Elon Musk Trolls the Media With a Clip From 'Spaceballs' (twitter.com) 72
An anonymous reader writes Elon Musk is having fun on Twitter, where he's either promoting the new line of $20 "Boring Company" hats or trolling the media. "To preserve the transcendent majesty & specialness of The Boring Company cap, we are capping cap orders at 50,000 caps," Musk tweeted Sunday, adding "Almost there ..." Responding to a user who asked, "Is this really how you're funding the boring company??" Musk answered "Yes."
An hour later he tweeted that "Every 5000th buyer of our boringly boring hat will get a free hat signed by the delivery guy. That special hat delivery will take place deep within the real, but fictional (of course), tunnel we are building under LA while you drive the giant machine blindfolded. This will actually happen."
And then hours later, Musk shared a fresh insight into his thought process. "The *real* money comes from merchandising," he tweeted, adding "I learned it from this documentary," sharing a video titled "merchandising" which, on closer inspection, turned out to be a clip from the 1987 comedy "Spaceballs" starring Mel Brooks.
Ironically, George Lucas had only blessed Mel Brooks' parody of Star Wars with one condition: that no Space Balls action figure merchandise ever be produced.
Is Strong With This One!
And I see your Schwartz is as big as mine. Let's see how you "handle it."
I see someone has a lack of confidence in their "skills."
Stop talking
And build more cars.
Mr. Musk needs to concentrate on his core business and start producing one car every 60 seconds or so, sometimes it seems like he is spread too thin.
Re:Stop talking
Since Elon Musk is alone and assembles each and every car in the factory, your comment makes a lot of sense.
As someone who has worked in the auto industry including plants for 25 years, it is easy for me to see, at any rate, that a chief who is distracted by too many side projects and not giving 110% attention to getting a new assembly line up and running is going to get exactly what he is getting. But you wanted to deflect that argument. Why is that?
You're assuming that he's the only one in charge of everything? Surely he has people under him to manage things too.
You know, he's not perfect, by a long shot but, at least he wants to make a fucking difference. Because of that, or because of feelings of their own inadequacy, people are determined to tear him down every chance they get. The guys get some problems, but a least give him a chance.
Elon's core business is the future. (Score:2)
Elon's core business is inspiring people to dream of a more exciting future, and trying to bring that future about.
No, it's very clearly getting personal enrichment and power through government subsidies and exploiting consumers. See also: every fucking business he's ever been in.
Hey, it's working for him, I can acknowledge that. I just don't respect it.
Friday /. was pissed I said Musk trolls publicity
Just two days ago I said Musk drums up publicity while Nissan, BYD, and others build more electric cars. He's the PT Barnum of our age, I said. The Musk fanatics went nuts. Today, this. He's literally claiming he'll finance his new company by selling hats, and trolling the media with Spaceballs clips.
What's funny...
I just ordered one of these hats and you can't pay with PayPal!
Leave your nerd card and get out
If you can't tell that from the screenshot alone, you're not a nerd.
GET OUT.
Is it parody ?
Because the Spaceballs "merchandising" scene always had a ring of truth to it. It's not hard to see how much toy sales drove many of these franchises. From pretty much anything Disney, to Star Wars, to Transformers.
Also, I love the name of Musk's company. I LOL'd the first time I found out about The Boring Company.
Nah, it was probably me. Sorry I hurt your feelings earlier APK.
Do you honestly think nobody can tell that this was posted by you apk? The depths you sink to feel good about yourself.
Because the Spaceballs "merchandising" scene always had a ring of truth to it. It's not hard to see how much toy sales drove many of these franchises. From pretty much anything Disney, to Star Wars, to Transformers.
And now, 30 years after Spaceballs, "Star Wars" and "Disney" are one. Now that's what I call visionary.
Also, I love the name of Musk's company. I LOL'd the first time I found out about The Boring Company.
I still hold to my claim that he only founded it for the sake of that pun.
Maybe a monoculture would...
...but not a Muskculture.
Mono on Linux. Funny.
Spaceballs the Lunchbox
Is this Playful Elon or High Elon?
A while back, Elon tweeted something about having a quiet evening with some wine and ambien [cnet.com]. Fortunately, Elon is wealthy enough that someone else is probably driving if he has to go anywhere under this mix. Elon has also commented that he could be bipolar [marketwatch.com].
So, sometimes one wonders if Elon is just toying with us, or if he's high.
I think there's one very good thing about this recent spate of announcements and the self-designations that some of them are fake. There was a certain class of young Elon Musk fan (
He really seems to have both the money and the personality of fictional character Tony Stark, played by the excellent Robert Downey Jr.*
* his name is Robert Downey Jr. so am I supposed to just write two periods to end my sentence or what?
In this case the general agreement is that you just use a single full-stop.
http://www.grammar-monster.com... [grammar-monster.com]
So.... U+1F6D1 ?
ColaMan's post was informative to the question I asked. I then replied with a joke since "full stop" is funny to me, english being a secondary language. It's also a joke about the insane amount of new "characters" emoji crap that we now have to endure since it's part of unicode.
But your post? It just makes me want to post something about wooshing sounds. As for my "ego", this is a stupid account on a now-mostly-pointless website, I don't care what you think.
Re: Elon staring at a gyroscope for 15 minutes
That's the second time I've seen those links. As far as I could tell they're just videos of eclipses and make me reference to flat earth. What's the deal?
poor editing
Autonomous demonstration
Re:Autonomous demonstration
For some reason, Musk seems to incite a lot of rage among the "It'll Never Work" crew. When you're 40 years old and mom is still paying the internet bill, seeing somebody who has literally changed the world do well must hurt.
The AC Musk hating basement legion only exists in any case because of government subsidies like SSDI. That's why they can't tell the difference between government subsidies for doing absolutely nothing and profiting by selling services to agencies like NASA and DOD.
Well, Elon has introduced electric cars to the general market after the big automakers had decided they didn't want to, and he's brought private enterprise into space.
So what are your accomplishments again?
Spaceballs figures
I still want my damn Eagle-5 official Pops model, damn it.
I still want my damn Eagle-5 official Pops model, damn it.
Don't hold your breath -- Mel Brooks had an agreement with George Lucas not to sell any Spaceballs action figures and other tie-in toys, in order to secure Lucas' blessing to make fun of Star Wars. (Didn't hurt that he also hired Industrial Light & Magic to do the special effects)
"Merchandising, where the real profit is made!"