Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Botnet Christmas Cheer Businesses Government The Internet

How 'Grinch Bots' Are Ruining Online Christmas Shopping (nypost.com) 50

Posted by EditorDavid from the stealing-Christmas dept.
Yes, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer actually called them "Grinch bots." From the New York Post: The senator said as soon as a retailer puts a hard-to-get toy -- like Barbie's Dreamhouse or Nintendo game systems -- for sale on a website, a bot can snatch it up even before a kid's parents finish entering their credit card information... "Bots come in and buy up all the toys and then charge ludicrous prices amidst the holiday shopping bustle," the New York Democrat said on Sunday... For example, Schumer said, the popular Fingerlings -- a set of interactive baby monkey figurines that usually sell for around $15 -- are being snagged by the scalping software and resold on secondary websites for as much as $1,000 a pop...

In December 2016, Congress passed the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act, which Schumer sponsored, to crack down on their use to buy concert tickets, but the measure doesn't apply to other consumer products. He wants that law expanded but knows that won't happen in time for this holiday season. In the meantime, Schumer wants the National Retail Federation and the Retail Industry Leaders Association to block the bots and lead the effort to stop them from buying toys at fair retail prices and then reselling them at outrageous markups.

How 'Grinch Bots' Are Ruining Online Christmas Shopping More | Reply

How 'Grinch Bots' Are Ruining Online Christmas Shopping

Comments Filter:

  • Yeah.... but.... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by gfxguy ( 98788 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @07:38PM (#55669845)

    The shoppers are idiots, and they largely get what they deserve - anyone paying more than retail is exacerbating the problem, but god forbid your child doesn't get the latest gadget for Christmas. Anyone who has paid more than retail for a gaming system, or anything else that will eventually be available for the retail cost, is NOT A VICTIM, they are the PROBLEM.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ogive17 ( 691899 )
      Hey, that SNES classic is for me, bub.

    • Re:Yeah.... but.... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @08:02PM (#55669959)

      anyone paying more than retail is exacerbating the problem.

      What problem? I don't see that there is one. The toys are not going to fewer people, just different people.

      More importantly, more money is being extracted from rich people who clearly have too much, and distributed throughout society to bot writers, etc. This reduces inequality and is a Good Thing.

      Chuck Schumer seems to think that allocating limited goods randomly, or perhaps by rationing, is more "fair" than allocating them to whoever is willing to pay the most. That is backwards nonsense.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nutria ( 679911 )

        More importantly, more money is being extracted from rich people who clearly have too much

        The flaw in your argument is "credit cards", which allows any wahoo with sufficient credit limit to drown themselves (and then complain to the government about getting fleeced).

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by DarkOx ( 621550 )

      Spoken like a non-parent. Look its fine to say all that but the problem comes when Tiny Tim, tells Santa all he wants for Christmas this isa $FADITEM.

      Well Tim did work hard in school this year, and he really has been more thoughtful about his little brothers needs like we asked... Why shouldn't Santa reward him? Its not his fault some script kiddie thru a bot together with nokigiri, cleared out Walmart.com and is now holding up Mom and Dad.

      • Spoken like a parent. There's no such thing as Santa, Tim is not tiny and he is not special. Tough shit, Tim. You don't always get everything you want.

      • so give Tim a gift card and tell him to wait a few months. Some years ago when skylanders were big my kids wanted a rare one. It was out of stock for months and I finally bought it for them in march or april. they played with it for a few minutes and got bored. the whole time i said it was sold out and they understood

        meanwhile stupid parents paid $100 or more for a $10 toy a few month prios

      • Look, I'm not a parent, but I have been a kid. Both "doing well in school" and "being nice to people" aren't necessarily things you want tied to rewards - they might just learn that. My parents were always very clear with me that while they expected me to do well in school, there wouldn't be any rewards for it. I knew kids who got $20 for each report card A or something and even as a kid that seemed like a bad attitude. As a side benefit, Tiny Tim won't think of his $FADITEM as transactionally due to him, h

    • Yeah! The government doesn't want people to pay artificially inflated prices... unless it is for health insurance or internet access.

    • I won't outright say you are wrong, but there is a bit of a flaw there. Yes, folks willing to pay above retail do create a market and that market feels "unfair". However, it feeling "unfair" only goes as far as the person trying to buy the good. For everyone involved in the bot creation, the drop shipper, the logistics team that gets it from point A to point B and then from point B to point C. Those are avenues of income for different folks. So while end consumers are getting screwed, this is actually

  • Some do-gooding politician failed basic economics. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @07:42PM (#55669859)

    and then reselling them at outrageous markups.

    If all of the resold toys are bought at the outrageous markup, then that's what they should have been priced in the first place.

    Instead, Schumer should be bitching and complaining about idiot parents who pay that much for Fingerlings. I say that acts like this make people unfit to be parents. and that there's a strong case that their children should be taken away.

