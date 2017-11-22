Television's Most Infamous Hack Is Still a Mystery 30 Years Later (vice.com) 52
It has been 30 years since the Max Headroom hack, arguably the creepiest hack in the television history took place. Caroline Haskins, writes about the incident for Motherboard: It was a few minutes after 9 PM on Sunday, November 22, 1987. Chicago sportscaster Dan Roan was cheerily summarizing the Bears's victory that day for Channel 9 local news. Suddenly, televisions went silent, and their screens went black. At first, it seemed like an equipment malfunction. Without warning, televisions in the area blasted loud radio static. It was overlain with the screech of a power saw cutting into metal, or a jet engine malfunctioning. At center screen, a person wore a Max Headroom mask -- a character who appeared on various television shows and movies in the 1980s. He appeared to have yellow skin, yellow clothes, and yellow slicked-back hair. As purple and black lines spun behind him, Max nodded and swayed back and forth. His plastic face was stuck in laughter, and opaque sunglasses covered his eyes, which seemed to peer through the screen. The screen went black again. After a moment, Roan reappeared. "Well if you're wondering what'll happen," Roan said with a laugh, unaware of what had happened during the interruption, "so am I." Two hours later, it happened again on another channel. This time, Dr. Who had just turned to get his companion, Leela, a hot drink, when a line of static rolled across the screen, revealing the yellow man. After 30 years and an intense FCC investigation, the people behind the Headroom hack remain unknown. The correspondent has spoken to the newscasters who were interrupted and mocked that day. You can read the interview here.
Mitt Romney always reminded me of Max Headroom. I'm surprised the similarity was only lightly spoofed.
"C-c-corporations are p-p-people, my friends."
its sad that it has come down to that (although in reality i think hes lying, metal detectors in chicago schools and all) but if you live in a rough neighborhood, you really do need some sort of protection. My girl has mace on her keychain
I can kind of see why the rust belt voted for you-know-who. Lopsided trade did a Yuuuge number on the area, and neither party seemed to really care, as if the area were the sacrificial lamb in order for everyone else to have cheap imported Walmart crap.
The rust belt happened to be key swing states this time, and they got payback by putting the F U candidate in office. T may not solve anything, but th
Or they just resisted the urge to brag about their hack on the Internet. Wonder why that is.
Not really a hack per se (but phreak as fuck). They just overpowered the uplink to the transmitter with their own signal. Back in the 80s no one bothered with spread specrtum or encryption or any of that crap. No one would build a microwave transmitter in their garage and then use brute force and ignorance to overpower competing signals....
I've heard semi-credible reports it was a pair of brothers known to area phreakers of the day.
In other news (Score:5, Insightful)
What would be the point? It was finished at 480i on videotape.
I can upgrade all your JPEG porn to high-quality, non-lossy PNG... for a price.
Easier than you think. (Score:2)
This kind of attack was easy for an advanced electronics experimenter to pull off. All that needed done was to overpower the studio's signal on the studio to transmitter link with the appropriate signal and you were in. Most of the information was provided by the sign off program as the studio to transmitter link station identification occurred during this time and the frequency was provided. This was basically a terrestrial version of the HBO attacks.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly this. The STLs (Studio->Transmitter Links) are on 900 MHz and 2.8 GHz in Chicago. The studios are in smaller buildings (not many stories) but the main TX sites are all the tall buildings (Sears/Willis, Hancock, etc.).
The links are directional beams or dishes and they are usually directly aimed at one another, but they are not that high power and can be overridden, especially if you have equipment maintenance penthouse access and can get up to the levels those things are at. Getting that acces
if still alive come clean the time for prison is o (Score:2)
if still alive come clean the time for prison is over hell the captain midnight guy did zero 0 days and he had more risk of damaging stuff
Movie Used Cars (Score:2)
GOODEVENING HBO (Score:2)
GOODEVENING HBO
FROM CAPTAIN MIDNIGHT
$12.95/MONTH ?
NO WAY !
[SHOWTIME/MOVIE CHANNEL BEWARE!]
Just ponder what this would get you today (Score:2)
I think it's a bit like hacking back then. Nobody really cared TOO much if you did. Getting caught meant a slap on the wrist, if that, and a stern lecture.
Try any of this shit today and you'll probably be doing quite some time for a lot of ridiculous reasons and everything that COULD have happened. Not to mention the billions of damage you did because a network couldn't broadcast their bullshit for 2 minutes.