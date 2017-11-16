37% of Netflix Subscribers Say They Binge-Watch While at Work (netflix.com) 27
On-demand video streaming service Netflix has found that more people than ever are watching video outside their homes. About 67% of people now watch movies and TV shows in public, according to an online survey it commissioned of 37,000 adults around the world. The survey also found that about 37% of Netflix's US subscribers binge-watch shows and movies while at work.
Sounds like a whole lot of IT departments need to set up some egress filtering...
Sounds like a whole lot of IT departments need to mind their own business. They are not there to police other employees but to ensure service stability.
This is a management issue or employee issue, not an IT issue.
When the IT department is tasked with such responsibilities, as it's recognized that only the IT department has the technical capability to do the job properly, it can take two approaches. One approach is to filter, the other approach is to log and report. Given that companies are increasingly turning to fully centralized systems that allow one to drill-down from the Internet connection and DNS to the records of the user logged-in to a computer and the process they're running that has initiated that Inter
If management wants it tracked and reported, it becomes an IT issue.
We're Comuting/Travelling ? (Score:2)
We're most likely to consume electronic media (though in my case, more frequently e-books than netflix) while in the train on our way to some work-related conference / meeting / etc. (which still somewhat counts as "work"), than when at home with direct access to significant other (leading to much more interesting real-life home activities than consuming some media on some screen).
At work or while working? (Score:2)
Television at work (Score:3)
>37% of Netflix's US subscribers binge-watch shows and movies while at work.
Yep. It happens here all the time - we have a big pipe, and it's paid for even if we max it out. There are people who watch on breaks, on lunch, or if they're in a position that requires them to be physically present waiting for an issue to occur but doesn't offer much opportunity to do other work while waiting (we only have a couple of those positions, so far as I'm aware).
The company only cares if it affects business so if business apps are affected, IT throttles or blocks as necessary. If users are watching videos when they're supposed to be working, eventually there's a complaint and it's handled by HR (hasn't happened yet, to the best of my knowledge).
Ugh, the prose is torture (Score:2)
Also, only Netflix would be this concerned with people getting spoiled watching over the shoulders of others.
In other news (Score:2)
37% of Netflix subscribers abruptly cancelled their accounts citing sudden lack of employment.
I can't watch stuff and do real work, but some years ago I had a crappy job that required no brain power, and I binged (using a USB drive and portable VLC) all sorts of shows and movies. I was a top performer consistently in my department and basically had to spend a lot of time NOT working to keep them from upping the workload on everyone else, who somehow couldn't keep up with their heads down all day.
Lots of compiling... (Score:2)
Well, that is my story and I am sticking to it. https://xkcd.com/303/ [xkcd.com]