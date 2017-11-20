Stock Music Artists Aren't Always Happy About How Their Music Is Used

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Posted by msmash from the crux-of-the-problem dept.
mirandakatz writes: If you're a stock music composer, you sign over the rights to whatever music you put up on a variety of hosting sites. That can get complicated -- especially when your music winds up being used to soundtrack hate speech. At Backchannel, Pippa Biddle dives into the knotty world of stock music, writing that stock music is 'a quick way for a talented musician to make a small buck. But there's a hidden cost: You lose control over where your work ends up. In hundreds, if not thousands, of cases, a tune becomes the backing track to hate speech or violent videos. Often such use violates the license the buyer agrees to when purchasing the track. But nobody reads the licenses -- and, more importantly, no one enforces them.'

  • Hate speech (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Nobody has clearly defined what hate speech actually means. In practice, it is taken to mean anything that conservatives say.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      While this is true, the artist enters into a contract with an agency that provides stock clips and a condition of this is that they can be used by whomever the agency decides to allow to pay for them. They generally don't know how they are going to be used, and in most cases don't care. It's just an extra money opportunity that for most will never yield anything, but for a few might result in a few bucks every now and then.

      So, if for example you were a tech worker who is a hobbyist bluegrass guitar player a

    • Re:Hate speech (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Scroatzilla ( 672804 ) on Monday November 20, 2017 @11:18AM (#55587453) Homepage Journal

      The most accurate definition I've seen/heard is "speech that I disagree with."

      • The most accurate definition I've seen/heard is "speech that I disagree with."

        No, its speech that CNN and MSNBC tell you to disagree with.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Hate speech is speech that is calculated to instill fear in some group; specifically fear of exercising their civil rights.

      The classic example is burning a cross. Compare burning a cross to burning a barrel of leaves over the line to your neighbor's property; that's just trespass. Burning a cross is about sending a message: it's not safe to live here.

      • Except these days it seems to be the receiver of the message who gets to determine what "hate speech" is. If you burned barrels of leaves on my property and I felt it was because of my race or gender, then does that make it hate speech? What if I didn't like *you* because of your race or gender and so I decided to declare something innocuous that you said as "hate speech"? It's incredibly muddy waters, and the fact that there is not a clear definition is the biggest problem with hate speech.

    • >Nobody has clearly defined what hate speech actually means.

      Canada's done a pretty good job - "don't intentionally incite violence based on prejudice and falsehoods", more or less.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      "statements in any public place, incites hatred against any identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace."

      " an accused is not guilty: (a) if he establishes that the statements communicated were true; (b) if, in good faith, the person expressed or attempted

  • instead of stock artists... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...folks who need cool music should look into indie artists. If the artist doesn't support the cause they won't license the music.

  • Simple solution (Score:4, Insightful)

    by religionofpeas ( 4511805 ) on Monday November 20, 2017 @11:11AM (#55587391)

    If you don't want to lose control, don't put your music in a place you don't control.

  • really? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How about we just stop getting offended so easy? If you don't like what someone is saying, you don't have to listen. Or if you must, offer up a valid counter point.

  • Not limited to music (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Comboman ( 895500 ) on Monday November 20, 2017 @11:26AM (#55587529)
    Stock photographs also get used for things the photographer (or model) didn't anticipate and may not approve of. Are you a programmer? Guess what, a neo-nazi may be using your software to organize their mailing list. If your are an architect or builder, you may find that building you created is now a porno store, or an abortion clinic, or an NRA office. If you create something, you have little to no control over who uses it and for what once you sell it.

  • ... is available again for political activists' soundtracks.

  • And that's it. If you don't like it then voice your opinion and engage people to that end. But don't do it just because of how your work is being used. Do it because it's the right thing to do anyway no matter what.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mccalli ( 323026 )
      Didn't sell it - licensed it. And the terms of those licenses are being breached.

      As the summary says it becomes a question of enforcement, rather than anything else. Your "if you don't like it then voice

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mccalli ( 323026 )
        hit Submit too soon:

        Your "if you don't like it then voice your opinion" is already covered by the terms they put in the license. The problem is that they're being ignored.

  • It's not a bug, it's a feature. (Score:3)

    by king neckbeard ( 1801738 ) on Monday November 20, 2017 @11:34AM (#55587593)
    The whole point of stock music and photos is so they can basically be used as a neutral commodity. Same goes for fonts. Nazis (or whatever you fear) might use your fonts, too.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      If you take the ethical and legal theories under which underpin intellectual property seriously, you can sell the right to use your IP with any kind of strings attached you want, subject to statutory constraints only. A "license" is just a kind of contract, and if the contract says you can only perform a song on a sousaphone on alternate Tuesdays, if you perform it on a harmonica you're a pirate.

  • "Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday dear [name]. Happy birthday to you." Now let's pay royalties to the two old ladies? Oh yeah...never mind. XP If there ever was a reason to not enforce, this was definitely a good example. Ridiculous...

  • Some of the open-source software I wrote caries a modified BSD-license. There is a separate item banning any and all usage by persons owning a Che Guevara T-shirt or any other paraphernalia praising or otherwise glorifying the Communist mass-murderer.

    stock music is 'a quick way for a talented musician to make a small buck.

    As long as no one is forced to sign away their rights, there is nothing to see here.

  • Bruce Springsteen songs used by right wing anti-Union politicians because the chorus has a catchy bit of pro-American lyrics while ignoring the verses.
  • Everything created is found in the universe. Originality is a sham.

  • This raises a point to open-source style licenses for content, i.e. Creative Commons [creativecommons.org]. Though there are restrictions to prevent using it for commercial purposes, AFAIK there's nothing against using a CC licensed song for, say, a promotional video for clubbing seals and eating babies.

    Comboman made a good point above though, this can be translated into any situation - if you're a builder, your building may be used for 'bad things'. If you're an open source programmer, your code may be used for 'bad things'. Yo

