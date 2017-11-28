Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Tom Baker Returns To Finish Shelved Doctor Who Episodes Penned By Douglas Adams

Zorro shares a report from The Register: The fourth and finest Doctor, Tom Baker, has reprised the role to finish a Who serial scuppered in 1979 by strike action at the BBC. Shada, penned by Hitchhiker's Guide author Douglas Adams, was supposed to close Doctor Who's 17th season. Location filming in Cambridge and a studio session were completed but the strike nixed further work and the project was later shelved entirely for fear it might affect the Beeb's Christmas-time productions. The remaining parts have been filled in with animation and the voice of 83-year-old Baker, although he also filmed a scene. BBC Worldwide has now released the episodes, which interweave the 1979 footage with the new material to complete the story. "I loved doing Doctor Who, it was life to me," Baker told the BBC of his tenure as the much-loved Time Lord. "I used to dread the end of rehearsal because then real life would impinge on me. Doctor Who... when I was in full flight, then I was happy."

Tom Baker Returns To Finish Shelved Doctor Who Episodes Penned By Douglas Adams

  • They are all the best...after all.. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's the same Dr Who!

  • So... (Score:3)

    by taiwanjohn ( 103839 ) on Tuesday November 28, 2017 @04:18AM (#55635309)

    Will he successfully make it to Brighton this time?

  • Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, 2017 @05:43AM (#55635463)

    For people who love the book, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, there's a plot point in that book that's never explained (and seems to make no sense). This plot point is explained in the Shada Doctor Who episode, as a character is shared between the book and the Doctor Who episode.

  • Another option (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Big Finish expanded on the original script a little bit and released it as a six-part audio story starring Paul McGann (the oft-forgotten 8th doctor): https://www.bigfinish.com/releases/v/shada-451

    There was a flash-animated version as well, but I haven't seen it.

    Also, it shouldn't be confused with Scream of the Shalka, which is entirely unrelated, but was also a flash animation. The doctor in that one was out of continuity.

  • The only true Doctor Who.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by neoRUR ( 674398 )

      And the Pirate Planet Episode written by Douglas Adams with Tom Baker as the Doctor was one of the best..Where K-9 met his match with the Robotic Parrot..

  • maybe cowboy neal was the best Dr.

  • I thought I'd point out that Tom Baker is also doing ongoing Doctor Who stories with Big Finish Productions. [bigfinish.com] These are entirely on audio (think audiobooks, but with a full cast) and are extremely good! He's done six "seasons" already, and there's a seventh on the way.

    These are full cast productions, with original cast members, including Leela (Louise Jameson), Romana I (Mary Tamm), Romana II (Lalla Ward), and K9 (John Leeson). And occasional appearances by other characters, with Trevor Baxter and Christophe

  • I'm trying Amazon and only finding the old DVDs... where is the new one again?

  • Hell is the place where you no longer have to return to being yourself.

    The scary thing is everyone is allowed to go there.

    There's a play about it ... No Exit by Sartre

