.
Most of the fighting scenes are also laughably bad. Especially with the Klingons. How is that the the Klingon, a warrior race, are so crap at fighting? Super slow reaction times, apparently no motor skills to speak of and complete lack of technique.
TV Guide (Score:3)
Slashdot is apparently now the TV guide. While sure, Star Trek is popular with the nerd segment frequenting the site (referencing the News for Nerds tagline, not being rude), so are many other shows.
When does SHIELD start back up? 12 Monkeys? Where's the article about the between-seasons cancellation of Dark Matter, leaving it to end on a massive cliffhanger? What makes Star Trek so special it gets its own article about how long the mid-season break is?!
Where's the article about the between-seasons cancellation of Dark Matter, leaving it to end on a massive cliffhanger?
Chapter 2 (Score:2)
According to CBS, the show will apparently find the crew of the USS Discovery in "unfamiliar territory,"
They find themselves on the Orville, learning how to be likable.
BeauHD wishes for dictionary for Xmas. (Score:2)
They're "returning" for the second half of the split season in two days? So... there isn't a split at all. Since the show has been "airing" every week so far...
Or, if the coming episode is the last until January 7
Fuck you all this show is good. (Score:2)
This show is more of an authentic Star Trek than the recent movies, is a fun watch, and is approximately 300 times better than the first seasons of either Next Generation or DS9.
God damn I remember people on Slashdot bitching after episode #1&2 that SJW this and Gamergate that - a female crew member named "Michael" was obviously a concession to, I don't know, transexuals or ungendered bathrooms or something.