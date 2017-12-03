How 'Grinch Bots' Are Ruining Online Christmas Shopping (nypost.com) 116
Yes, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer actually called them "Grinch bots." From the New York Post: The senator said as soon as a retailer puts a hard-to-get toy -- like Barbie's Dreamhouse or Nintendo game systems -- for sale on a website, a bot can snatch it up even before a kid's parents finish entering their credit card information... "Bots come in and buy up all the toys and then charge ludicrous prices amidst the holiday shopping bustle," the New York Democrat said on Sunday... For example, Schumer said, the popular Fingerlings -- a set of interactive baby monkey figurines that usually sell for around $15 -- are being snagged by the scalping software and resold on secondary websites for as much as $1,000 a pop...
In December 2016, Congress passed the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act, which Schumer sponsored, to crack down on their use to buy concert tickets, but the measure doesn't apply to other consumer products. He wants that law expanded but knows that won't happen in time for this holiday season. In the meantime, Schumer wants the National Retail Federation and the Retail Industry Leaders Association to block the bots and lead the effort to stop them from buying toys at fair retail prices and then reselling them at outrageous markups.
The shoppers are idiots, and they largely get what they deserve - anyone paying more than retail is exacerbating the problem, but god forbid your child doesn't get the latest gadget for Christmas. Anyone who has paid more than retail for a gaming system, or anything else that will eventually be available for the retail cost, is NOT A VICTIM, they are the PROBLEM.
anyone paying more than retail is exacerbating the problem.
What problem? I don't see that there is one. The toys are not going to fewer people, just different people.
More importantly, more money is being extracted from rich people who clearly have too much, and distributed throughout society to bot writers, etc. This reduces inequality and is a Good Thing.
Chuck Schumer seems to think that allocating limited goods randomly, or perhaps by rationing, is more "fair" than allocating them to whoever is willing to pay the most. That is backwards nonsense.
He's not talking about toys
Yes he is. Chuck Schumer is explicitly advocating that the power and authority of the federal government be used to control who can and can't sell
... toys.
EDUCATION. HEALTH CARE. CLEAN WATER.
Poppycock. None of these things are sold at below market prices, bought by bots, and then resold at proper market clearing prices. That is not happening at all, and that is NOT what Chuck is talking about. He is talking about toys.
Democrats like Chuck Schumer are the reason that Trump will be reelected.
Democrats like Chuck Schumer are the reason that Trump will be reelected.
I suspect you overestimate voters. They don't like all big important but abstract talk like deficit, climate change, or net neutrality. Most have only the dimmest of understanding what that is and prefer politicians tackle "real problems" like the pothole out front.
"Those damn hackers are ruining christmas!" is totally something that will appeal to useful idiots.
FFS, the republican side isn't running on real solutions to real problems either. "War on Christmas" resonates deeply with a lot of Trump vot
More importantly, more money is being extracted from rich people who clearly have too much
The flaw in your argument is "credit cards", which allows any wahoo with sufficient credit limit to drown themselves (and then complain to the government about getting fleeced).
The flaw in your argument is "credit cards"
Credit cards are not so easy for stupid people to acquire. Banks generally won't issue them unless you have someone (such as a parent) willing to co-sign, or a couple years of responsible behavior using a debit card backed by a bank balance.
Credit cards are not so easy for stupid people to acquire.
I got a Discover card with a $500 credit limit when I was 17. I used it to fly down to Virginia Beach and partied my ass off until it capped. Then they Discovered that I couldn't pay them back. You see, I just got out of high school. I never had a job.
I've heard rumors that people have gotten credit card offers in their pets names. I don't know if it's true or not, but I wouldn't doubt it.
And, if you never paid it off, Discover ate it. If you never paid it off, they may have made a bad business decision WRT issuing you a card and paid the price. Or, maybe it was a good business decision because across all the dcolins117 in the country, they made money (in interest, late fees, and swipe fees). If they hadn't issued cards to any dcolins117 in the country, they might have had a lower ROI.
I got a credit card without a cosigner when I was 18 (a LONG time ago) while I was poor (in college) and had
The flaw in your argument is "credit cards", which allows any wahoo with sufficient credit limit
But the flaw there is that you are defining people who have a lot of credit as "not rich" when access to that much credit is in fact very much a form of being rich.
In the end if they declare bankruptcy that does not mean they did not literally live like a king for a while.
