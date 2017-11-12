Ask Slashdot: Can You Convert Old iPods Into A Home Music-Streaming Solution? 16
Slashdot reader zhennian wants to stream music throughout his entire house, "and was hoping that with three old iPods I might be able to put together a centrally managed house-wide audio system." Ideally it would be possible to control what's playing from a central web interface using an app on an IOS or Android device. With the iPods already plugged into docking stations and on the home wifi network, I assume it should be possible.
A search of the Apple app store didn't bring up much and forking out $AUS400 for a Sonos One or equivalent seems wasted when I've already purchased iPod docks. Can anyone recommend an App that will still be compatible with old (ie. 2007) iPods and might do this?
Get refurbished Echo dots for under 35 bucks.
Additionally to playing music in all the rooms, voice-operated, it will open the door, make calls, control the lighting and read books to you or good night stories to the kids and help them with their maths.
Privacy is so 2010
Now to open doors, make calls and adjust lighting. How much extra stuff on top of that $35 do you need?
For the most part Echo alone is as useful as you voice assist on your smartphone. And for smartphones you can get stuff to open doors, control lighting. However I never checks the specs to see if a smartphone can make calls. They never advertise that feature.
How's the audio quality? Can you line-out to bigger / better speakers?
Squeezebox solution (Score:1)
Assuming the ipods are iOS based then you could use an app like iPENG classic to make the ipod into a squeezebox player
Then you just need a computer or raspberry pi equivalent to run the server software on and you should be set to go
Assuming the ipods are iOS based then you could use an app like iPENG classic to make the ipod into a squeezebox player
Then you just need a computer or raspberry pi equivalent to run the server software on and you should be set to go
This is probably the best way to go.
A big question is whether you have multiple speakers you want to broadcast to at once. Also, I'm assuming you mean "iPod Touch" here and not the classic iPods. Classics cannot broadcast on their own except to whatever they're physically docked into (although that itself can do what it wants with it). However, neither has the ability to AirPlay to multiple devices simultaneously (which is what you want for a whole-house solution). Personally, I have a Windows box running i
Plex/Chromecast Audio (Score:1)
Just like you can convert and old car into a bicycle I'm sure you can turn iPods into a Frankenstein's monster example of what technology was not supposed to do. The result will nearly always be inelegant, frustrating and I'll bet you a Mars bar you'll throw it away soon after you finish and buy an of the shelf solution anyway.
Speaking of buying these DIY solutions often end up costing fat more than you estimate as you find repeated shortcomings in what you create.
