Stock Music Artists Aren't Always Happy About How Their Music Is Used

mirandakatz writes: If you're a stock music composer, you sign over the rights to whatever music you put up on a variety of hosting sites. That can get complicated -- especially when your music winds up being used to soundtrack hate speech. At Backchannel, Pippa Biddle dives into the knotty world of stock music, writing that stock music is 'a quick way for a talented musician to make a small buck. But there's a hidden cost: You lose control over where your work ends up. In hundreds, if not thousands, of cases, a tune becomes the backing track to hate speech or violent videos. Often such use violates the license the buyer agrees to when purchasing the track. But nobody reads the licenses -- and, more importantly, no one enforces them.'
Nobody has clearly defined what hate speech actually means. In practice, it is taken to mean anything that conservatives say.
While this is true, the artist enters into a contract with an agency that provides stock clips and a condition of this is that they can be used by whomever the agency decides to allow to pay for them. They generally don't know how they are going to be used, and in most cases don't care. It's just an extra money opportunity that for most will never yield anything, but for a few might result in a few bucks every now and then.
The most accurate definition I've seen/heard is "speech that I disagree with."
No, its speech that CNN and MSNBC tell you to disagree with.
Hate speech is speech that is calculated to instill fear in some group; specifically fear of exercising their civil rights.
The classic example is burning a cross. Compare burning a cross to burning a barrel of leaves over the line to your neighbor's property; that's just trespass. Burning a cross is about sending a message: it's not safe to live here.
By that logic "free speech" doesn't apply to printed matter or text.
Except these days it seems to be the receiver of the message who gets to determine what "hate speech" is. If you burned barrels of leaves on my property and I felt it was because of my race or gender, then does that make it hate speech? What if I didn't like *you* because of your race or gender and so I decided to declare something innocuous that you said as "hate speech"? It's incredibly muddy waters, and the fact that there is not a clear definition is the biggest problem with hate speech.
>Nobody has clearly defined what hate speech actually means.
Canada's done a pretty good job - "don't intentionally incite violence based on prejudice and falsehoods", more or less.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"statements in any public place, incites hatred against any identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace."
" an accused is not guilty: (a) if he establishes that the statements communicated were true; (b) if, in good faith, the person expressed or attempted
for locking up a dude who encouraged others to resist the draft for what he regarded as an unjust war.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
So a patriotic musician could have their tunes used by hippies and anti-war demonstrators?
...folks who need cool music should look into indie artists. If the artist doesn't support the cause they won't license the music.
If you don't want to lose control, don't put your music in a place you don't control.
How about we just stop getting offended so easy? If you don't like what someone is saying, you don't have to listen. Or if you must, offer up a valid counter point.
And that's it. If you don't like it then voice your opinion and engage people to that end. But don't do it just because of how your work is being used. Do it because it's the right thing to do anyway no matter what.
As the summary says it becomes a question of enforcement, rather than anything else. Your "if you don't like it then voice
Your "if you don't like it then voice your opinion" is already covered by the terms they put in the license. The problem is that they're being ignored.
If you take the ethical and legal theories under which underpin intellectual property seriously, you can sell the right to use your IP with any kind of strings attached you want, subject to statutory constraints only. A "license" is just a kind of contract, and if the contract says you can only perform a song on a sousaphone on alternate Tuesdays, if you perform it on a harmonica you're a pirate.
Ridiculous yes, but Happy Birthday was eventually opened to the public domain: https://yro.slashdot.org/story... [slashdot.org]
Some of the open-source software I wrote caries a modified BSD-license. There is a separate item banning any and all usage by persons owning a Che Guevara T-shirt or any other paraphernalia praising or otherwise glorifying the Communist mass-murderer.
As long as no one is forced to sign away their rights, there is nothing to see here.
This raises a point to open-source style licenses for content, i.e. Creative Commons [creativecommons.org]. Though there are restrictions to prevent using it for commercial purposes, AFAIK there's nothing against using a CC licensed song for, say, a promotional video for clubbing seals and eating babies.