Rich people lose money too (just look at actors) it doesn't mean they were not once rich, just foolish.
Meanwhile retail outlets and especially manufacturers are stuck in a shitty situation. They can order/produce more to meet "demand"(even though the bots may still be able to sap up all the supply) but if they overshoot they simply cannot return the "unused" product for a full refund, they have to sit on the unsold inventory until it sells(if it does).
There are plenty of solutions to these problems that do not require new federal laws.
1. They could change return policies on an item-by-item basis. Plenty of websites already do this.
2. They could require that scarce items be ordered as part of a larger order with a minimum purchase amount.
3. They could only display scarce items to online customers that have a qualified ordering history.
4. They could limit how many scarce items can be ordered by shipping address.
5. They could charge higher prices, and
Consider, a healthy market is supposed to drive price to approach the marginal cost of production. Since the toy manufacturers are NOT losing money on each unit produced, they are NOT priced too low. That is the one and only way markets can create a sane and functional economy. Scalpers disrupt that function be creating an artificial scarcity and then taking advantage of it. That is, they create market inefficiency. They reduce the health of the market.
MBA wet dreams like "value pricing" are driven out of t
They are very much luxury items. Does anyone really NEED a plastic monkey-doll that fits on the fingers?
Anyone with a bit of imagination and some arts-and-crafts supplies could probably make a more interesting doll for about $5 and 30 minutes' time.
Spoken like a non-parent. Look its fine to say all that but the problem comes when Tiny Tim, tells Santa all he wants for Christmas this isa $FADITEM.
Well Tim did work hard in school this year, and he really has been more thoughtful about his little brothers needs like we asked... Why shouldn't Santa reward him? Its not his fault some script kiddie thru a bot together with nokigiri, cleared out Walmart.com and is now holding up Mom and Dad.
so give Tim a gift card and tell him to wait a few months. Some years ago when skylanders were big my kids wanted a rare one. It was out of stock for months and I finally bought it for them in march or april. they played with it for a few minutes and got bored. the whole time i said it was sold out and they understood
meanwhile stupid parents paid $100 or more for a $10 toy a few month prios
Look, I'm not a parent, but I have been a kid. Both "doing well in school" and "being nice to people" aren't necessarily things you want tied to rewards - they might just learn that. My parents were always very clear with me that while they expected me to do well in school, there wouldn't be any rewards for it. I knew kids who got $20 for each report card A or something and even as a kid that seemed like a bad attitude. As a side benefit, Tiny Tim won't think of his $FADITEM as transactionally due to him, h
I think that being nice to people should be assumed, but doing well in school should probably be rewarded.
I wouldn't do my job for free, and if I do it better I get greater rewards, why should school be different?
As a former parent of small children, it's fine to teach them about advertising and fads. If they still want X in a year, fine, otherwise there's a life lesson about marketing, peer pressure, and temporality to be taught, which is far more valuable than a Cabbage Patch doll or Pet Rock.
Thus, the problem is not scalpers or $FADITEM shortage. It's advertising. Especially, advertising aimed at the most vulnerable target: kids.
In Poland for example there's a strict ban on advertisements aimed at kids. Alas, the companies found some loopholes, and selling toys based on the newest kid movie is legal, but the problem has been greatly reduced.
Spoken like a non-parent.
Horse$#!7. A good parent understands that part of parenting is explaining the real world to your kids in a controlled environment so they can absorb the reality. There are two facits to that. The first is that a young child should never be given everything they want. Below the age of about 5, They simply do not have the cognition to equate their behavior throughout the year with a single regard in December. They haven't developed the ability to put cause and effect together when they are that far spaced in
I won't outright say you are wrong, but there is a bit of a flaw there. Yes, folks willing to pay above retail do create a market and that market feels "unfair". However, it feeling "unfair" only goes as far as the person trying to buy the good. For everyone involved in the bot creation, the drop shipper, the logistics team that gets it from point A to point B and then from point B to point C. Those are avenues of income for different folks. So while end consumers are getting screwed, this is actually
Please tell me more: How is government regulation inhibiting the supply of Fingerlings thereby driving up prices?
why isn't it GOP policy to buy up the toys and force people to pay more?
Because there's no forcing people to buy non-essentials.
Policy for who? The GOP-controlled government? It's not government's job to engage in risky business endeavors. Companies run by GOP sympathizers? If they want to buy up toys and resell them for more, they're free to do that.
