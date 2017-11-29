Amazon Launches Web Browser For Fire TV (theverge.com) 27
An anonymous reader shares a report: You'll never convince me that using an internet browser on a television set is anything but awkward and bad, but if for whatever reason you've been waiting to browse the web on Amazon's Fire TV devices, the company has answered that call. The Amazon Silk browser, which already comes on Fire tablets, is now available for Amazon Fire TV set-top boxes, sticks, and Fire TV Edition HDTVs. You can download it from the app store on supported devices. For now, as noted by AFTVnews, support is limited to first- and second-gen Fire TV boxes and the second-gen Stick -- plus the Westinghouse/Element 4K TV that runs Amazon's Fire TV software as its operating system. The most recent Fire TV released this fall can't yet run the Silk browser; Amazon says an update due in December will fix that.
I think the primary difference is that our large monitors make sense with a good keyboard, mouse, and an OS of our choosing. TVs, at least at my house, aren't configured to use this way. I don't want that type of setup in my living room. These are the reasons that I also dismiss the idea of TV browsers so quickly.
Although, as someone pointed out, 'special sites' could be better viewed on the TV. I hadn't thought of that..
I could understand the argument if TVs were interlaced, has weird color artifacts (NTSC) and were low resolution (300-400 pixels wide). But a low-end HDTV made in the last 10 years has a stable digital picture and a pretty respectable resolution for text, photos and videos (duh).
WebTV! (Score:2)
Web browser on my TV?! (Score:2)
Feels like 1996 [wikipedia.org] all over again (WebTV). Then again it could be 2007 [wikipedia.org] all over again(Wii). From WebTV to Wii there seems to be a trend of announcing the internet in your living room every 10 years. I guess if you go 10 years before WebTV(1996) you run into Ceefax [wikipedia.org], ExtraVision [wikipedia.org], and Telidon [wikipedia.org].
Right Device (Score:3)
With the right devices, browsing on a TV is actually just fine. At my house, we have an AndroidTV box with an "airmouse" attacked. It acts as a gyroscopic mouse, similar to how a Wii Remote controls a cursor on the screen. On the back side, there is a full QWERTY keyboard. For a living room environment to load up the usuals on the TV, that being OTA TV, YouTube, or other streaming services, this is actually quite a good experience for navigation. If Amazon had a better remote, this would be a decent experience, probably.
Waterfox for Android (Score:2)
You'll never convince me that using an internet browser on a television set is anything but awkward and bad
I've been using Waterfox for Android and a Logitech K400 wireless keyboard and it rocks! Perhaps it isn't the TV or the browser that is awkward and bad? I will admit though that every other browser I've tried (Chrome, Opera, Firefox) all felt a little off for one reason or another.
"Internet as an appliance" again.. and again.. (Score:2)
Are you sure it is failing? Most of the internet is being concentrated into a few larger providers, carrier grade NAT is making the internet unidirectional, and net neutrality is coming to an end.
The most important question (Score:2)