    (Where these kids should be placed is left as an exercise for the reader.)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Schumer's just mad he probably won't see a dime of the taxes on those inflated resales.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      Better, make the toy scalpers watch the crying kids belonging to the more practical parents until they calm back down. No ear plugs allowed.

  • My kids are only allowed to watch CSPAN. (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    No toy commercials and a quicker hatred of government so we can bitch about it together.

  • Arbitrage (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, 2017 @07:43PM (#55669863)

    This kind of arbitrage is only possible if the original price was far too low compared to the supply/demand. If there is demand at $1000/ea, and you are selling at $15/ea, then something will fill that void. If not bots, then just people buying and immediately reselling.

    I have no idea what a "Barbie Dreamhouse" is or why it could possibly be worth $1000 to somebody, but if that's where the market values it, you can either (a) produce more to drive the supply/demand intersection point down closer to what you feel it should be, or (b) sell closer to the current intersection point, which takes the wind out of arbitrage, which also becomes very risky.

    These things are matters of basic economics, and have simple solutions.

    • I have no idea what a "Barbie Dreamhouse" is

      Wow. You and I must live in different universes. I presume you don't have a daughter between 4 and 10 years old. A Barbie Dream House is the sine qua non of girlhood. Parental refusal to buy one constitutes the worst form of child abuse. A girl without one simply has no reason to live.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by arth1 ( 260657 )

        Wow. You and I must live in different universes. I presume you don't have a daughter between 4 and 10 years old. A Barbie Dream House is the sine qua non of girlhood. Parental refusal to buy one constitutes the worst form of child abuse. A girl without one simply has no reason to live.

        I wholeheartedly agree with the last sentence. Unfortunately, helping them end their life is considered filicide, and not a viable option in the current socioclimate.

        I opt for teaching the tykes through practical exercises that greed does not pay off:
        "You get to wish for one major present which you will get if it fits within the household gift budget. If it's too expensive, you get nothing, nada. Not something cheaper instead, but nothing, because we don't reward greed. You get to decide what you ask fo

  • Color me cynical but (Score:3)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @07:47PM (#55669873)
    I have to wonder who wrote Schumer's BOTS act. cuz you know damned well neither he nor his staff don't understand the issue, let alone legislate it. It was written by lobbyists who paid the most the Chucky's attention.

  • Supply and demand .... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by King_TJ ( 85913 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @07:54PM (#55669915) Journal

    Screw that.... ANOTHER attempt by government to manipulate the free market economy, with the flawed idea it will improve anything.

    You can blame these scripts/bots all you like for product shortages, but I guarantee they'll continue to happen even if all of them are somehow magically prevented from running.

    The companies actually building the products are known to limit how many are produced after doing the marketing, knowing full well that shortages drum up more interest and free publicity than making sure there's plenty of supply. (When supply is plentiful, a lot of people decide to buy some other product instead that they feel is going to be harder to obtain as a gift. They figure, "Eh... I can easily get one of THOSE things any time, and judging by how many are on shelves? It'll probably go on sale by then too.")

    • Sounds nice, but in reality it doesn't happen a whole lot. Give a company the chance to sell however much they can as fast as they can and they will. This all has to do with inventory stock piling. Sure you can start to stock pile 6 months before xmas, but that costs money to warehouse them. Time from make to sell is in one of the most important metrics.

      Not to mention just because you may want X units for xmas doesn't mean the factories can deliver them.

  • I'm sorry, but... (Score:3)

    by Known Nutter ( 988758 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @07:54PM (#55669917)
    Doesn't the good Senator from New York have more pressing issues demanding his attention these days?

  • Better idea... (Score:3)

    by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @07:55PM (#55669925)

    Let's try something novel - if you can't find it in stores, just don't buy it.

    Trust me, your little darlings aren't going to be scarred for life.

    And even better, the so-called Grinch-bots will then be left holding the toys when noone is willing to pay $1K price tags for a $15 toy....

  • And reaping the greediness that retailers have shown over the last 10+ years of making black Friday a bigger thing each year to the point that Walmart basically closes only for a few hours before opening on Thanksgiving Day.

    I had to laugh that a Walmart in Indiana, PA had everything bought by one person who shows up at the Walmart with a U-Haul in front of all the shoppers who had been waiting inline for hours. I hoped an employee just told the crowd, "That's Capitalism!" right before they tore him to shr

  • Retailers/Manufactures love getting their customers spun up. Hey let's not mark up something to a realistic price so that demand is strong but not insane. They mark it down to say 1/10 of what the "gotta have my precious NOW!" are willing to pay (initial launch 3 weeks out from Christmas), and watch the customers eat each other, while knowing they won't be able to satisfy initial demand for the item for another 6 months into next year.

    Its kind of evil if you ask me.

  • This is free markets. Duh? What did you expect? People not to take advantage of other people to make a buck?

Slashdot Top Deals

A language that doesn't affect the way you think about programming is not worth knowing.

Close