The main problem with doing this is risk: you might profit a lot if the toy is really hot at the moment, but on the other hand if it's all bought up and resold at too-high prices, it might just lose its attraction (or for other reasons), and now you're stuck with a giant pile of toy
Re:Works as advertized (Score:4, Informative)
Actually, Smith warned that this sort of rent seeking needs to be regulated lest the economy go in the dumper.
He was thinking of absolutely anything that might sell in the marketplace. If scalpers were creating a toothpick shortage, that would also be proper subject for regulation.
Some do-gooding politician failed basic economics. (Score:4, Insightful)
and then reselling them at outrageous markups.
If all of the resold toys are bought at the outrageous markup, then that's what they should have been priced in the first place.
Instead, Schumer should be bitching and complaining about idiot parents who pay that much for Fingerlings. I say that acts like this make people unfit to be parents. and that there's a strong case that their children should be taken away.
(Where these kids should be placed is left as an exercise for the reader.)
Schumer's just mad he probably won't see a dime of the taxes on those inflated resales.
Better, make the toy scalpers watch the crying kids belonging to the more practical parents until they calm back down. No ear plugs allowed.
watch the crying kids belonging to the more practical parents
The flaw in your counter-argument is that the same quality that makes practical parents not pay outrageous prices on fad pieces of shit makes them have trained their children to not be spoiled, whiny brats.
Try telling 5 year olds that the grump sitting in the corner is exactly why Santa can't bring them what they most wanted for Christmas and see what happens. And pass me the popcorn.
If another firms want to buy all the product at retail and take the risk in reselling it, then that is not necessarily a problem. It will create demand, so the next product I release is likely to sell well.
My kids are only allowed to watch CSPAN. (Score:4, Funny)
No toy commercials and a quicker hatred of government so we can bitch about it together.
Arbitrage (Score:5, Interesting)
This kind of arbitrage is only possible if the original price was far too low compared to the supply/demand. If there is demand at $1000/ea, and you are selling at $15/ea, then something will fill that void. If not bots, then just people buying and immediately reselling.
I have no idea what a "Barbie Dreamhouse" is or why it could possibly be worth $1000 to somebody, but if that's where the market values it, you can either (a) produce more to drive the supply/demand intersection point down closer to what you feel it should be, or (b) sell closer to the current intersection point, which takes the wind out of arbitrage, which also becomes very risky.
These things are matters of basic economics, and have simple solutions.
I have no idea what a "Barbie Dreamhouse" is
Wow. You and I must live in different universes. I presume you don't have a daughter between 4 and 10 years old. A Barbie Dream House is the sine qua non of girlhood. Parental refusal to buy one constitutes the worst form of child abuse. A girl without one simply has no reason to live.
Re: Arbitrage (Score:4, Interesting)
You can't guess what toys will be the ones that are loved.
My daughter's Barbie Dream House was, of course, her favorite. But otherwise I have had good luck giving kids dorky nerd stuff, which they almost always like. For one Christmas I gave her a bottle of heavy water (D2O). She won bets from her friends with ice cubes that sink, and with H2O ice cubes that will adhere to a finger wetted with D2O but not H2O (D2O freezes at about 39F or 4C). She loved it. The next year, I gave her 100g of gallium, a metal that melts at about 85F or 30C.
Jeez. What do you get the kids if they are bad, a vial of mercury?
No. As a neurotoxin, it is likely that mercury would make their behavior even worse. Gallim is physically similar to mercury, but non-toxic. It is a lot of fun to play with. You can pour it into a mold, pop it into the refrigerator, and make metal parts. Then just hold it in your hand and it will "disappear" back into a liquid.
Of course, I get my kids the chemicals and other dork stuff in addition to the Barbie accessories, except when I can double dip by buying something that is both, such as Scientis [amazon.com]
Wow. You and I must live in different universes. I presume you don't have a daughter between 4 and 10 years old. A Barbie Dream House is the sine qua non of girlhood. Parental refusal to buy one constitutes the worst form of child abuse. A girl without one simply has no reason to live.
I wholeheartedly agree with the last sentence. Unfortunately, helping them end their life is considered filicide, and not a viable option in the current socioclimate.
