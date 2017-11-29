Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Television

Amazon Launches Web Browser For Fire TV (theverge.com) 27

Posted by msmash from the browser-for-tv dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: You'll never convince me that using an internet browser on a television set is anything but awkward and bad, but if for whatever reason you've been waiting to browse the web on Amazon's Fire TV devices, the company has answered that call. The Amazon Silk browser, which already comes on Fire tablets, is now available for Amazon Fire TV set-top boxes, sticks, and Fire TV Edition HDTVs. You can download it from the app store on supported devices. For now, as noted by AFTVnews, support is limited to first- and second-gen Fire TV boxes and the second-gen Stick -- plus the Westinghouse/Element 4K TV that runs Amazon's Fire TV software as its operating system. The most recent Fire TV released this fall can't yet run the Silk browser; Amazon says an update due in December will fix that.

Comments Filter:

  • > The most recent Fire TV released this fall canâ(TM)t yet run the Silk browser...

    I'm wondering what unfortunate twist of software turned the word "cannot" into "canâ(TM)t"? It seems like an implausible replacement.

  • Wowzers! It's a ... WebTV ... updated for 2017!

  • Feels like 1996 [wikipedia.org] all over again (WebTV). Then again it could be 2007 [wikipedia.org] all over again(Wii). From WebTV to Wii there seems to be a trend of announcing the internet in your living room every 10 years. I guess if you go 10 years before WebTV(1996) you run into Ceefax [wikipedia.org], ExtraVision [wikipedia.org], and Telidon [wikipedia.org].

  • Right Device (Score:3)

    by darkain ( 749283 ) on Wednesday November 29, 2017 @12:57PM (#55644533) Homepage

    With the right devices, browsing on a TV is actually just fine. At my house, we have an AndroidTV box with an "airmouse" attacked. It acts as a gyroscopic mouse, similar to how a Wii Remote controls a cursor on the screen. On the back side, there is a full QWERTY keyboard. For a living room environment to load up the usuals on the TV, that being OTA TV, YouTube, or other streaming services, this is actually quite a good experience for navigation. If Amazon had a better remote, this would be a decent experience, probably.

  • You'll never convince me that using an internet browser on a television set is anything but awkward and bad

    I've been using Waterfox for Android and a Logitech K400 wireless keyboard and it rocks! Perhaps it isn't the TV or the browser that is awkward and bad? I will admit though that every other browser I've tried (Chrome, Opera, Firefox) all felt a little off for one reason or another.

  • ..and again, and again, ad infinitum. They keep trotting this out, and it keeps falling flat on it's face. When will they learn?

    • Are you sure it is failing? Most of the internet is being concentrated into a few larger providers, carrier grade NAT is making the internet unidirectional, and net neutrality is coming to an end.

      • The problem is it's usually not upgradeable, and if you're talking about a web browser on anything in 2017, that's essential to it's continued usefulness. Also, in 2017, nothing is really ever 'write protected', so there will inevitably be some zero-day or other exploit that will have to be patched. Assuming it's upgradeable, think about how proactive manufacturers are about upgrading software/firmware on appliance-type devices.

  • Does the browser support full screen porntube?

