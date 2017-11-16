Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Entertainment

37% of Netflix Subscribers Say They Binge-Watch While at Work (netflix.com) 27

Posted by msmash from the how-we-work dept.
On-demand video streaming service Netflix has found that more people than ever are watching video outside their homes. About 67% of people now watch movies and TV shows in public, according to an online survey it commissioned of 37,000 adults around the world. The survey also found that about 37% of Netflix's US subscribers binge-watch shows and movies while at work.

37% of Netflix Subscribers Say They Binge-Watch While at Work More | Reply

37% of Netflix Subscribers Say They Binge-Watch While at Work

Comments Filter:

  • Sounds like a whole lot of IT departments need to set up some egress filtering...

    • Ironically I tried to follow the link in the TFA, and guess what .. it's blocked from here

    • And catch up on GoT while they're at it?

    • IT Departments are too busy wasting time on /. to worry about how is watching Netflix.
  • There's a difference between watching at work and watching while working. In my department (engineering) there's a lot of people who watch netflix at work I'd say there are about 36-40 people in our office space and I'd say a good 15 of them I see watching netflix maybe 10-12 of them binge. But only 2-3 do it while working. Most people here work and then when they're off the clock or on their lunch break they binge a few episodes of Friends or oddly enough lately Full House. I swear to you 1st gen people ha

  • Television at work (Score:3)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @10:02AM (#55562223)

    >37% of Netflix's US subscribers binge-watch shows and movies while at work.

    Yep. It happens here all the time - we have a big pipe, and it's paid for even if we max it out. There are people who watch on breaks, on lunch, or if they're in a position that requires them to be physically present waiting for an issue to occur but doesn't offer much opportunity to do other work while waiting (we only have a couple of those positions, so far as I'm aware).

    The company only cares if it affects business so if business apps are affected, IT throttles or blocks as necessary. If users are watching videos when they're supposed to be working, eventually there's a complaint and it's handled by HR (hasn't happened yet, to the best of my knowledge).

  • Could they drop a few more references to Netflix shows, please? Maybe creep us out with Frank Underwood/Kevin Spacey or make an Arrested Development pun? I'm not sure I can stomach a normal sentence anymore. /s

    Also, only Netflix would be this concerned with people getting spoiled watching over the shoulders of others.

  • 37% of Netflix subscribers abruptly cancelled their accounts citing sudden lack of employment.

    I can't watch stuff and do real work, but some years ago I had a crappy job that required no brain power, and I binged (using a USB drive and portable VLC) all sorts of shows and movies. I was a top performer consistently in my department and basically had to spend a lot of time NOT working to keep them from upping the workload on everyone else, who somehow couldn't keep up with their heads down all day.

  • It is all the fault of the build management group. All projects are created with insane dependencies, no hierarchy, completely flat architecture of every source file depends on every header, and just declaring the function prototype triggers insane amount of recompilations ... Just the other day the clean rebuild took as long as it would have taken to watch Chennai Express, BK, Secret Superstar, Bahubali I and Bahubali II

    Well, that is my story and I am sticking to it. https://xkcd.com/303/ [xkcd.com]

Slashdot Top Deals

The reward of a thing well done is to have done it. -- Emerson

Close