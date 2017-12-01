Disney Sues Redbox, Hoping To Block Digital Movie Sales (marketwatch.com) 67
phalse phace writes: About 1 month ago, Redbox started selling through their kiosks slips of paper with codes on them that lets the buyer download a digital copy of a Disney movie.But Disney says that's a no-no and this week it sued Redbox in an attempt to stop the code sales. According to Marketwatch: "Walt Disney sued Redbox on Thursday in an attempt to stop the DVD rental company from selling digital copies of its movies. Privately held Redbox last month began offering consumers codes they can use to download a digital copy of a Disney movie. Redbox charges between $7.99 and $14.99 for slips of paper with the codes to download Disney films such as "Cars 3" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." That is less than those movies cost to buy and download from Apple's iTunes Store. Redbox is only offering digital copies of Disney movies because it doesn't have a distribution arrangement with the studio and buys retail copies of its discs to rent to customers. Those retail DVDs come with digital download codes."
First Sale Doctrine? (Score:2, Interesting)
Can't Redbox resell anything they buy, especially at retail?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First-sale_doctrine
Re: (Score:2)
They probably didn't agree to it so now they're selling it to someone else who will accept it
Re: (Score:2)
If it qualifies to be called a "Shrink Wrap License" then it holds water plenty fine. Just ask the supreme court
;)
Re: (Score:2)
If they aren't using the license, then there is no reason to care about whatever the license may prohibit or allow.
It's like a EULA that says "by opening this, you agree to this license." But if you don't agree to it before that, then you don't ever become bound by the "by opening this" condition. It doesn't apply until after you agree.
Even if most people are still gullible enough to buy into the "by agreeing to this, you agree to this" tautology, Redbox's profes
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I know the Supreme Court has upheld shrinkwrap licenses, but anyone with any critical thinking ability whatsoever can see how that decision was wrong.
I shouldn't post this early in the morning. The Supreme Court struck down the shrinkwrap license [freibrun.com] in the case that made it in front of them. And they were right to do so.
But if the box says "no transfers"... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
they could have prevented the problem by printing the actual terms on the outside of the box. Which frankly, sucks.
That's how contract law works. Both parties state their terms and, when an agreement is met, the contract is made. A purchase is a contract, mind you.
If you don't agree to the terms, don't enter into that contract, it's as simple as that.
If the license terms were on the box, Redbox wouldn't have bought the DVDs. In fact, if the license terms were on the box and enforceable, I'm fairly certain most people wouldn't buy them. Sure, at first they would, because they wouldn't know any better; but once we sta
Re: (Score:2)
Both parties state their terms
Aha! That's the part I have a problem with. The software distributor gets to state their terms, but the potential buyer at the store effectively does not. And, there is no negotiation for consideration and/or terms. Therefore, I would like law and/or jurisprudence to come down and state "There was no negotiation, and therefore, no agreement could have been entered into".
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
What license are you talking about? When you buy the disc, you also buy a piece of paper with a code to get a digital copy. The piece of paper is your license to get the digital copy. If Redbox were actually selling that piece of paper, THEN there could be arguments made about licenses and whether or not first sale applies. But they aren't doing that, they are making COPY of the piece of paper, and selling that. How would first sale, or what is or is not printed on the outside of the box authorize that
Re: (Score:2)
The code itself is a fact and, therefore, exempt from copyright protection.
Re: (Score:2)
There's quite a bit of case law (Softman v. Adobe, for instance), that says that doesn't matter. If it's a one time purchase, with an indefinite period of use, it's a sale of goods, and the first sale doctrine applies.
(There's also case law at the appellate level that disagrees with that interpretation. TFA doesn't say where this was filed, but I'll bet it was California, same district as Softman v. Adobe.)
Re: (Score:3)
But the 'goods' that were purchased are a box, some physical media, and a piece of paper with a code. If they were actually selling any of those things then first sale might apply. But they aren't selling any of those purchased goods, they are selling a COPY of one of the purchased goods.
Re: (Score:2)
The First Sale Doctrine applies if Redbox is paying Retail rates for the DVD+digital package.
Secondly, it looks like Redbox buys some of their DVDs through Wholesale agreements (Sony, but not Universal) to purchase the movies in bulk (since they are buying 10,000 at a time). With this, they are paying a reduced rate per movie box.
From TFS:
Redbox is only offering digital copies of Disney movies because it doesn't have a distribution arrangement with the studio and buys retail copies of its discs to rent to customers. Those retail DVDs come with digital download codes.
Redbox bought these at retail and paid full retail price. They don't have a distribution agreement.
The codes come with the discs, and are paid for (Score:3)
This is ridiculous. When Redbox bought the discs, they bought the codes too, since they are included with the disc.
Just as I can sell my code to someone after buying a personal copy of the movie, Redbox should have the right to sell their code as well. If they don't sell the code, and leave it with the disc, the first person to rent the movie will get the code anyway.
If Disney has a problem with this, they should just stop including the codes with the discs.
Re: (Score:1)
The codes are legally presented as something that only the owner of the physical disk can have. Disney will easily win.
Re: (Score:2)
The codes are legally presented as something that only the owner of the physical disk can have.
Before or after the sale? (AFTER -- on the paper the code is printed on, which you can't read until you buy and unwrap the disc)
Can Redbox return the discs after they've opened them and learned that they can't resell the codes? (NO -- Once you open a DVD, you're no longer allowed to return it)
If you can't know the terms of the purchase before the purchase, for literally every non-IP product we know those terms don't apply. Why should IP be any different? What if the terms were "by keeping this product a
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Of course, if they printed it on the outside of the box,
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
I doubt this will come down to whether or not RedBox is violating the terms. It's more likely to come down to whether or not those terms are legal and enforceable, and that's the angle you'll see RedBox use in their defense.