I opt for teaching the tykes through practical exercises that greed does not pay off:
"You get to wish for one major present which you will get if it fits within the household gift budget. If it's too expensive, you get nothing, nada. Not something cheaper instead, but nothing, because we don't reward greed. You get to decide what you ask fo
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is, it's an artificial scarcity. It's not as if our industrial capacity is maxed out, it's just that demand if focused on a small part of the year and re-tooling takes time.
Compounding that, it only takes a few kooks willing to pay those crazy prices to make the venture pay for the scalpers. A lot of product gets left on the shelf even in the midst of huge demand. That is, an inefficient market.
This is not basic economics, but rather manipulation of the supply by purchasing it all. The bots are creating the shortage, not just taking advantage of it. By purchasing so many of those toys that they are hard to find, you make the supply short. Say they are selling at $15, you buy them all and offer them for sale at $1000. That would be around $900 profit, assuming fairly small expenses in addition to the purchase cost. You could sell very few and throw out most of they toys and come out way ahead.
Re: (Score:2)
Mattel's management is plainly asleep at the wheel and ought to be taken out to the woodshed by its major shareholders. All the money that resellers are making off this cheap chunk of plastic is money that Mattel could be making simply by increasing production. Some secondary markets are not important enough to worry about, but if you have a product that is being resold at a price two full orders of magnitude above its retail price, that is definitely leaving a giant mound of cash on the table. It's a rare
Color me cynical but (Score:3)
Supply and demand .... (Score:5, Insightful)
Screw that.... ANOTHER attempt by government to manipulate the free market economy, with the flawed idea it will improve anything.
You can blame these scripts/bots all you like for product shortages, but I guarantee they'll continue to happen even if all of them are somehow magically prevented from running.
The companies actually building the products are known to limit how many are produced after doing the marketing, knowing full well that shortages drum up more interest and free publicity than making sure there's plenty of supply. (When supply is plentiful, a lot of people decide to buy some other product instead that they feel is going to be harder to obtain as a gift. They figure, "Eh... I can easily get one of THOSE things any time, and judging by how many are on shelves? It'll probably go on sale by then too.")
Sounds nice, but in reality it doesn't happen a whole lot. Give a company the chance to sell however much they can as fast as they can and they will. This all has to do with inventory stock piling. Sure you can start to stock pile 6 months before xmas, but that costs money to warehouse them. Time from make to sell is in one of the most important metrics.
Not to mention just because you may want X units for xmas doesn't mean the factories can deliver them.
Better idea... (Score:5, Insightful)
Let's try something novel - if you can't find it in stores, just don't buy it.
Trust me, your little darlings aren't going to be scarred for life.
And even better, the so-called Grinch-bots will then be left holding the toys when noone is willing to pay $1K price tags for a $15 toy....
Trust me, your little darlings aren't going to be scarred for life.
A metric fuck-load of people need to learn this.
I find this all kinda funny (Score:1)
And reaping the greediness that retailers have shown over the last 10+ years of making black Friday a bigger thing each year to the point that Walmart basically closes only for a few hours before opening on Thanksgiving Day.
I had to laugh that a Walmart in Indiana, PA had everything bought by one person who shows up at the Walmart with a U-Haul in front of all the shoppers who had been waiting inline for hours. I hoped an employee just told the crowd, "That's Capitalism!" right before they tore him to shr
2 shoppers enter, one shopper leaves... (Score:2)
Its kind of evil if you ask me.
Free markets (Score:2)
This is free markets. Duh? What did you expect? People not to take advantage of other people to make a buck?
A True Christmas Miracle (Score:5, Funny)
And thus we learned that the true meaning of Christmas is not in buying whatever mass-produced junk is trendy at the moment, but in joining together in anger on the internet.
Why not more supply (Score:2)
Why do kids need... (Score:2)
What to tell your kids (Score:2)
Perhaps We Should Give This a Little More Thought (Score:2)
However, let's look at this like technology people (slashdot, right?). Toys today could be something else tomorrow?
Those mandatory for school TI calculators?
Chemicals necessary to produce certain kinds of 3D print material used in every household?
Important d
Just a bad pricing policy by manufacturer! (Score:2)
The toy manufacturers are obviously mispricing their toys if the 'Grinch Bots' are a problem. Sort of like a company that sets it's IPO price at $20/share and sees it climb to $50 the first day and stay above $40 for months -- the company just left too much money on the table and investors took advantage of it.
