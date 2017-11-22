Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Television Security

Television's Most Infamous Hack Is Still a Mystery 30 Years Later (vice.com) 52

Posted by msmash from the unsolved-mysteries dept.
It has been 30 years since the Max Headroom hack, arguably the creepiest hack in the television history took place. Caroline Haskins, writes about the incident for Motherboard: It was a few minutes after 9 PM on Sunday, November 22, 1987. Chicago sportscaster Dan Roan was cheerily summarizing the Bears's victory that day for Channel 9 local news. Suddenly, televisions went silent, and their screens went black. At first, it seemed like an equipment malfunction. Without warning, televisions in the area blasted loud radio static. It was overlain with the screech of a power saw cutting into metal, or a jet engine malfunctioning. At center screen, a person wore a Max Headroom mask -- a character who appeared on various television shows and movies in the 1980s. He appeared to have yellow skin, yellow clothes, and yellow slicked-back hair. As purple and black lines spun behind him, Max nodded and swayed back and forth. His plastic face was stuck in laughter, and opaque sunglasses covered his eyes, which seemed to peer through the screen. The screen went black again. After a moment, Roan reappeared. "Well if you're wondering what'll happen," Roan said with a laugh, unaware of what had happened during the interruption, "so am I." Two hours later, it happened again on another channel. This time, Dr. Who had just turned to get his companion, Leela, a hot drink, when a line of static rolled across the screen, revealing the yellow man. After 30 years and an intense FCC investigation, the people behind the Headroom hack remain unknown. The correspondent has spoken to the newscasters who were interrupted and mocked that day. You can read the interview here.

  • Thus dude was one cool cat. Loved it!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Mitt Romney always reminded me of Max Headroom. I'm surprised the similarity was only lightly spoofed.

      "C-c-corporations are p-p-people, my friends."

  • It was the signal that activated the sleeper cells in Russia that triggered Glasnost and Perestroika and eventually installed Mikhail Gorbachev in power. The interruption was live tested in two places in USA and then it was released all across USSR.

    POTUS classified it for 50 years. It is scheduled for declassification in 2037 Nov 22.

    Citation: Vol 3, file 47, Page 232, para 3 of the papers revealed by Edward Snowden.

  • This Hack Was... (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Steve Jackson ( 4687763 ) on Wednesday November 22, 2017 @01:19PM (#55604605)
    ...One of the most "Interesting" Parts of being a kid in Chicago in the 80's. It stands as one of the most successful TV hacks of all time. After 30 years. Whoever did this, was either a super genius, or should have flown to Vegas and hit the tables the day after!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fisted ( 2295862 )

      Or they just resisted the urge to brag about their hack on the Internet. Wonder why that is.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Not really a hack per se (but phreak as fuck). They just overpowered the uplink to the transmitter with their own signal. Back in the 80s no one bothered with spread specrtum or encryption or any of that crap. No one would build a microwave transmitter in their garage and then use brute force and ignorance to overpower competing signals....

      I've heard semi-credible reports it was a pair of brothers known to area phreakers of the day.

  • In other news (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Wednesday November 22, 2017 @01:35PM (#55604769)
    it's a really slow news day.
  • I was 16, dead asleep on the couch that night, never could make it through a Dr. Who on WTTW at that started at 11pm and sometimes ran as late at 12:30 or 1. The VCR did start on time and on channel, that spinup and hum allowed me to crash to sleep at 10:55. I heard about it on the news in the morning and sure enough I had a perfect recording of this "event". Beyond a few minutes of attempting to decipher gibberish, watched the Dr Who episode and taped over it the next week. Local story, thought

  • This kind of attack was easy for an advanced electronics experimenter to pull off. All that needed done was to overpower the studio's signal on the studio to transmitter link with the appropriate signal and you were in. Most of the information was provided by the sign off program as the studio to transmitter link station identification occurred during this time and the frequency was provided. This was basically a terrestrial version of the HBO attacks.

    • Exactly this. The STLs (Studio->Transmitter Links) are on 900 MHz and 2.8 GHz in Chicago. The studios are in smaller buildings (not many stories) but the main TX sites are all the tall buildings (Sears/Willis, Hancock, etc.).

      The links are directional beams or dishes and they are usually directly aimed at one another, but they are not that high power and can be overridden, especially if you have equipment maintenance penthouse access and can get up to the levels those things are at. Getting that acces

  • if still alive come clean the time for prison is over hell the captain midnight guy did zero 0 days and he had more risk of damaging stuff

  • Reminds me of this https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • GOODEVENING HBO
    FROM CAPTAIN MIDNIGHT
    $12.95/MONTH ?
    NO WAY !
      [SHOWTIME/MOVIE CHANNEL BEWARE!]

  • I think it's a bit like hacking back then. Nobody really cared TOO much if you did. Getting caught meant a slap on the wrist, if that, and a stern lecture.

    Try any of this shit today and you'll probably be doing quite some time for a lot of ridiculous reasons and everything that COULD have happened. Not to mention the billions of damage you did because a network couldn't broadcast their bullshit for 2 minutes.

