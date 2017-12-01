Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI Music Software Technology

Two Technologists Create Black Metal Album Using An AI (theoutline.com) 3

Posted by BeauHD from the mix-and-match dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Outline: Coditany of Timeness" is a convincing lo-fi black metal album, complete with atmospheric interludes, tremolo guitar, frantic blast beats and screeching vocals. But the record, which you can listen to on Bandcamp, wasn't created by musicians. Instead, it was generated by two musical technologists using a deep learning software that ingests a musical album, processes it, and spits out an imitation of its style. To create Coditany, the software broke "Diotima," a 2011 album by a New York black metal band called Krallice, into small segments of audio. Then they fed each segment through a neural network -- a type of artificial intelligence modeled loosely on a biological brain -- and asked it to guess what the waveform of the next individual sample of audio would be. If the guess was right, the network would strengthen the paths of the neural network that led to the correct answer, similar to the way electrical connections between neurons in our brain strengthen as we learn new skills.

Two Technologists Create Black Metal Album Using An AI More | Reply

Two Technologists Create Black Metal Album Using An AI

Comments Filter:

  • Led Zeppelin said that "The Song Remains the Same". And these largely do.

  • This kind of reminds me of an old Microsoft project [youtube.com] that didn't pan out. The "commercial" is pretty cringe inducing and not terribly interesting, but it gives you an idea of what it's supposed to do. The real fun was when people fed vocal tracks for popular songs into to see what it would do, often to comedic results: Queen [youtube.com], Johnny Cash [youtube.com], and Motörhead [youtube.com] produce some amusing outcomes.

    I don't listen to much black metal, but these results seem a bit better, or perhaps just far less silly.

Slashdot Top Deals

"The voters have spoken, the bastards..." -- unknown

Close