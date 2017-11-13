Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Television Movies Network Sci-Fi The Internet

Amazon Is Making a 'Lord of the Rings' Prequel Series (techcrunch.com) 6

Posted by BeauHD from the greatest-fantasy-of-all-time dept.
Amazon is making a Lord of the Rings prequel TV series for its Amazon Instant streaming service. The show, which already carries a multi-season commitment, will "explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring." TechCrunch reports: It's possible the new series will mine the ponderous but rich Silmarillion for material, as fan fiction writers and lore aficionados have done for decades. The exploits of the Elf-Lords of old would make for a stirring epic, while many would thrill at the possibility of seeing Moria at the height of its grandeur. So much depends on the quality of the adaptation, though. Amazon has been pretty good about its Originals, but this will be an undertaking far beyond the scope of anything its studios and partners have yet attempted. Amazon is partnering with New Line Cinema, which of course was the film company behind the much-loved trilogy that began in 2001, and the Tolkien Estate, as well as HarperCollins for some reason. The deal also "includes a potential additional spin-off series," presumably if it's popular enough.

Amazon Is Making a 'Lord of the Rings' Prequel Series More | Reply

Amazon Is Making a 'Lord of the Rings' Prequel Series

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Survey says..." -- Richard Dawson, weenie, on "Family Feud"

Close