I for one find it insulting that I buy something and then am held to some terms of its use. It's mine, I paid for it, and you should have no right to tell me how I'm allowed to use it now that it's my property not yours. So I'd like to see RedBox win this.
Re: (Score:2)
So should you be allowed to rip it and stream that content from your website for anyone to see?
No. That would be a violation of copyright, which is a set of terms one can know prior to the purchase. The copyright is listed right on the package and you can learn what copyright is, should you not already be aware, without opening the package. It is the terms included inside the package that don't apply; and the Supreme Court agrees.
Re: (Score:2)
The codes are only for use by the owner of the disc. You cannot rent, borrow, or covertly steal a code from a friend. You must be the owner of the physical disc.
Says who? Maybe I bought the disk and refused to agree to any such restriction.
A product purchased at retail is mine, AND I have the right to re-sell anything i've purchased in whole or in part.
A retailer or manufacturer cannot legally bundle items together and prevent me from dividing the bundle and reselling --- that is, unless they make m
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The PIECE OF PAPER is what is included with the sale. THAT is what qualifies as sellable under first-sale doctrine. Redbox isn't selling that piece of paper, they are selling a COPY of it.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Ah, but here comes the beauty of copyright licenses: they can be revoked. At any time, for any reason, no compensation required. Disney doesn't want a reseller handing out codes to its movies? License revoked! Disney thinks reselling those codes is copyright infringement? Probably is! Companies get to decide what is and is not infringing their copyrights, after all.
Welcome to the brave new world of digital distribution, where you don't own anything and the copyright owner can tell you what you can do with i
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, but the codes aren't copyrighted. The digital movie is, and it is Disney themselves (or their authorized digital distributor) who are actually giving the copy of the movie to the person.
If redbox transfers ownership of the physical disk, and then destroys it, I doubt that would invalidate the legality of either the code or the digital download rights of the new owner of the physical disk. I think most people are assuming that redbox is separating the two. Continuing to rent out the physical disk whil
Re: (Score:2)
This was already sued and lost (Score:2)
A while ago a company (I think it was CDBaby) tried to offer a service where if you proved you had a real CD, they would allow you to stream the contents of the CD from their servers - so no-one was streaming music for anything they didn't already have a physical copy of.
They still lost, and this I think will be even a more clear cut loss.
Re: (Score:2)
How so? You walk into a Walmart and movie on Bluray that comes with a digital download for $10. You take the slip of paper with the digital code and sell it to a friend for $5. Your friend activates the digital copy and watches the movie and you watch the movie on your disk.
Redbox goes into Walmart and buys a copy of the same movie. Why are they treated differently?
Re: (Score:1)
Dead Men Tell No Tales Blu-ray Cover [dvdcover.com]
Re: (Score:1)
I think the question Redbox is going for here is does First Sale Doctrine apply. Disney can say whatever they want on the box, but if the court says it falls under the First Sale Doctrine then it doesn't matter what Disney thinks.
Re: (Score:2)
You didn't buy the 'code' any more than you bought 'the movie'. You bought piece of media containing 'the movie' and a piece of paper that contains a code. Sell that physical media? Fine. Sell a copy of the media (which contains the movie you supposedly 'bought')? Nope. Sell that piece of paper? Fine. Sell a COPY of the piece of paper? Not nearly as clear cut.
DVD+BluRay version (Score:1)
Could I also buy the DVD+BluRay edition that has a disc for each format in it, then repackage them and sell them as two copies. Individually they would sell more than the bundle would. Isn't this just smart business? When you buy a bag of sugar, someone else bought a huge truck full of sugar and put it in bags at a significant profit.
Re: (Score:2)
Heck, they likely consider the fact that I've given DVD's to my ex wife for the kids to watch to be illegal in their book. How dare I um...ya...give the DVD to my kids to enjoy at their mother's.
Go ahead...sue me...I don't care. RIAA/MPAA you've stolen more money from artists than anyone else (with the possible exception of the IRS, but I really think you still have them beat.)
Legality Won't Matter Here. (Score:2)
This is just too devastating to Darth Mouses Business model.
Disney HAS to stop this through any means.
Not like Darth Mouse is above Evil methods.
COPYRIGHTS are a two-way streak... (Score:2)
Disney is a dick...
I have already decided I am going to have to start pirating. Why? Because Disney is such a dick regarding sales of 3D (love it or hate it, is not the debate, availability is).
But I have had a lot of licenses for digital content that has been lost. Oh, wait...no I haven't. In fact for ALL the exclamations of record labels and movie companies, I have yet to receive an actual license. I think they should argue that fact. The labels, and movie companies have even repeatedly exclaimed that
Or... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Who sends it? (Score:2)
Redbox sells code to download. User uses code to download file from
.. where? Are they downloading from Disney or from Redbox?
If they're just selling Disney downloads, I don't understand what Disney's claim would be.
If they're selling their own pirated copies of Disney movies, then I'm surprised this is merely a civil action.
Copyright Troll Disney (Score:3)
Disney is trying to conflate Federal Copyright Law with unenforceable post purchase terms found inside the box (per US supreme court decision). Disney may not like it, but the digital code is part of what is purchased (and in fact propping up the price of Bluray discs to an extent) and is covered under the first sale principle. The sad fact is that this is really Congress fault over at least the last 14 years. The Democrat controlled congress (2006 to 2014?) did nothing to fix or clarify ownership rights or pass any kind of consumer rights bill for digital goods. Now that the Republicans control the Congress,I am pretty sure nothing will be done on that front.
I hope that Redbox also counter sues Disney for legal costs and punitive damages for filing a frivolous lawsuit that has already been decided by the supreme court... At least Redbox has the cash to bend Disney over. A lot of smaller companies would just give in because the legal battle will be expensive.