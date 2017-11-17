FCC Approves Next-Gen ATSC 3.0 TV Standard (reuters.com) 34
New submitter mikeebbbd writes: "U.S. regulators on Thursday approved the use of new technology that will improve picture quality on mobile phones, tablets and television, but also raises significant privacy concerns by giving advertisers dramatically more data about viewing habits," reports Reuters. ATSC3.0 will apparently make personal data collection and targeted ads possible. New TVs will be necessary, and broadcasters will need to transmit both ATSC 2.0 (the current standard) for 3 to 5 years before turning off the older system. For now, the conversion is voluntary. There appears to be no requirement (as there was when ATSC 2.0 came out) for low-cost adapter boxes to make older TVs work; once a channel goes ATSC 3.0-only, your old TV will not display it any more.
" make personal data collection and targeted ads possible."
You can go F yourself right there and then.
Thankfully I stopped watching TV about a decade and a half ago so I won't have to go 'cold turkey' like some people I know who watch TV anytime they aren't actively doing something that would preclude it. A friend just spent around $3.5-$4K for this huge, curved, super-high-resolution/4K-blah-blah-blah monster "smart" TV that takes up an entire side of a not-small living room. I told him "you should have asked me to help research it for you first", as he knows I'm far, far more tech-savvy and usually does a
I wonder who the real beneficiaries of this policy really are...
From TFA:
The new standard would also let broadcasters activate a TV set that is turned off to send emergency alerts.
One step to closer to the world of Max Headroom [wikipedia.org] where TVs are required to be on all the time ("off" switches are banned) and the country is run by an oligarchy of television networks - enabled by their butt-boy FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.
Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan said the new technology “contemplates targeted advertisements that would be ‘relevant to you and what you actually might want to see.’
Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said the new technology would force consumers to buy new televisions. “The FCC calls this approach market driven. That’s right — because we will all be forced into the market for new television sets or devices.”
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc last month called the new standard “the Holy Grail” for the advertiser because it tells them who is watching and where.
I'm too annoyed to even comment on these, but I'm not buying a new TV so I can be more easily spied on.
The writers of Max Headroom read that idea in the telescreens of Orwell's 1984. Only members of the Inner Party were allowed to have off switches.
I think you mean, President Max Headroom.
Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan said the new technology “contemplates targeted advertisements that would be ‘relevant to you and what you actually might want to see.’
(Although it seems this representative does have the appropriate last name for her apparent level of intelligence.)
... there are *NO* unsolicited advertisements that I actually might want to see - I am not a target.
By watching broadcast television, you are soliciting ads. In case you didn't know that's their entire business model.
No, you are not. You are paying for the programming by being subjected to ads. That's very different from soliciting them.
How will the new TV with ATSC 3.0 broadcast TV spy/target ads at me if it isn't on Wifi or ethernet?
This sounds bogus to me. But really, I just use my TV as a monitor anyway. I don't need the receiver in it.
Leave it to the people on slashdot to get their panties in a twist without thinking anything through.
Broadcast TV? So Fred Flintstone... (Score:2)
It has been years since I have watched TV (cable or broadcast), but as far as I am aware there remains now only one broadcaster still actively transmitting within a 100 miles of here to even receive anyway, and they are exclusively a 24/7 advertising platform. I think broadcast TV already died, so how relevant is this?
Broadcast television is far from dead. I live in a "fringe reception" area for the Los Angeles broadcast area, and still receive in excess of 100 channels including subcarriers.
The FCC makes another move on its quest to empower major corporations at the expense of the American people.
If this FCC signed off on it then it must include a mechanism to charge people for higher than color 240i video.